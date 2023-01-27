Read full article on original website
max983.net
Crawfordsville Man Arrested on Active Warrants, Public Intoxication
A Crawfordsville man was arrested Thursday, January 26 after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center received a call about a man reportedly walking southbound in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31 near U.S. 6. Dispatchers received multiple reports of the man running out in front...
WOWO News
One dead after Sunday shooting in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One person died after a shooting in Grant County early Sunday. Deputies from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department and officers from the Fairmount Police Department responded to a residence in the 7200 block of 200 West shortly after 3 a.m. On arrival, they found a 24-year-old male victim who had suffered a single gunshot would to the chest and was deceased at the scene.
WLFI.com
Community mourns one-year anniversary of deputies' fatal crash
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The community is recognizing the one-year anniversary of a tragedy involving two law enforcement officers. As we've reported, Carroll County Deputy Noah Rainey and jail Deputy Dane Northcutt were killed in a car crash last year. Northcutt was riding along with Rainey to assist...
cbs4indy.com
Anderson firefighter arrested for domestic battery
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson firefighter has been placed on leave after being arrested for domestic battery. The Anderson Fire Department confirmed that firefighter Tyler Long has been placed on administrative leave pending an executive session with the Anderson Board of Public Works. Long was arrested over the weekend...
Police arrest man accused in deadly Grant County shooting
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Deputies arrested a man accused in a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in Grant County. Deputies were called to the shooting just after 3:15 a.m. at a home at 7220 South 200 West. That's about 8 miles south of Marion and 60 miles north of Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Columbus police believe man committed business robberies
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A man who police say is responsible for multiple business burglaries on the east side of Columbus has been arrested. The Columbus Police Department said Monday that Jeron McDonald, 27, was arrested early Thursday morning. Police say several early morning burglaries have happened at businesses where a rock was used to break glass to enter the buildings.
Fox 59
Six dead after house fires in 2023
In the first 30 days of 2023, six people are dead after four fatal house fires. The fatalities already match all of 2022.
Fox 59
Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store
Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store.
Your News Local
ISP arrest seven in three county saturation patrol
MIAMI COUNTY, IN- Friday night, troopers working from the Indiana State Police Peru Post conducted a saturation patrol targeting aggressive and impaired drivers in Miami, Cass, and Howard Counties. During the patrol, troopers arrested seven people on a total of twelve criminal charges. Six of those charges were felonies and...
indyschild.com
The Smitten Kitten Cat Café – Hamilton County’s First Cat Café
The Smitten Kitten Cat Café is Hamilton County’s first cat Café, and opened its doors on January 28. The cafe’s mission is to reduce the number of abandoned and homeless cats in the community. The cat lounge is a safe, cage-free environment for adoptable cats and visitors to interact.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Lincoln Square Pancake House
A popular name in breakfast and lunch around Indy has a new location in the heart of downtown. Pancakes, French toast, breakfast nachos, and more. Sherman visited the new location to bring us more.
WTHR
Grant Co. deadly shooting
A man's under arrest in Grant County for a deadly shooting. It happened just before 3:30 Sunday morning in Fairmount.
Fox 59
Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars
Police make frequent runs to the same bars for fights, gunfire and even murder. Tuesday night at 10, FOX59 News investigates violent felonies at pubs and tavern across Marion County — and why authorities struggle to shut them down.
Fox 59
1 of twins in Ohio Amber Alert has died
Police make frequent runs to the same bars for fights, gunfire and even murder. Tuesday night at 10, FOX59 News investigates violent felonies at pubs and tavern across Marion County — and why authorities struggle to shut them down.
Fox 59
Local leaders weigh in on changes in policing
Indy leader shares concerns on policing after video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols.
Wave 3
Multi-vehicle crash reported in Bartholomew County due to slick road conditons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-65 North in Bartholomew County has closed all lanes but one. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with Indiana State Police said troopers from the ISP-Versailles Post are investigating the multi-vehicle crash near the 60-mile marker. (Story continues below) Multiple crashes are being reported all...
WHAS 11
'Reprehensible, appalling, and criminal' | Indiana police respond to fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
INDIANAPOLIS — Leaders representing police agencies across Indiana are calling the actions of five Memphis police officers "despicable" after bodycam video was released Friday of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. Nichols died Jan. 10 from injuries he received in the beating, which occurred during a traffic stop three...
Family remembers Indy father killed in east side fire
INDIANAPOLIS — Raymond Diggs Sr. said he most remembers the doting father his son was before he was killed in an apartment fire this month alongside his children. 31-year-old Raymond Diggs Jr., his 1-year-old and 3-year-old daughters all passed away after the fire in their apartment started on Jan. 9. A 12-year-old child is still […]
bcdemocrat.com
POLICE: Man, woman face drug charges following traffic stop
HAMBLEN TWP. — A man and woman from Martinsville, 39-year-old Jessey Richardson and 26-year-old Miranda Cooper, face multiple charges for possession of illegal substances and paraphernalia following a traffic stop last month. On Jan. 15, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Schonfeld was field training Deputy Derek Frensemeier in a...
WLFI.com
18-year-old sentenced to prison for Lafayette shooting
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An 18-year-old West Lafayette man is going to prison for 16 years for shooting a man in Lafayette three years ago. Gerald Bell was convicted in March of 2022 for Robbery with Serious Bodily Injury and other charges in the case. He shot another teenager when that teen tried to run away from a robbery at Bradford Place Apartments.
Comments / 0