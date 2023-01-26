Read full article on original website
Amgen Inc expected to post earnings of $4.09 a share - Earnings Preview
* Amgen Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 1. * The Thousand Oaks California-based company is expected to report a 1.2% decrease in revenue to $6.761 billion from $6.85 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 20 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Amgen Inc is for earnings of $4.09 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 9 "strong buy" or "buy," 13 "hold" and 5 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Amgen Inc is $278, above its last closing price of $253.65. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 4.44 4.44 4.70 Beat 5.9 Jun. 30 2022 4.37 4.40 4.65 Beat 5.8 Mar. 31 2022 4.06 4.09 4.25 Beat 3.8 Dec. 31 2021 4.15 4.08 4.36 Beat 6.9 Sep. 4.24 4.27 4.67 Beat 9.3 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 4.07 4.09 4.38 Beat 7.1 Mar. 31 2021 4.03 4.05 3.70 Missed -8.6 Dec. 31 2020 3.44 3.39 3.81 Beat 12.4 This summary was machine generated January 30 at 00:02 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Alliance Resource Partners LP reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Alliance Resource Partners LP reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of four analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $1.42 per share. * Revenue rose 48% to $700.73 million from a year ago; analysts expected $688.09 million. * Alliance Resource Partners LP's reported EPS for the quarter was $1.63. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 17.9% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Alliance Resource Partners LP shares had risen by 1.9% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of $214.45 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Alliance Resource Partners LP is $28.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 30 at 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 1.42 1.63 Beat Sep. 30 2022 1.54 1.25 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.96 1.23 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.57 0.28 Missed.
How are Australian insurance and mining companies performing on Monday?
Australian shares ticked up at the open on Monday. Today we will look at ASX-listed stocks making a buzz at the market open. Stocks covered in the video: IAG, Suncorp, Pro Medicus, Core Lithium, OZ Minerals, Lynas Rare Earths etc. Disclaimer. The content, including but not limited to any articles,...
30 January 2023 12:01 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Amgen Inc is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to $4.09 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from twenty analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from $3.94 to $4.25 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". This includes four "Strong Buy", five "Buy", thirteen "Hold", * The average consensus recommendation for the pharmaceuticals peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Twenty analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week two analysts have revised earnings estimates upward and three analysts have revised earnings estimates downwards. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 0.21 percent from $4.08. Estimates ranged from a high of $4.29 to a low of $3.87. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the twenty analysts providing estimates is $270.03. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $6.76 billion from $6.85 billion in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $4.09 per share implies a loss of 6.27 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $4.36 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 4.44 4.70 Beat Jun. 30 2022 4.40 4.65 Beat Mar. 31 2022 4.09 4.25 Beat Dec. 31 2021 4.08 4.36 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 30 at 12:01 a.m..
Straits Trading Company Announces Proposed Issue Of S$ Denominated Secured Exchangeable Bonds
* PROPOSED ISSUE OF S$ DENOMINATED SECURED EXCHANGEABLE BONDS. * EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR REFINANCING OF EXISTING BORROWINGS, AMONG OTHERS
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd Posts 2023 YTD Gross Average Production Of About 47,800 Bopd
* GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD - GROSS AVERAGE PRODUCTION IN 2023 YEAR TO DATE OF C.47,800 BOPD, 2022 NET CAPEX OF C.$115 MILLION
Novo Nordisk A/S expected to post earnings of DKK5.82 a share - Earnings Preview
* Novo Nordisk A/S is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 1. * The Bagsvaerd Denmark-based company is expected to report a 22.2% increase in revenue to DKK46.832 billion from DKK38.33 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S is for earnings of DKK5.82 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Novo Nordisk A/S is $147, above its last closing price of $138.09. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Danish crowns). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 6.32 6.32 6.34 Beat 0.4 Jun. 30 2022 5.83 5.54 5.86 Beat 5.7 Mar. 31 2022 5.72 5.69 6.22 Beat 9.3 Dec. 31 2021 4.70 4.70 4.76 Beat 1.3 Sep. 5.00 4.99 5.27 Beat 5.6 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 4.75 4.75 5.26 Beat 10.8 Mar. 31 2021 5.13 5.13 5.45 Beat 6.2 Dec. 31 2020 3.94 3.94 4.01 Beat 1.9 This summary was machine generated January 30 at 06:32 GMT. All figures in Danish crowns unless otherwise stated.
Saudi Industrial Investment Group Announces Unplanned Shutdown For Unit Saudi Polymers Co
* ANNOUNCES AN UNPLANNED SHUTDOWN FOR ONE OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES SAUDI POLYMERS COMPANY. * SHUTDOWN AS A RESULT OF A TECHNICAL ISSUE IN THE ETHYLENE REFRIGERATION UNIT. * OPERATORS ARE CURRENTLY WORKING ON REPAIRING TECHNICAL ISSUE AND WILL WORK ON GRADUALLY RESTARTING PLANT. * FINANCIAL IMPACT OF THIS SHUTDOWN WILL...
Sernova Announces Advancements With Its Novel Cell Pouch System
* SERNOVA ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS WITH ITS NOVEL CELL POUCH SYSTEM™ TO PRESERVE THYROID FUNCTION FOLLOWING TOTAL THYROIDECTOMY. * SERNOVA CORP-STUDY DEMONSTRATES THYROID AUTO-TRANSPLANTATION INTO CELL POUCH CAN RESTORE THYROID HORMONE PRODUCTION FOLLOWING REMOVAL OF THYROID GLAND. * SERNOVA CORP - ENGAGED WITH REGULATORY AUTHORITIES TOWARDS INITIATING CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF...
Mexico's public debt reached nearly half of GDP at end of last year
MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's public debt stood at 49.4% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of last year's fourth quarter, the finance ministry said in a statement Monday. Latin America's second-biggest economy expanded 2.9% through November, the statement added. (Reporting by Ana Isabel...
Apple Supplier In India, Jabil Inc, Begins Making Airpods Parts For Export - Bloomberg News
* APPLE SUPPLIER IN INDIA, JABIL INC, BEGINS MAKING AIRPODS PARTS FOR EXPORT - BLOOMBERG NEWS
Indonesian unit of JD.com to discontinue all services at end of March - JD.ID website
JAKARTA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Indonesian unit of e-commerce firm JD.com, JD.ID, will discontinue all services at the end of March, an announcement on its website showed on Monday. When asked about the closure, a spokesperson for JD.com said in a statement that the company will continue to serve...
Novartis: Sandoz Receives Positive CHMP Opinion For Citrate-Free High Concentration Formulation Of Adalimumab Biosimilar
* SANDOZ RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CITRATE-FREE HIGH CONCENTRATION FORMULATION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR. * SANDOZ IS SEEKING APPROVAL OF HIGH CONCENTRATION FORMULATION (HCF) ADALIMUMAB FOR USE IN ALL INDICATIONS OF REFERENCE MEDICINE
Mighty Craft Limited (ASX:MCL) reports ‘first positive operating cash result’, shares zoom up 11%
Mighty Craft Limited (ASX:MCL) was up by 11.4% at AU$0.19 on 30 January 2023. The company released a business update for the quarter ending 31 December 2022 (Q2 FY23). Unaudited group revenue came in at AU$31.21 million. Wholesale performance remained strong across categories, led by beer and cider. Craft beverage...
Empire Metals Says Surface Sampling Carried Out In December At Pitfield Confirmed Extensive Copper Anomalism
* EMPIRE METALS - SURFACE SAMPLING CARRIED OUT IN DECEMBER AT PITFIELD CONFIRMED EXTENSIVE COPPER ANOMALISM JUST SOUTH OF HISTORIC MT SCRATCH WORKINGS
South African rand weakens against dollar, stocks down
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Monday ahead of a slew of domestic economic data due this week. At 1602 GMT, the rand traded at 17.3375 against the dollar, 0.77% weaker than its previous close. The rand's weakness reflects domestic growth concerns due to an ongoing...
Tesserent Ltd Says Tesserent Academy Acquired ALC Group
* STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF AUSTRALIAN CYBERSECURITY TRAINING BUSINESS - ALC GROUP BY TESSERENT ACADEMY. * WILL UTILISE ITS CBA FACILITY TO FUND TRANSACTION
Here’s how EarlyBirds helps in timely adoption of disruptive innovations - Kalkine Media
EarlyBirds provides a platform where innovators connect with organisations to employ technological improvements. The other stakeholder -- SMEs or industry-related consultants -- stands to gain by helping clients discover the right disruptive innovation. Timely adoption of tech innovations helps businesses in meeting new industry standards and counter challenges. Innovation lies...
First Au (ASX:FAU) shares gain over 11% today. Here's why! - Kalkine Media
First Au (ASX:FAU) shares gained 11.11% to trade at AU$0.005 on 30 January 2023. Today, the company revealed that it has signed a binding tenement sale agreement to sell tenements forming the Mabel Creek Project to Talisman Mining. FAU has agreed to sell the project for aggregate consideration of AU$200,000...
Skim through Sayona Mining’s (ASX:SYA) latest milestone & SYA share price
Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) reported successful trial feed of ore into the crushing plant at North American Lithium (NAL) operation. At market close on 31 January 2023, SYA share price was AU$0.26. NAL is heading in the right direction for first spodumene (lithium) production in the first quarter of 2023.
