Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
Related
News 12
Bed Bath & Beyond confirms Fairfield store, 3 other Connecticut locations closing
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing its doors, the national home furnishing chain confirmed Tuesday. Customers of the Bed Bath & Beyond in Fairfield say the store had posted signage in their windows on Monday which read “store closing.”. A customer sent News 12 a photo of the front...
zip06.com
Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises
Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
New Milford Rep Shares Some of the Strangest Bills Being Introduced in CT
If you follow some of the action in the CT Capitol (Hartford), you might think our priorities are a bit out of whack. Bill Buckbee is a State Representative from New Milford, CT. Buckbee is a friend of the I-95 Morning Show so we asked him to join us and...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
New Hot Table location in Chicopee scheduled to open Monday
The newly constructed Hot Table on Memorial Drive in Chicopee is set to officially open on Monday.
Weekend of violence leaves western Massachusetts shaken up
A weekend of violence here in western Massachusetts has left many in our area shaken up. And Monday night, 22News heard concerns from the local community.
Connecticut native charged with killing mom at sea seeks grand jury minutes
A man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England is asking for minutes from the grand jury proceeding that led to his indictment.
Mystic bar named one of America’s best in 2022: Esquire report
MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — When it comes to Mystic, the bar scene is expansive, exciting, and unique. How can visitors stop in at just one? But if you did need to pick a spot, Esquire may have you covered. The culture-forward magazine recently listed its top bars in the U.S. in 2022, an exclusive list […]
yankeeinstitute.org
Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures
This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
Westfield resident wins first $1-million prize in new lottery game
A Westfield man is the first to win the first $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” scratch ticket game.
Connecticut to receive millions in federal funding for SNAP, child nutrition programs
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Food insecurity is on the rise across the country and one nonprofit estimates there are nearly 400,000 people experiencing hunger in Connecticut. Now, federal funding is on the way to help eligible families and children to receive meals at school. “We simply can’t meet the need without government support,” said Jason […]
GoFundMe created to pay for Trung Tran’s funeral after Holyoke Mall shooting
A GoFundMe account was launched Monday night to support funeral costs for Trung Tran after he was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall Saturday night. Tran, 33, of West Springfield, who also went by the name Michael, according to the GoFundMe page, worked at A Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Spa in the Holyoke Mall. He was shot after his customer allegedly started to argue with a man who came into the salon, court records indicate.
Two More Very Affordable Locations to Live in Massachusetts
In an era where prices keep increasing on what seems like everything including food, heat, fuel, rent, etc., many folks throughout Massachusetts are struggling to find an affordable place to live. For some, it's currently not a reality to have a home of their own or a decent apartment that isn't suffocating them, financially speaking.
Boston Globe
A breakfast place called ‘Woke’ opened in Connecticut. Controversy soon followed.
“This is all I have right now,” said owner Carmen Quiroga. “I just want to be successful and do a good job.”. A new breakfast spot in a quaint Connecticut town has a bright menu offering everything from chocolate chip pancakes to huevos rancheros. Residents in Coventry had been waiting for a diner for several years, and it opened last week to high hopes.
NBC Connecticut
Young Boy Falls Several Feet Off Ski Sundown Ski Lift
A young boy was rushed to the hospital after falling several feet off a ski lift Sunday afternoon. It happened during the midafternoon hours on the Bunny Hill at Ski Sundown in New Hartford. Officials say the boy, who is about 6 years old, fell roughly 15 feet and had...
The Most Historic, Scrumptious Fast Food Place From Each New England State
From burgers to hot dogs, fries, lobster rolls, and sandwiches, we know fast, delicious food doesn't always mean a chain drive-through. So here you go if you want historic, delicious, and fast around New England, with six of the most historic serving up their well-known fast food for decades and beyond.
Local shoppers react to deadly shooting at Holyoke Mall
Business as usual Sunday morning at the Holyoke Mall with extra security details from Holyoke Police.
Eyewitness News
Conn. residents, police departments, lawmakers react to death of Tyre Nichols
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut residents, police departments, and lawmakers are reeling after bodycam footage of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols was released. Five Memphis police officers have been charged with killing Nichols after he was pulled over on January 7. One of the officers, 32-year-old Desmond Mills Junior,...
Glastonbury bridles at roundabout cost
GLASTONBURY — Everyone agrees that a roundabout would be better than a traffic light for handling traffic at the revamped intersection of New London Turnpike and Route 17’s southbound exit and entrance ramps. LOCATION: Intersection of New London Turnpike in Glastonbury with southbound Route 17 exit and entrance...
Thousands attend Amherst Railway Society’s 2023 Railroad Hobby Show (photos)
WEST SPRINGFIELD -- There was much to keep track of at the Railroad Hobby Show on the Eastern States Exposition grounds on Saturday. Almost 10 acres of trains and hundreds of scale miles of layouts filled the Better Living Center, Young and Stroh Buildings, and Mallary Complex as the two-day show, sponsored by the Amherst Railway Society, kicked off its 55th year.
Comments / 3