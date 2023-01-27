Read full article on original website
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet Has Everything to Fit our Style and Budget
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – McMillen’s Flooring and Carpet Outlet has a variety of flooring options and the expertise to help you select a style that fits your budget. They also have professional, experienced installers to get the job done beautifully so you don’t have to worry. Carpet.
Several new events coming to Mercer County
The city of Sharon has a lot of exciting plans for the year. There are some great events returning and some new ones to look forward to.
Do you want to build a snowman? Fort LeBoeuf holds annual snowman building competition
Kids and adults of all ages brought out their snow engineering skills in Waterford Saturday. It was the Third Annual Snowman Building Contest hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Fort LeBoeuf for students in their school district. The recent snowfall provided just what kids and their families needed to get started on the competition. A […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
“Livestock Unlimited” recently had a chance to tour Meatheads Market. They were taken through the whole process of how an animal was butchered from start to finish. Photo courtesy Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission...
wisr680.com
Local Resident and Organization Recognized
A local resident and a local organization are receiving recognition for their positive impact on the community. Debbie Crum and Butler Collaborative for Families were recently named Community Champion Award Honorees by the Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber. Crum is the Director of Outreach at the Butler County Tourism and Convention...
explore venango
EXPIRED – WEATHER ALERT: Freezing Drizzle, Light Glaze of Ice Expected for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Freezing drizzle, light glaze of ice possibly mixed with snow is forecasted for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the following URGENT WINTER WEATHER...
WOOF! 2023 All-Breed Dog show kicks off at Bayfront Convention Center
The 2023 All-Breed Dog Show, Obedience and Rally Trails got underway on Saturday at the Bayfront Convention Center. “We have nearly 1,200 entrees in this dog show. It’s an impressive number and that number represents 135 different breeds. They come from 28 states plus Canada,” said Jeanne Stiner, Show Chair. The Bayfront Convention Center is […]
wtae.com
Very Local: Take a ride on Erie's haunted cruise ship
ERIE, Pa. — Experience Presque Isle Bay and Lake Erie with a trip on theVictorian Princess. This local paddle-wheel ship hosts happy hours, moonlight cruises, drag shows and more. Built in La Crosse, Wisconsin, in 1986, the Victorian Princess is 107 feet long, weighs almost 50 tons, sports three...
erienewsnow.com
Downtown Business in Franklin Prepare for the Return of Franklin on Ice
Downtown businesses in Franklin are preparing for the annual Franklin on Ice Festival next Saturday, February 4th. Sculptures made from blocks of ice will be scattered throughout Fountain Park as part of the city's only winter festival. Franklin on Ice will kick off at 10 a.m., and visitors can walk...
Sharon building to be demolished
Officials with the city of Sharon have said the former Huntington Bank building in downtown will be demolished.
New Kensington's Golden Dawn goes into new year under new ownership
For Gene Tommasi, becoming a new owner of the New Kensington Golden Dawn has brought his grocery career full circle — after he thought it was over. Tommasi of Mt. Lebanon and Jim Faccenda of Bethel Park took over ownership of the 60-year-old neighborhood grocery store in June. After painting, cleaning, replacing equipment and reorganizing, they celebrated the start of their ownership over two weeks in November.
yourerie
State Street business reflects on success from Erie Restaurant Week
State Street business reflects on success from Erie Restaurant Week. State Street business reflects on success from Erie …. State Street business reflects on success from Erie Restaurant Week. Rare Green Comet to pass Earth. No. 1 Penn State wins from behind over no. 2 Iowa. Iowa 14, Penn State...
From perfume to light bulbs, Lower Burrell Plaza’s former JCPenney building getting more than a facelift
A couple of mannequins and a drop ceiling were among the last vestiges inside the old JCPenney building in Lower Burrell, now gutted to make way for an open-air, 90,000-square-foot electrical supply warehouse and store. The former department store’s brick shell still stands, but most of the interior is gone....
27 First News
What will the weather be like in February?
It is hard to believe that January of 2023 has almost come and gone. The majority of January was quite warm and currently ranks as the fourth warmest in average temperature of all time (this will likely slide down a few spots in the coming days). Despite the mild weather...
wdadradio.com
MARGARET ROAD INTERSECTION TO CLOSE TOMORROW
A portion of Margaret Road in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County will close tomorrow for the relocation of overhead utility lines, which are being moved underground as part of the Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project. The intersection about six-and-a-half miles west of Elderton is being moved 1,600 feet west and redesigned to a T-style crossroads rather than a four-way.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsy Pizza Owner Participates in Guinness Book of World Record for World’s Largest Pizza Party to Benefit Make-A-Wish
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – Scott Anthony, owner of Punxsy Pizza traveled to Tulsa to join World Pizza Champions in partnership with The University of Tulsa and set a new world record for World’s Largest Pizza Party to benefit Make-A-Wish Oklahoma. The group set the record on Saturday, January...
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Serving Beef Tips Over Noodles Today, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography) There are also other daily specials throughout the week:. Monday, January 30 – Hamburger Steak or Chili Dogs. Tuesday, January 31 – Liver and Onions, or Chicken Salad Croissant. Wednesday, February 1 – Fish Sandwich, or 4-pc. Chicken Dinner.
explorejeffersonpa.com
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: WW II Veteran Robert Whitford
Robert Whitford served our country in the United States Army. Hometown: Clearfield, Pa. Robert served in the United States Army during World War II and participated in campaigns in the Philippines and Okinawa. He also served the community through his membership with the Clearfield, Pa. Rotary Club. All American Awards...
WFMJ.com
Police from eight communities respond to unruly crowd at Warren gas station
An incident at a Sheetz gas station in Warren drew a heavy police presence early Sunday. According to Trumbull County Dispatch, officers responded to the Sheetz on East Market Street and North Road around 3 a.m. following reports of a large group of people acting unruly in the store. Dispatch...
WFMJ.com
Fire marshal investigates fatal house fire near Grove City
The Mercer County Coroner is investigating a deadly three alarm house fire in Mercer County. Mercer 911 which got the first call about a fire on Enterprise Road in Pine Township shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday. The number of victims or their identity has yet to be released. Fire trucks...
