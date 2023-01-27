GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One person died after a shooting in Grant County early Sunday. Deputies from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department and officers from the Fairmount Police Department responded to a residence in the 7200 block of 200 West shortly after 3 a.m. On arrival, they found a 24-year-old male victim who had suffered a single gunshot would to the chest and was deceased at the scene.

GRANT COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO