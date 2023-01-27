NEWARK, NJ – Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura announced, today, that the Essex County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers Program is offering an up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for vandalizing a synagogue in Bloomfield, NJ on Sunday morning. The Essex County Sheriff’s office is working closely with the Bloomfield Police Department. On Sunday, January 29, 2023, at approximately 9:30 am, Bloomfield Police Officers responded to a report of property damage at Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield. After reviewing video surveillance of the incident from the temple, it was determined that a male suspect threw a Molotov cocktail, which did not ignite, at the front door of the temple at 3:19 am. The glass bottle broke but did not cause damage to the temple. The suspect fled down the driveway. Anyone with information is asked to contact Samuel A. DeMaio, Director of Public Safety, at the Bloomfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 973-680-4084, or to email videos to detectives@bloomfieldnjpd.com. Calls will be kept confidential.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO