N.J. school district forced teacher to quit over ‘crying spells’ in classroom, lawsuit says
A former teacher in the South Orange-Maplewood school district has filed a lawsuit claiming she was forced to resign after a transfer to teach special education without an aide caused her to have “crying spells” in the classroom. Sarah Barlow, 34, of West Orange, said in court papers...
Saudi charged in NJ school bus heist threatened Jihad on Jews, ‘privileged whitey’
🔵 Before Bader Alzahrani stole a Livingston public school bus, he broke into a house across the street from the bus lot, officials say. 🔵 Investigators found a backpack with several journals containing threatening sentences written in English and Arabic. 🔵 The bus was recovered two days later...
Family claims mother suffered severe injuries at N.J. nursing home
HACKENSACK, N.J. -- A New Jersey family is seeking answers after they say their loved one was rushed to the hospital after suffering severe injuries at a Bergen County nursing home.CBS2 saw a picture of Jung Ja Chun last year and then one of the 80-year-old in early January with severe injuries to her face."Everything is so swollen. She could not open her eyes even though she tried," daughter Jaime Chun-Lee said.Chun's daughter alleges her mother received the injuries and a concussion that resulted in bleeding to the left and right side of her brain at the Buckingham Care and...
Newark Hospital Among the Top 5 in NJ for Pulmonary Care
A Newark hospital is ranked among the top five in the state for pulmonary care, according to a new analysis by Healthgrades, a hospital ratings agency. Saint Michael’s Medical Center ranks was listed number five in the state by Healthgrades for the treatment of respiratory diseases, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia, bronchitis, emphysema, and other complex lung diseases. “Being recognized as one of the Top 5 in New Jersey for pulmonary care is a tremendous achievement that speaks to Saint Michael’s ongoing commitment to high-quality care,” said Healthgrades Chief Medical Officer Brad Bowman, MD, who is also the organization’s head of...
One of 24 individuals busted for dealing Cocaine into New Jersey looking at lengthy sentence
🔵 Manalapan man pleads guilty to dealing massive amount of cocaine. 🔵 The guilty plea from Manalapan resident was just one of the 24 cases related to "Operation Checkmate" 🔵 Large amounts of cocaine and marijuana poured into Central Jersey. A Manalapan Township man who was arrested...
Skull found in Pennsylvania identified as missing New Jersey man from 1984
The skull of a man found in 1986 on the banks of the Delaware River in Morrisville has been linked to a missing Trenton man from 1984, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced on Monday.
Essex County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers Program Offers $10,000 Reward
NEWARK, NJ – Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura announced, today, that the Essex County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers Program is offering an up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for vandalizing a synagogue in Bloomfield, NJ on Sunday morning. The Essex County Sheriff’s office is working closely with the Bloomfield Police Department. On Sunday, January 29, 2023, at approximately 9:30 am, Bloomfield Police Officers responded to a report of property damage at Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield. After reviewing video surveillance of the incident from the temple, it was determined that a male suspect threw a Molotov cocktail, which did not ignite, at the front door of the temple at 3:19 am. The glass bottle broke but did not cause damage to the temple. The suspect fled down the driveway. Anyone with information is asked to contact Samuel A. DeMaio, Director of Public Safety, at the Bloomfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 973-680-4084, or to email videos to detectives@bloomfieldnjpd.com. Calls will be kept confidential.
Pedestrian killed in Bergen County hit-and-run
GLEN ROCK, N.J. -- Bergen County prosecutors are trying to find the car responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in northern New Jersey on Monday morning.CBS2 heard from neighbors on the dangers of living on the county road where it happened.There was a tragic start to the commute in Glen Rock and neighboring Hawthorne."You don't leave your home thinking that's the last time you're going to be leaving your home," a woman from Jersey City said.Prosecutors say just after 6:30 a.m. a car struck and killed a female pedestrian on Lincoln Avenue between Dixie and Parker avenues. Monica Pilkington woke up...
Residents, staff level complaints against Homestead nursing home
Issues range from undependable heat and hot water to intermittent garbage pickup to overburdened staff. When the heat went out Christmas Eve at a Sussex County nursing home — with temperatures outside in the low teens — residents were told to bundle up in coats, hats and gloves and stay under the covers in bed, according to firsthand accounts. It too nearly 24 hours for the heat to be restored, they said.
29-year-old woman who allegedly tried to enroll in N.J. high school is a Rutgers grad
The 29-year-old woman who police said used a fake birth certificate to attempt to enroll at New Brunswick High School is a 2019 graduate of Rutgers University, a campus spokesperson said Friday. Hyejeong Shin, of New Brunswick, was charged Tuesday with providing a false government document with the intent to...
Adult arrested after pretending to be student at N.J. school
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- A 29-year-old woman was arrested for pretending to be a high school student in New Jersey.New Brunswick police say she provided the school district a fake birth certificate in order to enroll.Students at New Brunswick High School are upset after learning at a school board meeting Tuesday night that a 29-year-old woman was arrested for using a fake birth certificate to enroll and attending school for four days.Police have charged that woman, Hyejeong Shin, with one count of providing a false government document with the intent to verify one's identity or age. The school circulated a letter...
Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement
"The earlier police activity in Beau Ridge has concluded. One arrest was made and there is no threat to the community. The incident, which occurred inside a residence, was resolved peacefully. Thank you for your patience and we apologize to those that were inconvenienced by this situation. More information will follow." Holmdel Police Department (Facebook Post)
19-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting
A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
Woman Caught Posing As High School Student In NJ
A 29-year-old woman has been arrested after posing as a teenager and going to high school in New Jersey.
School bus crashes into side of NJ house, driver charged with DUI
WEST CALDWELL — The driver of a school bus that crashed into the side of a brick house Friday morning faces a slew of charges including drunk driving. The full-size school bus driven by Anthony R. Stuckey, 37, of Newark, had just dropped off students at the West Caldwell Tech High School around 8:40 a.m., according to West Caldwell police. He was driving on Passaic Avenue when he drove the bus into the side of a ranch-style house at an angle.
3 young teens arrested for Brooklyn stabbing death
NEW YORK - A 13-year-old faces murder charges and a 14 and 15-year-old face gang assault charges in connection with the stabbing death of a Coney Island teenager. 17-year-old Nyheem Wright was stabbed in the stomach in front of a store on Mermaid Ave. in the middle of the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 20th. He died the next day at Maimonides Medical Center.
VA Clinic Likely To Be Named After Toms River Hero
TOMS RIVER – How does the Leonard G. “Bud” Lomell Outpatient Clinic sound? Local officials feel that it’s a pretty good bet that the new facility being built will be named after the World War II hero from Toms River. The official address is 1051 Hooper...
GoFundMe Started to Support Family of BRHS Teacher, Whose Son Died Friday
BRIDGEWATER, NJ - A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of a Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District teacher, whose son died in a tragic accident Friday. Cody Blihar, the son of a Bridgewater-Raritan High School teacher, died unexpectedly Friday, according to the campaign, and his wife, Monica, is due to give birth to their son in early February. The campaign was started by BRHS teachers Sarah Cleary and Lori Kendis. The money, according to the campaign, is being raised to alleviate the financial burden that his wife will face following Blihar's death and the birth of their son, supporting him as a newborn and later in his education. To donate, click here.
Paramus Harmon Face Values' Store Closing, 1 of 6 in Bergen County
PARAMUS, NJ — The Harmon Face Values is closing, one of six locations closing throughout Bergen County. On Monday, the Hackensack Harmon Face Values store in the Summit Plaza was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New Jersey — was removed and instead a notice on the website advised that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is closing the health and beauty aid stores. The Hackensack store is one of six in Bergen County, including Carlstadt, Closter, Edgewater, Paramus, and Westwood. In a statement, the company confirmed that...
UPDATED: Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office & Jersey City police investigating fatal Heights shooting
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the Heights from last night. “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the area of Summit Avenue and Poplar Street. More to follow,” the HCPO tweeted early this morning.
