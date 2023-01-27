TACOMA, Wash. - Ten guns have been reported stolen out of cars in Tacoma so far this year and police say at least one gun is stolen out of a car in the city every 48 hours. According to the Tacoma Police Department, those numbers are only thefts of firearms from vehicle prowls, and it does not include guns stolen during motor vehicle thefts between Jan. 1 to 22.

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO