Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Novartis: Sandoz Receives Positive CHMP Opinion For Citrate-Free High Concentration Formulation Of Adalimumab Biosimilar
* SANDOZ RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CITRATE-FREE HIGH CONCENTRATION FORMULATION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR. * SANDOZ IS SEEKING APPROVAL OF HIGH CONCENTRATION FORMULATION (HCF) ADALIMUMAB FOR USE IN ALL INDICATIONS OF REFERENCE MEDICINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under...
Chinese researchers develop the first human-monkey hybrid in a lab, sparking ethical debate.
Chinese scientists have apparently shocked the globe by successfully creating the first human-monkey hybrid in a lab. This terrifying event took place in China in 2021 after a group of researchers from the United States and Spain journeyed there to circumvent laws prohibiting such study in their own countries.
These benefits will disappear when Biden ends the Covid national and public health emergencies in May
President Joe Biden intends to end the Covid-19 national and public health emergencies on May 11, the White House said Monday. That means that many Americans could have to start paying for Covid-19 testing and treatment after the declarations cease.
kalkinemedia.com
Saudi Chemical Unit Signs Exclusive Agreement With Bioventure For Drug Ruxolitinib
* SIGNING EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT BY ITS SUBSIDIARY AJA PHARMA WITH BIOVENTURE FOR THE DRUG “RUXOLITINIB”. * AJA PHARMA WILL GET EXCLUSIVE LICENSING RIGHTS FOR THE DRUG “RUXOLITINIB. * AJA PHARMA WILL HAVE EXCLUSIVE COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS OF RUXOLITINIB IN SAUDI , THE REST OF THE GCC, AND LEVANT COUNTRIES.
kalkinemedia.com
Capricorn shareholders vote in favour of activist's board nominees-spokesperson
LONDON (Reuters) - Capricorn Energy shareholders on Wednesday voted in favour of six new directors proposed by activist shareholder Palliser, days after the chairperson, chief executive and others quit the board due to shareholder pressure, a spokesperson said. Top of the to-do list for the new board will be assessing...
kalkinemedia.com
Cyviz Gets USD 0.7 Mln Contract From Middle East Government Agency
* SIGNS USD 0.7 MILLION CONTRACT WITH A MIDDLE EAST GOVERNMENT AGENCY. * INSTALLATION WILL BE COMPLETED BY MAY 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience...
kalkinemedia.com
Canacol Energy Ltd Announces Renewal Of Normal Course Issuer Bid
* CANACOL ENERGY LTD. ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Canada's CPPI invests $205 million in Indian co IndoSpace's new fund
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian warehouse and parks developer IndoSpace on Monday said the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) will invest $205 million in the company's new real estate fund. The investment from Canada's biggest pension fund is part of IndoSpace's new fund targeting $600 million in equity commitments.
kalkinemedia.com
Hong Seng Consolidated Enters Into Shares Sale Agreement With Innov8tif Consortium
* ENTERED INTO A SHARES SALE AGREEMENT WITH INNOV8TIF CONSORTIUM SDN BHD. * DEAL FOR PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF 717,570 SHARES IN INNOV8TIF HOLDINGS FROM INNOV8TIF CONSORTIUM FOR 30.9 MILLION RGT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement....
kalkinemedia.com
Lotte Chemical Titan Says Qtrly Loss Attributable 317.2 Mln RGT
* QTRLY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 317.2 MILLION RGT VERSUS PROFIT 168.9 MILLION RGT. * OUTLOOK OF CO EXPECTED TO REMAIN CHALLENGING IN NEAR FUTURE IN VIEW OF VOLATILE EXTERNAL ENVIRONMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The...
kalkinemedia.com
May & Baker Nigeria Reports Qtrly Group PBT From Cont Ops 414.4 Mln Naira
* MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC- QTRLY GRP PBT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 414.4 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 162.7 MILLION NAIRA. * MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC - QTRLY GROUP REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 3.98 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 3.84 BILLION NAIRA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content...
kalkinemedia.com
Cse Global Secures Two Major Contracts Totaling S$87.3M
* SECOND MAJOR CONTRACT RELATES TO A MULTI-YEAR SYSTEM MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FROM SINGAPORE GOVERNMENT IN INFRASTRUCTURE SECTOR. * PROJECTS ARE EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TO CSE GLOBAL'S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR FYS 2023 TO 2027. * FIRST MAJOR CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, AMONG OTHERS FOR WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANTS IN UNITED STATES OF...
kalkinemedia.com
PanGenomic Health Announces Intention To Dual List On The UK Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market
* PANGENOMIC HEALTH ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO DUAL LIST ON THE UK AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE GROWTH MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Advanced Technology Signs 20 Mln Dinars Credit Facilities Agreement With A Local Bank
* SIGNS 20 MILLION DINARS CREDIT FACILITIES AGREEMENT WITH A LOCAL BANK Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Prestige Assurance Says For The Period Ended Dec 31 PBT 491.8 Mln Naira Vs 732.2 Mln Naira
* PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC - FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DEC 31, PROFIT BEFORE TAX 491.8 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 732.2 MILLION NAIRA. * PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC - FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DEC 31, GROSS PREMIUM WRITTEN OF 12.44 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 9.27 BILLION NAIRA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
kalkinemedia.com
Bahrain central bank follows Fed to lift interest rates by 25 bps
DUBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Bahrain lifted its key interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, following the Federal Reserve's hike of the same size. The one-week deposit facility rate increased to 5.5% from 5.25% and the overnight deposit rate was raised to 5.25% from 5%, a central bank statement said.
kalkinemedia.com
G Medical Innovations Holdings Files For Firm Commitment Offering Of Up To 3.33 Mln Ordinary Shares
* G MEDICAL INNOVATIONS HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR FIRM COMMITMENT OFFERING OF UP TO 3.33 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES - SEC FILING Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Taka Jewellery Sees Total Comprehensive Profit For HY2023 Will Increase Significantly
* SEES TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT FOR HY2023 WILL INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY. * EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO INCREASE IN REVENUE FROM WHOLESALE BUSINESS, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a...
kalkinemedia.com
Novartis AG <NVS.N>: Profits of $1.43 per share anticipated for fourth quarter
30 January 2023 11:02 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Novartis AG is expected to show an increase in its fourth quarter earnings to $1.43 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from five analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from $1.36 to $1.54 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Strong Buy", one "Buy", three "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the pharmaceuticals peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 2.63 percent from $1.39. Estimates ranged from a high of $1.44 to a low of $1.36. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the five analysts providing estimates is $104.25. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $13.11 billion from $13.23 billion in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $1.43 per share implies a gain of 2.23 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $1.4 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.55 1.58 Beat Jun. 30 2022 1.50 1.56 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.44 1.46 Beat Dec. 31 2021 1.41 1.40 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 30 at 11:02 a.m..
kalkinemedia.com
Jatcorp Ltd Says Prepared For Exploration Of Opportunities In Asia Pacific In FY23
* PREPARED FOR EXPLORATION OF OTHER MARKET OPPORTUNITIES IN ASIA PACIFIC REGION IN FY2023. * SEEING ITS SALES RECOVERED IN CHINA, EXPECTS IMPROVED MARKET PERFORMANCE OF ITS BRANDS IN CHINA IN H2 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under...
Comments / 0