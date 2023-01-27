Read full article on original website
Tel Aviv shares drop amid synagogue shooting, judicial plans
JERUSALEM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Tel Aviv shares fell on Sunday, with analysts citing investor nervousness over planned judicial changes by Israel's new government and after a Palestinian gunman killed seven people outside a synagogue on the outskirts of Jerusalem. The blue-chip Tel Aviv 35 index was 1.6% lower in...
Tucker Carlson bizarrely suggested that the US should send an armed force to 'liberate' Canada from Justin Trudeau
Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro and said he was "completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation" in Canada.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
Moody's Downgrades Nigeria's Ratings To CAA1 With A Stable Outlook, Concluding Its Review
Jan 27 (Reuters) - * MOODY'S DOWNGRADES NIGERIA'S RATINGS TO CAA1 WITH A STABLE OUTLOOK, CONCLUDING ITS REVIEW. * MOODY'S SAYS ITS EXPECTATION THAT NIGERIA'S FISCAL AND DEBT POSITION WILL CONTINUE TO DETERIORATE IS THE MAIN DRIVER BEHIND THE RATING DOWNGRADE. * MOODY'S - DOWNGRADED NIGERIA'S FOREIGN CURRENCY SENIOR UNSECURED...
Stora Enso Proposes Kari Jordan As Chairman
* NOMINATION BOARD PROPOSES THAT KARI JORDAN BE ELECTED CHAIR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)
Apple Supplier In India, Jabil Inc, Begins Making Airpods Parts For Export - Bloomberg News
* APPLE SUPPLIER IN INDIA, JABIL INC, BEGINS MAKING AIRPODS PARTS FOR EXPORT - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text - http://bit.ly/40bWoON Further company coverage:
Polypeptide Group CEO Resigns
* POLYPEPTIDE GROUP, A FOCUSED GLOBAL CDMO FOR PEPTIDE- AND OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS, TODAY ANNOUNCED RESIGNATION BY ITS CEO RAYMOND DE VRÉ. * A SEARCH FOR IDENTIFICATION OF A PROPER SUCCESSOR TO MR. DE VRÉ HAS BEEN INITIATED. * DR. PETER WILDEN (CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS) WILL...
Novartis: Sandoz Receives Positive CHMP Opinion For Citrate-Free High Concentration Formulation Of Adalimumab Biosimilar
* SANDOZ RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CITRATE-FREE HIGH CONCENTRATION FORMULATION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR. * SANDOZ IS SEEKING APPROVAL OF HIGH CONCENTRATION FORMULATION (HCF) ADALIMUMAB FOR USE IN ALL INDICATIONS OF REFERENCE MEDICINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RPT-Adani's $2.5 billion share sale faces crucial day after Indian rout
NEW DELHI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Gautam Adani faces a critical day on Monday with his flagship company's $2.5 billion share sale's second day of bidding overshadowed by a $48 billion rout in the Indian billionaire's stocks which was sparked by a U.S. short seller's report. Seven listed companies belonging...
Indonesian unit of JD.com to discontinue all services at end of March - JD.ID website
JAKARTA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Indonesian unit of e-commerce firm JD.com, JD.ID, will discontinue all services at the end of March, an announcement on its website showed on Monday. When asked about the closure, a spokesperson for JD.com said in a statement that the company will continue to serve...
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 182 Russian, Belarusian firms, 3 people
First Au (ASX:FAU) shares gain over 11% today. Here's why!. What’s the latest buzz with the ASX gold penny stocks on Monday?. Jan 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine imposed sanctions against 182 Russian and Belarusian companies, and three individuals, in the latest of a series of steps by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to block Moscow's and Minsk's connections to his country.
Ghana central bank doesn't plan to be part of stability fund for debt exchange
ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana's central bank does not plan to be part of a financial stability fund that will provide liquidity to banks participating in the domestic debt exchange, its governor said on Monday, saying the fund will be financed primarily by external partners. (Reporting by Cooper Inveen; Writing by...
Poland - Factors to Watch Jan 30
WARSAW, Jan 30 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):. Poland may get the first transfer from the European Union's recovery fund before general elections as it met more than 90% of conditions needed to start the payments, EU Affairs Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek said, DO RZECZY weekly reported.
Sweden tells citizens to avoid crowds in Turkey after Koran burning
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's foreign ministry on Saturday warned Swedes in Turkey to avoid crowds and demonstrations following protests there over the burning of the Koran by a far-right politician in Stockholm last week. Last week Turkey suspended talks with Sweden and Finland on their applications to join NATO after...
Exclusive-Venezuela tightens oil prepayment rules, documents show
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Venezuela's state oil firm PDVSA is toughening terms for buyers after a month-long halt to most exports of crude and fuel, demanding prepayment ahead of loadings in either cash, goods or services, company documents showed. PDVSA's new Chief Executive Pedro Tellechea put the move in place this...
Erdogan might approve Finland's NATO bid, 'shock' Sweden
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey's president has suggested his country might approve Finland's application for NATO membership before taking any action on Sweden's, while the Turkish government issued a travel warning for European countries due to anti-Turkish demonstrations and what it described as Islamophobia. The travel warning published late Saturday...
Strong earthquake strikes Turkey-Iran border
DUBAI (Reuters) -An earthquake with a magnitude of up to 5.9 struck the Turkey-Iran border region on Saturday, destroying houses in a provincial capital in Iran, Iranian media and the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported. "According to the preliminary observations of the Fars reporter, the amount of destruction of...
EU president says Ukraine has unconditional support ahead of summit
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said ahead of an EU-Ukraine summit next week that Ukraine had unconditional support from the bloc and that the country needed to prevail against Russian attacks to defend European values. "We stand by Ukraine's side without any ifs and buts,"...
UPDATE 5-U.S. charges three in Iran-backed effort to assassinate journalist
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors have charged three men with attempting to assassinate a prominent critic of Iran's government who was previously the target of a failed Tehran-backed kidnapping plot, Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday,. Rafat Amirov, Polad Omarov and Khalid Mehdiyev were charged with...
