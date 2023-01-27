Read full article on original website
Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
Poland - Factors to Watch Jan 30
WARSAW, Jan 30 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):. Poland may get the first transfer from the European Union's recovery fund before general elections as it met more than 90% of conditions needed to start the payments, EU Affairs Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek said, DO RZECZY weekly reported.
What’s the latest buzz with the ASX gold penny stocks on Monday?
Gold prices held steady in early Asian hours on Monday, with investors awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-hike verdict due this week. On that note, today we cover three ASX gold penny stocks: Silver Mines (ASX: SVL), Zuleika Gold (ASX: ZAG) and Austral Gold (ASX: AGD).
Polypeptide Group CEO Resigns
* POLYPEPTIDE GROUP, A FOCUSED GLOBAL CDMO FOR PEPTIDE- AND OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS, TODAY ANNOUNCED RESIGNATION BY ITS CEO RAYMOND DE VRÉ. * A SEARCH FOR IDENTIFICATION OF A PROPER SUCCESSOR TO MR. DE VRÉ HAS BEEN INITIATED. * DR. PETER WILDEN (CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS) WILL...
Novartis: Sandoz Receives Positive CHMP Opinion For Citrate-Free High Concentration Formulation Of Adalimumab Biosimilar
* SANDOZ RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CITRATE-FREE HIGH CONCENTRATION FORMULATION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR. * SANDOZ IS SEEKING APPROVAL OF HIGH CONCENTRATION FORMULATION (HCF) ADALIMUMAB FOR USE IN ALL INDICATIONS OF REFERENCE MEDICINE
Tel Aviv shares drop amid synagogue shooting, judicial plans
JERUSALEM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Tel Aviv shares fell on Sunday, with analysts citing investor nervousness over planned judicial changes by Israel's new government and after a Palestinian gunman killed seven people outside a synagogue on the outskirts of Jerusalem. The blue-chip Tel Aviv 35 index was 1.6% lower in...
Indonesian unit of JD.com to discontinue all services at end of March - JD.ID website
JAKARTA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Indonesian unit of e-commerce firm JD.com, JD.ID, will discontinue all services at the end of March, an announcement on its website showed on Monday. When asked about the closure, a spokesperson for JD.com said in a statement that the company will continue to serve...
Moody's Downgrades Nigeria's Ratings To CAA1 With A Stable Outlook, Concluding Its Review
Jan 27 (Reuters) - * MOODY'S DOWNGRADES NIGERIA'S RATINGS TO CAA1 WITH A STABLE OUTLOOK, CONCLUDING ITS REVIEW. * MOODY'S SAYS ITS EXPECTATION THAT NIGERIA'S FISCAL AND DEBT POSITION WILL CONTINUE TO DETERIORATE IS THE MAIN DRIVER BEHIND THE RATING DOWNGRADE. * MOODY'S - DOWNGRADED NIGERIA'S FOREIGN CURRENCY SENIOR UNSECURED...
Straits Trading Company Announces Proposed Issue Of S$ Denominated Secured Exchangeable Bonds
* PROPOSED ISSUE OF S$ DENOMINATED SECURED EXCHANGEABLE BONDS. * EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR REFINANCING OF EXISTING BORROWINGS, AMONG OTHERS
How are Australian insurance and mining companies performing on Monday?
Australian shares ticked up at the open on Monday. Today we will look at ASX-listed stocks making a buzz at the market open. Stocks covered in the video: IAG, Suncorp, Pro Medicus, Core Lithium, OZ Minerals, Lynas Rare Earths etc.
Woodside share price in focus- what’s new with WDS?
Woodside's share price was AU$36.3 on 30 January 2023 at market close. The company presented stronger-than-expected quarter results. Woodside marked the highest annual production in its history. Woodside's share price was AU$36.3 on 30 January 2023 at market close. After a bumpy last month, the energy company embarked on...
Why are the Bored Ape founder and Dookey Dash game in the news?
In today's video, we will explore the latest happenings in crypto. Alleged serial liar George Santos had backing from FTX executives. Yuga Labs co-founder to take leave of absence due to health reasons and Dookey Dash players spent almost $750,000 on in-game boosts in one week. Watch this video for more info.
Stora Enso Proposes Kari Jordan As Chairman
* NOMINATION BOARD PROPOSES THAT KARI JORDAN BE ELECTED CHAIR
Ghana central bank doesn't plan to be part of stability fund for debt exchange
ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana's central bank does not plan to be part of a financial stability fund that will provide liquidity to banks participating in the domestic debt exchange, its governor said on Monday, saying the fund will be financed primarily by external partners.
Sweden tells citizens to avoid crowds in Turkey after Koran burning
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's foreign ministry on Saturday warned Swedes in Turkey to avoid crowds and demonstrations following protests there over the burning of the Koran by a far-right politician in Stockholm last week. Last week Turkey suspended talks with Sweden and Finland on their applications to join NATO after...
Greens issue climate policy demands
First Au (ASX:FAU) shares gain over 11% today. Here's why!. What's the latest buzz with the ASX gold penny stocks on Monday?. New coal and gas projects could inhibit the government's proposed changes to a safeguard mechanism designed to lower carbon emissions. The Greens say they might not back...
