Franklin, PA

explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

“Livestock Unlimited” recently had a chance to tour Meatheads Market. They were taken through the whole process of how an animal was butchered from start to finish. Photo courtesy Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission...
wisr680.com

Local Resident and Organization Recognized

A local resident and a local organization are receiving recognition for their positive impact on the community. Debbie Crum and Butler Collaborative for Families were recently named Community Champion Award Honorees by the Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber. Crum is the Director of Outreach at the Butler County Tourism and Convention...
BUTLER, PA
YourErie

WOOF! 2023 All-Breed Dog show kicks off at Bayfront Convention Center

The 2023 All-Breed Dog Show, Obedience and Rally Trails got underway on Saturday at the Bayfront Convention Center. “We have nearly 1,200 entrees in this dog show. It’s an impressive number and that number represents 135 different breeds. They come from 28 states plus Canada,” said Jeanne Stiner, Show Chair. The Bayfront Convention Center is […]
ERIE, PA
wtae.com

Very Local: Take a ride on Erie's haunted cruise ship

ERIE, Pa. — Experience Presque Isle Bay and Lake Erie with a trip on theVictorian Princess. This local paddle-wheel ship hosts happy hours, moonlight cruises, drag shows and more. Built in La Crosse, Wisconsin, in 1986, the Victorian Princess is 107 feet long, weighs almost 50 tons, sports three...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Downtown Business in Franklin Prepare for the Return of Franklin on Ice

Downtown businesses in Franklin are preparing for the annual Franklin on Ice Festival next Saturday, February 4th. Sculptures made from blocks of ice will be scattered throughout Fountain Park as part of the city's only winter festival. Franklin on Ice will kick off at 10 a.m., and visitors can walk...
FRANKLIN, PA
Tribune-Review

New Kensington's Golden Dawn goes into new year under new ownership

For Gene Tommasi, becoming a new owner of the New Kensington Golden Dawn has brought his grocery career full circle — after he thought it was over. Tommasi of Mt. Lebanon and Jim Faccenda of Bethel Park took over ownership of the 60-year-old neighborhood grocery store in June. After painting, cleaning, replacing equipment and reorganizing, they celebrated the start of their ownership over two weeks in November.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
yourerie

State Street business reflects on success from Erie Restaurant Week

State Street business reflects on success from Erie Restaurant Week. State Street business reflects on success from Erie …. State Street business reflects on success from Erie Restaurant Week. Rare Green Comet to pass Earth. No. 1 Penn State wins from behind over no. 2 Iowa. Iowa 14, Penn State...
ERIE, PA
27 First News

What will the weather be like in February?

It is hard to believe that January of 2023 has almost come and gone. The majority of January was quite warm and currently ranks as the fourth warmest in average temperature of all time (this will likely slide down a few spots in the coming days). Despite the mild weather...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
wdadradio.com

MARGARET ROAD INTERSECTION TO CLOSE TOMORROW

A portion of Margaret Road in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County will close tomorrow for the relocation of overhead utility lines, which are being moved underground as part of the Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project. The intersection about six-and-a-half miles west of Elderton is being moved 1,600 feet west and redesigned to a T-style crossroads rather than a four-way.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Fire marshal investigates fatal house fire near Grove City

The Mercer County Coroner is investigating a deadly three alarm house fire in Mercer County. Mercer 911 which got the first call about a fire on Enterprise Road in Pine Township shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday. The number of victims or their identity has yet to be released. Fire trucks...
GROVE CITY, PA

