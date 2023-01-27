Read full article on original website
Seattle Police chief releases name of officer involved in deadly crash
SEATTLE - Police have released the name of a Seattle police officer who was responding to a medical call when his patrol SUV hit and killed a 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula last week in a city crosswalk. In a statement on the Seattle Police blotter, chief Adrian Diaz confirmed the name...
Deputies seek ID of gunman in Maple Valley pot shop robbery
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. - King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for your help to identify the gunman who was with 28-year-old Joseph Allen Kessler when the two robbed Goobie’s Doobies in Maple Valley on Aug. 13. Kessler was arrested in November and remains in the King County Jail...
Police investigating road rage incident in North Seattle
Police are investigating a road rage incident in the Greenwood neighborhood. Officers say someone was attacked with a knife and another person was hit with a baseball bat.
1 gun stolen out of cars every 48 hours in Tacoma, police say
TACOMA, Wash. - Ten guns have been reported stolen out of cars in Tacoma so far this year and police say at least one gun is stolen out of a car in the city every 48 hours. According to the Tacoma Police Department, those numbers are only thefts of firearms from vehicle prowls, and it does not include guns stolen during motor vehicle thefts between Jan. 1 to 22.
Man shot, killed in Puyallup, no suspects identified
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Pierce County deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Puyallup on Saturday. Authorities say they received a call from a woman at 6:47 p.m. reporting her boyfriend had been shot. Officers were called to the location of the victim's car—near Rogers High School...
Deputies seek 2 suspects in Shelton gas station robbery
SHELTON, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff’s deputies need help identifying two suspects in a gas station robbery in Shelton. According to authorities, two men robbed the Taylor Towne 76 Gas Station around 9:37 p.m. Saturday night. The sheriff’s office says the men stole beer and attacked the clerk, then...
'Knowing what happened here is just such a tragedy': Safety upgrades called for following woman hit and killed
SEATTLE - The intersection where a student from India was hit and killed by police on Monday night, is part of a long envisioned walking and cycling corridor. The Thomas Street Redefined Project has been in the works since 2013 but Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell cut more than $2 million from it last year.
SPD arrests man for breaking into a home, filling up the tub, taking a fully-clothed bath
SEATTLE - Police arrested a man on Friday after he broke into a home in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood, and took a bath. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 7:00 p.m., a woman called 911 after she returned to her home to find one of her windows completely shattered, and an unknown man inside.
Hundreds gather to mourn 5 family members killed in a fire
TUMWATER, Wash. - Hundreds of people packed the Tumwater District Stadium on Sunday night – not for a football game, but for a goodbye. On Saturday, January 21st a fire ripped through the Cox family home in rural Thurston County. Steven and Destiny Cox were killed along with three of their children.
Pastor held on $750,000 bond facing drug charges
ARLINGTON, Wash. - Skagit County investigators describe Steve Parker as a man living two lives. In Arlington, he had a home with his wife and mother-in-law. He was known as a pastor. In Tulalip, he had a girlfriend and a burgeoning drug business. "Steve Parker bragged about being a good...
Woman found dead after RV fire in Marysville
MARYSVILLE, Wash. - A woman was found dead and a man was taken to the hospital after an RV fire Sunday night in Marysville. Crews responded to a report of an RV fire off 41st Avenue Northeast after 8:30 p.m. When crews arrived, there was an RV fully engulfed. Fire...
WA lawmakers to consider gun control, police pursuit bills
In Olympia, lawmakers will discuss two separate bills meant to keep our community safe. A state senate committee will discuss a bill that would make it easier for people to sue gun manufacturers and store owners in the event of something like a mass shooting.
Tyre Nichols' death: Protesters gather from Seattle to New York
Police bodycam footage released Friday night shows Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man from Memphis, being beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop back on January 7. He died three days later, leaving his 4-year-old son without a father and his family without many answers.
$188M construction project on I-90 near Snoqualmie expected to delay traffic
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - One of the busiest traffic corridors in Western Washington needs to get worse before it can get better. Starting this week, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) moves into a new phase of its makeover of the SR-18 and I-90 exchange. That’s going to mean lane closures and even more congestion.
Foodborne illness outbreak investigation at local Seattle restaurant
An update on the foodborne illness outbreak at a Seattle area restaurant that we first told you about last week. The King County Health Department is investigating the Tamarind Tree restaurant for an illness impacting 17 people, a seven person increase since last week's findings.
Lynnwood opioid clinic to open Monday despite pushback
The controversial Lynnwood opioid treatment clinic is expected to open Monday, Jan. 30. This comes after the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) issued a behavioral health agency license for Acadia Health to operate the treatment clinic Thursday.
Northlake Tavern and Pizza House closes Tuesday
A beloved Seattle restaurant is closing on Tuesday. The owner of the Northlake Tavern and Pizza House says after 65 years in business, it's time for him to retire and focus on his health.
Woman with tuberculosis refusing treatment; health department could seek court order to force her hand
TACOMA, Wash. - The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department is monitoring a case of active tuberculosis (TB) in a woman in Tacoma, who is currently declining treatment. TB is curable with medication but if left untreated, results in death. People with active, untreated infections are contagious and represent a risk to others, according to the health department.
Renton PD offering free steering wheel locks for certain Hyundai vehicles
RENTON, Wash. - In response to a rise in thefts targeting other models of Hyundai's across the state and country, the Renton Police Department is offering free steering wheel locks for certain models to deter these thefts. Authorities attribute this spike in thefts to TikTok, where videos and groups show...
