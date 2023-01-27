ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
zip06.com

Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises

Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
CONNECTICUT STATE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut

CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
yankeeinstitute.org

Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures

This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
CONNECTICUT STATE
MassLive.com

GoFundMe created to pay for Trung Tran’s funeral after Holyoke Mall shooting

A GoFundMe account was launched Monday night to support funeral costs for Trung Tran after he was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall Saturday night. Tran, 33, of West Springfield, who also went by the name Michael, according to the GoFundMe page, worked at A Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Spa in the Holyoke Mall. He was shot after his customer allegedly started to argue with a man who came into the salon, court records indicate.
HOLYOKE, MA
WSBS

Two More Very Affordable Locations to Live in Massachusetts

In an era where prices keep increasing on what seems like everything including food, heat, fuel, rent, etc., many folks throughout Massachusetts are struggling to find an affordable place to live. For some, it's currently not a reality to have a home of their own or a decent apartment that isn't suffocating them, financially speaking.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

A breakfast place called ‘Woke’ opened in Connecticut. Controversy soon followed.

“This is all I have right now,” said owner Carmen Quiroga. “I just want to be successful and do a good job.”. A new breakfast spot in a quaint Connecticut town has a bright menu offering everything from chocolate chip pancakes to huevos rancheros. Residents in Coventry had been waiting for a diner for several years, and it opened last week to high hopes.
COVENTRY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Young Boy Falls Several Feet Off Ski Sundown Ski Lift

A young boy was rushed to the hospital after falling several feet off a ski lift Sunday afternoon. It happened during the midafternoon hours on the Bunny Hill at Ski Sundown in New Hartford. Officials say the boy, who is about 6 years old, fell roughly 15 feet and had...
NEW HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Glastonbury bridles at roundabout cost

GLASTONBURY — Everyone agrees that a roundabout would be better than a traffic light for handling traffic at the revamped intersection of New London Turnpike and Route 17’s southbound exit and entrance ramps. LOCATION: Intersection of New London Turnpike in Glastonbury with southbound Route 17 exit and entrance...
GLASTONBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy