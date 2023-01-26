Read full article on original website
Saudi Industrial Investment Group Announces Unplanned Shutdown For Unit Saudi Polymers Co
* ANNOUNCES AN UNPLANNED SHUTDOWN FOR ONE OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES SAUDI POLYMERS COMPANY. * SHUTDOWN AS A RESULT OF A TECHNICAL ISSUE IN THE ETHYLENE REFRIGERATION UNIT. * OPERATORS ARE CURRENTLY WORKING ON REPAIRING TECHNICAL ISSUE AND WILL WORK ON GRADUALLY RESTARTING PLANT. * FINANCIAL IMPACT OF THIS SHUTDOWN WILL...
Sernova Announces Advancements With Its Novel Cell Pouch System
* SERNOVA ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS WITH ITS NOVEL CELL POUCH SYSTEM™ TO PRESERVE THYROID FUNCTION FOLLOWING TOTAL THYROIDECTOMY. * SERNOVA CORP-STUDY DEMONSTRATES THYROID AUTO-TRANSPLANTATION INTO CELL POUCH CAN RESTORE THYROID HORMONE PRODUCTION FOLLOWING REMOVAL OF THYROID GLAND. * SERNOVA CORP - ENGAGED WITH REGULATORY AUTHORITIES TOWARDS INITIATING CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF...
Tesserent Ltd Says Tesserent Academy Acquired ALC Group
* STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF AUSTRALIAN CYBERSECURITY TRAINING BUSINESS - ALC GROUP BY TESSERENT ACADEMY. * WILL UTILISE ITS CBA FACILITY TO FUND TRANSACTION
Polypeptide Group CEO Resigns
* POLYPEPTIDE GROUP, A FOCUSED GLOBAL CDMO FOR PEPTIDE- AND OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS, TODAY ANNOUNCED RESIGNATION BY ITS CEO RAYMOND DE VRÉ. * A SEARCH FOR IDENTIFICATION OF A PROPER SUCCESSOR TO MR. DE VRÉ HAS BEEN INITIATED. * DR. PETER WILDEN (CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS) WILL...
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd Posts 2023 YTD Gross Average Production Of About 47,800 Bopd
* GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD - GROSS AVERAGE PRODUCTION IN 2023 YEAR TO DATE OF C.47,800 BOPD, 2022 NET CAPEX OF C.$115 MILLION
Straits Trading Company Announces Proposed Issue Of S$ Denominated Secured Exchangeable Bonds
* PROPOSED ISSUE OF S$ DENOMINATED SECURED EXCHANGEABLE BONDS. * EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR REFINANCING OF EXISTING BORROWINGS, AMONG OTHERS
Empire Metals Says Surface Sampling Carried Out In December At Pitfield Confirmed Extensive Copper Anomalism
* EMPIRE METALS - SURFACE SAMPLING CARRIED OUT IN DECEMBER AT PITFIELD CONFIRMED EXTENSIVE COPPER ANOMALISM JUST SOUTH OF HISTORIC MT SCRATCH WORKINGS
India's Adani Group: Hindenburg report intended to create false market
(Reuters) - India's Adani Group said on Sunday that a Jan. 24 report by short seller Hindenburg Research that led to a $48 billion rout in its stock was intended to create a false market to enable the short seller to book gains. Adani's response comes amid a $2.5 billion...
Indonesian unit of JD.com to discontinue all services at end of March - JD.ID website
JAKARTA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Indonesian unit of e-commerce firm JD.com, JD.ID, will discontinue all services at the end of March, an announcement on its website showed on Monday. When asked about the closure, a spokesperson for JD.com said in a statement that the company will continue to serve...
Canada's CPPI invests $205 million in Indian co IndoSpace's new fund
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian warehouse and parks developer IndoSpace on Monday said the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) will invest $205 million in the company's new real estate fund. The investment from Canada's biggest pension fund is part of IndoSpace's new fund targeting $600 million in equity commitments.
Amgen Inc <AMGN.O>: Profits of $4.09 per share anticipated for fourth quarter
30 January 2023 12:01 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Amgen Inc is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to $4.09 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from twenty analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from $3.94 to $4.25 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". This includes four "Strong Buy", five "Buy", thirteen "Hold", * The average consensus recommendation for the pharmaceuticals peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Twenty analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week two analysts have revised earnings estimates upward and three analysts have revised earnings estimates downwards. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 0.21 percent from $4.08. Estimates ranged from a high of $4.29 to a low of $3.87. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the twenty analysts providing estimates is $270.03. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $6.76 billion from $6.85 billion in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $4.09 per share implies a loss of 6.27 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $4.36 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 4.44 4.70 Beat Jun. 30 2022 4.40 4.65 Beat Mar. 31 2022 4.09 4.25 Beat Dec. 31 2021 4.08 4.36 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 30 at 12:01 a.m..
Alliance Resource Partners LP <ARLP.O>: Profits of $1.63 announced for fourth quarter
30 January 2023 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Alliance Resource Partners LP in the fourth quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $1.63 per share, $1.22 higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 41 cents. Profits of $1.42 per share were anticipated by the four analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $1.39 to $1.45 per share, with a forecasted mean of $1.42 per share. The company reported revenue of $700.73 million, which is higher than the estimated $688.09 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the coal peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $700.73 million from $473.47 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.54 1.25 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.96 1.23 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.57 0.28 Missed Dec. 31 2021 0.69 0.41 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 30 at 02:31 p.m.
Alliance Resource Partners LP reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Alliance Resource Partners LP reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of four analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $1.42 per share. * Revenue rose 48% to $700.73 million from a year ago; analysts expected $688.09 million. * Alliance Resource Partners LP's reported EPS for the quarter was $1.63. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 17.9% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Alliance Resource Partners LP shares had risen by 1.9% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of $214.45 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Alliance Resource Partners LP is $28.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 30 at 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 1.42 1.63 Beat Sep. 30 2022 1.54 1.25 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.96 1.23 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.57 0.28 Missed.
How are Australian insurance and mining companies performing on Monday?
Australian shares ticked up at the open on Monday. Today we will look at ASX-listed stocks making a buzz at the market open. Stocks covered in the video: IAG, Suncorp, Pro Medicus, Core Lithium, OZ Minerals, Lynas Rare Earths etc.
Apple Supplier In India, Jabil Inc, Begins Making Airpods Parts For Export - Bloomberg News
* APPLE SUPPLIER IN INDIA, JABIL INC, BEGINS MAKING AIRPODS PARTS FOR EXPORT - BLOOMBERG NEWS
Maintain optimal health with MediKane’s “Food-as-Medicine” offerings - Kalkine Media
MediKane develops plant-based treatments for specific acute and chronic health problems. Food-as-Medicine products contain nutrients in suitable form and dosage to help your body reduce the risk or extent of specific health problems. NutriKane R is a 100% natural, concentrated medical food specifically developed to improve gut health, reduce the...
Mighty Craft Limited (ASX:MCL) reports ‘first positive operating cash result’, shares zoom up 11%
Mighty Craft Limited (ASX:MCL) was up by 11.4% at AU$0.19 on 30 January 2023. The company released a business update for the quarter ending 31 December 2022 (Q2 FY23). Unaudited group revenue came in at AU$31.21 million. Wholesale performance remained strong across categories, led by beer and cider. Craft beverage...
Banking stocks to explore as BoE ponders increasing interest rate
The Bank of England could raise the interest rates to 4%. Currently, the interest rates sit at 3.5%. It is anticipated that BoE may further increase the interest rates pushing it to 4.5% in March. Threadneedle Street will be in the thick of things this week as the Bank of...
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) – A rising crypto project
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is quickly rising in the crypto world and it will be interesting to see its performance in the year ahead. With a rally of over 980%, ORBN is moving far ahead of its competition. One of the key factors that set ORBN apart is its potential to tap into the massive US$13.5 billion crowdfunding market and the US$173 billion venture capital market.
Janus joins Luxor in opposing Ritchie Bros $7 billion bid for IAA
TORONTO (Reuters) -Janus Henderson Investors on Monday became the second investor in Canada's Ritchie Bros Auctioneers to publicly come out against the company's planned acquisition of IAA Inc. Ritchie Bros on Jan. 23 sweetened the cash component of its buyout offer for IAA by 28%, valuing the U.S. auto retailer...
