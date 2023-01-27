ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IN

max983.net

Crawfordsville Man Arrested on Active Warrants, Public Intoxication

A Crawfordsville man was arrested Thursday, January 26 after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center received a call about a man reportedly walking southbound in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31 near U.S. 6. Dispatchers received multiple reports of the man running out in front...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WOWO News

One dead after Sunday shooting in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One person died after a shooting in Grant County early Sunday. Deputies from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department and officers from the Fairmount Police Department responded to a residence in the 7200 block of 200 West shortly after 3 a.m. On arrival, they found a 24-year-old male victim who had suffered a single gunshot would to the chest and was deceased at the scene.
GRANT COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Community mourns one-year anniversary of deputies' fatal crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The community is recognizing the one-year anniversary of a tragedy involving two law enforcement officers. As we've reported, Carroll County Deputy Noah Rainey and jail Deputy Dane Northcutt were killed in a car crash last year. Northcutt was riding along with Rainey to assist...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Anderson firefighter arrested for domestic battery

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson firefighter has been placed on leave after being arrested for domestic battery. The Anderson Fire Department confirmed that firefighter Tyler Long has been placed on administrative leave pending an executive session with the Anderson Board of Public Works. Long was arrested over the weekend...
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

Columbus police believe man committed business robberies

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A man who police say is responsible for multiple business burglaries on the east side of Columbus has been arrested. The Columbus Police Department said Monday that Jeron McDonald, 27, was arrested early Thursday morning. Police say several early morning burglaries have happened at businesses where a rock was used to break glass to enter the buildings.
COLUMBUS, IN
Fox 59

Six dead after house fires in 2023

In the first 30 days of 2023, six people are dead after four fatal house fires. The fatalities already match all of 2022. In the first 30 days of 2023, six people are dead after four fatal house fires. The fatalities already match all of 2022. Man arrested on murder,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store

Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store. Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from …. Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store. Indiana bill sets limits on some health care prices. Indiana lawmakers say one of their top priorities this session is lowering...
MARION, IN
Your News Local

ISP arrest seven in three county saturation patrol

MIAMI COUNTY, IN- Friday night, troopers working from the Indiana State Police Peru Post conducted a saturation patrol targeting aggressive and impaired drivers in Miami, Cass, and Howard Counties. During the patrol, troopers arrested seven people on a total of twelve criminal charges. Six of those charges were felonies and...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
indyschild.com

The Smitten Kitten Cat Café – Hamilton County’s First Cat Café

The Smitten Kitten Cat Café is Hamilton County’s first cat Café, and opened its doors on January 28. The cafe’s mission is to reduce the number of abandoned and homeless cats in the community. The cat lounge is a safe, cage-free environment for adoptable cats and visitors to interact.
FISHERS, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Lincoln Square Pancake House

A popular name in breakfast and lunch around Indy has a new location in the heart of downtown. Pancakes, French toast, breakfast nachos, and more. Sherman visited the new location to bring us more. Where is Sherman? Lincoln Square Pancake House. A popular name in breakfast and lunch around Indy...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars

Police make frequent runs to the same bars for fights, gunfire and even murder. Tuesday night at 10, FOX59 News investigates violent felonies at pubs and tavern across Marion County — and why authorities struggle to shut them down. Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars. Police make...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

1 of twins in Ohio Amber Alert has died

Police make frequent runs to the same bars for fights, gunfire and even murder. Tuesday night at 10, FOX59 News investigates violent felonies at pubs and tavern across Marion County — and why authorities struggle to shut them down. Sweet and savory peanut butter dishes with Kelsey …. Sweet...
OHIO STATE
Fox 59

Local leaders weigh in on changes in policing

Indy leader shares concerns on policing after video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols. Indy leader shares concerns on policing after video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols. Indiana bill sets limits on some health care prices. Indiana lawmakers say one of their top priorities this session is lowering health...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Family remembers Indy father killed in east side fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Raymond Diggs Sr. said he most remembers the doting father his son was before he was killed in an apartment fire this month alongside his children. 31-year-old Raymond Diggs Jr., his 1-year-old and 3-year-old daughters all passed away after the fire in their apartment started on Jan. 9. A 12-year-old child is still […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bcdemocrat.com

POLICE: Man, woman face drug charges following traffic stop

HAMBLEN TWP. — A man and woman from Martinsville, 39-year-old Jessey Richardson and 26-year-old Miranda Cooper, face multiple charges for possession of illegal substances and paraphernalia following a traffic stop last month. On Jan. 15, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Schonfeld was field training Deputy Derek Frensemeier in a...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

18-year-old sentenced to prison for Lafayette shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An 18-year-old West Lafayette man is going to prison for 16 years for shooting a man in Lafayette three years ago. Gerald Bell was convicted in March of 2022 for Robbery with Serious Bodily Injury and other charges in the case. He shot another teenager when that teen tried to run away from a robbery at Bradford Place Apartments.
LAFAYETTE, IN

