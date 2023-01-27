ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

CBS New York

Family claims mother suffered severe injuries at N.J. nursing home

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- A New Jersey family is seeking answers after they say their loved one was rushed to the hospital after suffering severe injuries at a Bergen County nursing home.CBS2 saw a picture of Jung Ja Chun last year and then one of the 80-year-old in early January with severe injuries to her face."Everything is so swollen. She could not open her eyes even though she tried," daughter Jaime Chun-Lee said.Chun's daughter alleges her mother received the injuries and a concussion that resulted in bleeding to the left and right side of her brain at the Buckingham Care and...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newark Hospital Among the Top 5 in NJ for Pulmonary Care

A Newark hospital is ranked among the top five in the state for pulmonary care, according to a new analysis by Healthgrades, a hospital ratings agency. Saint Michael’s Medical Center ranks was listed number five in the state by Healthgrades for the treatment of respiratory diseases, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia, bronchitis, emphysema, and other complex lung diseases. “Being recognized as one of the Top 5 in New Jersey for pulmonary care is a tremendous achievement that speaks to Saint Michael’s ongoing commitment to high-quality care,” said Healthgrades Chief Medical Officer Brad Bowman, MD, who is also the organization’s head of...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Essex County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers Program Offers $10,000 Reward

NEWARK, NJ – Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura announced, today, that the Essex County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers Program is offering an up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for vandalizing a synagogue in Bloomfield, NJ on Sunday morning. The Essex County Sheriff’s office is working closely with the Bloomfield Police Department. On Sunday, January 29, 2023, at approximately 9:30 am, Bloomfield Police Officers responded to a report of property damage at Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield. After reviewing video surveillance of the incident from the temple, it was determined that a male suspect threw a Molotov cocktail, which did not ignite, at the front door of the temple at 3:19 am. The glass bottle broke but did not cause damage to the temple. The suspect fled down the driveway. Anyone with information is asked to contact Samuel A. DeMaio, Director of Public Safety, at the Bloomfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 973-680-4084, or to email videos to detectives@bloomfieldnjpd.com. Calls will be kept confidential.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
CBS New York

Pedestrian killed in Bergen County hit-and-run

GLEN ROCK, N.J. -- Bergen County prosecutors are trying to find the car responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in northern New Jersey on Monday morning.CBS2 heard from neighbors on the dangers of living on the county road where it happened.There was a tragic start to the commute in Glen Rock and neighboring Hawthorne."You don't leave your home thinking that's the last time you're going to be leaving your home," a woman from Jersey City said.Prosecutors say just after 6:30 a.m. a car struck and killed a female pedestrian on Lincoln Avenue between Dixie and Parker avenues. Monica Pilkington woke up...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Residents, staff level complaints against Homestead nursing home

Issues range from undependable heat and hot water to intermittent garbage pickup to overburdened staff. When the heat went out Christmas Eve at a Sussex County nursing home — with temperatures outside in the low teens — residents were told to bundle up in coats, hats and gloves and stay under the covers in bed, according to firsthand accounts. It too nearly 24 hours for the heat to be restored, they said.
NEWTON, NJ
CBS New York

Adult arrested after pretending to be student at N.J. school

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- A 29-year-old woman was arrested for pretending to be a high school student in New Jersey.New Brunswick police say she provided the school district a fake birth certificate in order to enroll.Students at New Brunswick High School are upset after learning at a school board meeting Tuesday night that a 29-year-old woman was arrested for using a fake birth certificate to enroll and attending school for four days.Police have charged that woman, Hyejeong Shin, with one count of providing a false government document with the intent to verify one's identity or age. The school circulated a letter...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
tapinto.net

Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement

"The earlier police activity in Beau Ridge has concluded. One arrest was made and there is no threat to the community. The incident, which occurred inside a residence, was resolved peacefully. Thank you for your patience and we apologize to those that were inconvenienced by this situation. More information will follow." Holmdel Police Department (Facebook Post)
HOLMDEL, NJ
Paterson Times

19-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
PATERSON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

School bus crashes into side of NJ house, driver charged with DUI

WEST CALDWELL — The driver of a school bus that crashed into the side of a brick house Friday morning faces a slew of charges including drunk driving. The full-size school bus driven by Anthony R. Stuckey, 37, of Newark, had just dropped off students at the West Caldwell Tech High School around 8:40 a.m., according to West Caldwell police. He was driving on Passaic Avenue when he drove the bus into the side of a ranch-style house at an angle.
NEWARK, NJ
fox5ny.com

3 young teens arrested for Brooklyn stabbing death

NEW YORK - A 13-year-old faces murder charges and a 14 and 15-year-old face gang assault charges in connection with the stabbing death of a Coney Island teenager. 17-year-old Nyheem Wright was stabbed in the stomach in front of a store on Mermaid Ave. in the middle of the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 20th. He died the next day at Maimonides Medical Center.
BROOKLYN, NY
TAPinto.net

GoFundMe Started to Support Family of BRHS Teacher, Whose Son Died Friday

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of a Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District teacher, whose son died in a tragic accident Friday. Cody Blihar, the son of a Bridgewater-Raritan High School teacher, died unexpectedly Friday, according to the campaign, and his wife, Monica, is due to give birth to their son in early February. The campaign was started by BRHS teachers Sarah Cleary and Lori Kendis. The money, according to the campaign, is being raised to alleviate the financial burden that his wife will face following Blihar's death and the birth of their son, supporting him as a newborn and later in his education. To donate, click here.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paramus Harmon Face Values' Store Closing, 1 of 6 in Bergen County

PARAMUS, NJ — The Harmon Face Values is closing, one of six locations closing throughout Bergen County. On Monday, the Hackensack Harmon Face Values store in the Summit Plaza was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New Jersey — was removed and instead a notice on the website advised that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is closing the health and beauty aid stores.  The Hackensack store is one of six in Bergen County, including Carlstadt, Closter, Edgewater, Paramus, and Westwood. In a statement, the company confirmed that...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

UPDATED: Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office & Jersey City police investigating fatal Heights shooting

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the Heights from last night. “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the area of Summit Avenue and Poplar Street. More to follow,” the HCPO tweeted early this morning.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

