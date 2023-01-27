Read full article on original website
NME
‘Vincenzo’ and ‘Reborn Rich’ actor Song Joong-ki announces marriage and wife’s pregnancy
South Korean actor Song Joong-ki, whose most recent projects include Reborn Rich and Vincenzo, has announced he’s gotten married and has a child on the way. On January 30, the 37-year-old actor uploaded a letter to his official fan cafe website announcing his marriage earlier today (January 30) to former actress Katy Louise Saunders, as well as her pregnancy.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Brings Back The Princess of Alabasta
One Piece's Final Arc is playing out in the pages of the Shonen franchise's manga, and with this marketed as the last journey of the Straw Hat Pirates, readers are crossing their fingers that each member of the ever-expanding cast will make a comeback. While the Princess of Alabasta, Vivi, is currently unaccounted for in this latest storyline, or the War For Wano Arc that came before, fans are still honoring the brief member of Luffy's crew with cosplay and other fan works.
TikTok's "Scar Girl" Annie Bonelli Reacts to Claims Her Cheek Mark Is Fake
Watch: TikTok DermDoctor Details Beauty Trends to AVOID. Annie Bonelli is facing off against her skeptics. While several users on the video platform have cast doubt over whether the long mark the TikToker has on her cheek is really a scar—with some going as far as to post their own videos about it—she is laughing off her critics.
NME
Rick Ross says he’ll never drive a Tesla because “the government could tap into the brain of the car”
Rick Ross has shared his skepticism on the technological benefits of smart cars, saying in a new video that he’ll never drive a Tesla because he believes it could autonomously drive him to a police station against his will. In a clip shared last week by All Urban Central,...
ComicBook
Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season
Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
wegotthiscovered.com
A found footage horror classic that sparked a parade of senseless sequels suddenly finds itself in the hot seat
Unlike other favored elements in the horror genre such as slashers and zombie flicks, the found footage sub-genre is one of those less sought-after trivialities in the widespread catalog, if only for the simple fact that the aspect of this filmmaking style can often feel deflated and as if directors are grasping at straws. And while most of these found footage features have been dragged through the mud, 2007’s Paranormal Activity has stood the test of time as one of the most successful.
ComicBook
N64 Classic Now Available to Play for Free for Some
One of the best N64 games -- and one of the best games of all time across all platforms -- is now available for free, but not for everyone. While the N64 didn't sell as well as its competition or even well compared to some other Nintendo consoles, it, like every Nintendo console, except maybe the Wii U, boasts a very impressive library littered with incredible exclusive games. One of the greatest examples of this is GoldenEye 007, which was re-released today via Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X this week. And if you have Nintendo Switch Online or Xbox Game Pass, you can play the re-release for no extra charge. How long it will be available via the pair of subscription services, hasn't been clarified.
NME
‘The Last Of Us’ viewers react to episode three: “One of the greatest episodes of TV ever made”
Viewers of The Last Of Us have reacted to the show’s third episode, with many heaping huge praise on it. Debuting last night (January 29) on HBO in the US, ‘Long Long Time’ shifted focus on new characters Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). We are...
ComicBook
New Steam Game Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever
A fairly new Steam release is soon going to be delisted from the PC digital storefront and unplayable forever. The announcement comes from Konami, the publisher of the game, and the company best known for games and series like Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, Bomberman, and Castlevania. That said, for fans of its iconic series, it's thankfully not a game from any of these famous and, in some cases, dormant IP. Rather, the game in question is a smaller release called Crimesight, a title developed and published by Konami, and that was just released on April 14, 2022.
NME
‘Dead Space remake’: how to get the Burnished Suit
Dead Space remake takes the original 2008 horror game and rebuilds it from the ground up for new consoles. Players will notice a huge graphical upgrade, as well as slight changes to mission structure, combat and dialogue. Some things haven’t changed, and you’ll still be able to unlock the Burnished Suit by completing the game on a certain difficulty.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Hypes Year of the Rabbit With New Bulma Funko
Nearly a month has passed since the new year arrived, and 2023 is shaping up to be an interesting one for anime. Between recent delays and upcoming premieres, there is a lot keeping the industry afloat. Of course, the year is also keeping IPs on their toes thanks to the Year of the Rabbit. Plenty of series are celebrating the zodiac, and Dragon Ball is joining in with its own Bulma tribute.
MrBeast Is Being Called "Antichrist" on Twitter for Helping Blind People Regain Vision
When it comes to popular YouTubers, MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson) definitely makes the list. The longtime creator, who first started posting videos on his namesake channel in 2012, currently has more than 130 million subscribers. He's known for creating videos that feature elaborate stunts, pranks, and challenges. However, MrBeast is also known for using his platform and wealth to help others.
HipHopDX.com
Chance The Rapper Demands Answers From Ice Spice Over Potential 'In Ha Mood' Diss
Chance The Rapper has checked Ice Spice after she referenced him with some clever wordplay on her “In Ha Mood” track. Over the weekend, Lil Chano decided to investigate the lyrics for himself and went straight to the source by asking the Bronx rapper if she was dissing him.
game-news24.com
PS+: The games for February have dropped and there’s a little surprise
This is the official game of PS+: The free games for the month of February have leaked and there are surprises. A leak has revealed that titles available with a PS Plus subscription from February 2023 were revealed. If you are a subscriber, there may be games you’ll be interested in.
NME
Original ‘Goldeneye 007’ devs hit out at Switch and Xbox re-release
Some of the original team behind Goldeneye 007 have hit out at the recent re-releases for Xbox and Nintendo Switch. The iconic shooter was finally made available last week on Nintendo Switch via its Nintendo 64 online library while Xbox players could access Goldeneye 007 via the Xbox Game Pass.
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface & Chrisean Rock’s Wedding Unfolds In “Dear Rock” Music Video: Watch
The headlines surrounding Blueface’s name as of late have been undeniably chaotic. Still, behind the scenes of all the drama, the 26-year-old has actually had a lot to celebrate. First, he rang in his birthday last weekend. At the same time, found out that he could become a father of three this year.
ComicBook
Bethesda Game Will Soon Be Free to Download
Bethesda is making one of its games completely free to download. The game in question is available via a variety of platforms, but only the PC version will be made free, and that's because the free offer is coming via Epic Games Store. Every week, Epic Games rewards users of its digital PC storefront with a free game. Sometimes even more than one free game a week is offered. Next week is set to be an example of the latter, with two free games, one of which is Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.
Nintendo brings back rare Pokémon card 23 years later after famous magician drops lawsuit: 'I was a fool'
Uri not gonna believe this.
NME
Rupert Grint developed fear of bees after motorway incident
Rupert Grint has revealed he developed a fear of bees after an alarming incident on the motorway. The Harry Potter star is an avid beekeeper in his downtime. However, despite still being enamoured with the pastime, he’s now also terrified by it. This is because Grint found himself traumatised when he was kept “hostage” by a swarm of bees on a car ride.
TrustedReviews
The Breath of the Wild sequel has already had a price cut
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel Tears of the Kingdom won’t be out until May, but you can already secure a discount on the forthcoming Nintendo Switch game. Hit.co.uk (formerly Base.com) is offering The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom for just £48.85, which is a saving of £11.14 over the RRP of £59.99. The game comes out on May 12 2023.
