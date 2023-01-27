ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mocoshow.com

Rockville Police Issue Statement on the Death of Tyre Nichols

Full statement: “It is another sad day for the country and the law enforcement community. We have no doubt taken many steps backwards this evening. The actions of the Memphis police officers against Mr. Tyre Nichols is appalling and inexcusable. Law enforcement agencies across the nation have worked tirelessly...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA

Woman rescued after Southeast DC rowhouse fire

WASHINGTON — A woman is in the hospital after a house fire in Southeast D.C. Monday morning. Firefighters responded to a rowhouse for a reported fire around 9 a.m. According to a post on social media by the fire department, crews responded to the area of 1600 block of Ridge Place Southeast, near Anacostia High School, for a fire.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Driver carjacked after vehicle rear-ended in Vienna

A driver was carjacked after their vehicle was rear-ended in Vienna, Virginia, on Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the Town of Vienna Police Department said the victim walked into a station around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to report they had been carjacked. The victim told police they were in the area of Park Street and Moore Avenue SE around 10 p.m. when their vehicle was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger.
VIENNA, VA
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Little Bennett Campground After Person Pinned Between Vehicle and Tree

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to Little Bennett Campground in the 23700 block of Frederick Rd. in Clarksburg for the report of an injured person on Saturday afternoon. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, one person (adult) was pinned between a vehicle and a tree after a vehicle inadvertently rolled backwards. Nearby campers were able to assist the person prior to EMS arrival. One adult was transported to to the hospital with Priority 2, non-life threatening injuries. We will post an update when additional information is available.
CLARKSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Rockville Police Respond to Stabbing at Hotel

Rockville City Police responded to double stabbing at the Ramada Hotel by Wyndham on Sunday evening. According to RCPD, “At approximately 6:30 p.m. RCPD responded to 3 Research Ct for a person stabbed, upon arrival a second victim was located. 2 adult males transported to hospital w/serious injures. No suspect is in custody. The investigation is ongoing – no further info is available.” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
ROCKVILLE, MD
takomaparkmd.gov

A Message to the Community from Chief DeVaul on the Death of Tyre Nichols

I am deeply disturbed by the actions of the five Memphis police officers in the murder of Tyre Nichols. Watching the video of the beating death of Mr. Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers was extremely difficult and brought me to tears. The actions taken by the involved officers were merciless, heinous, and incredibly disturbing and went against the basic law enforcement principle of preserving life. The lack of compassion, abuse of power, and use of excessive force were inhumane and inexcusable. I am glad to see swift action was taken, and the five police officers involved in the murder of Tyre Nichols and the two firemen who failed to render proper medical care to Mr. Nichols have been fired. I am also glad to see the five police officers charged with murder and other criminal charges.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
alxnow.com

Teen shot to death in West End hotel Friday night

(Updated at 10:30 p.m.) A 17-year-old Arlington resident has been charged with possession of firearm by a minor, after another 17-year-old was fatally shot in a West End hotel room. The shooting occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night in a room in the Courtyard By Marriott Pentagon South...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alexandriava.gov

In Memoriam: Deputy William G. Truesdale

William G. Truesdale was born in South Carolina on July 29, 1933. Bill joined the Navy, serving during the Korean War, and began his career in public safety working as a shore patrolman. He later worked for the Fairmount Heights Police Department in Maryland and later at Lorton prison with the District of Columbia Department of Corrections. In 1973, he became a deputy with the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

Double stabbing in Rockville hotel, victims seriously injured

ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a double stabbing in a Rockville hotel that happened on Sunday evening. Rockville police were called to the Rockville Hotel, a Ramada by Wyndham on Research Court around 6:30 p.m. The initial call said that a person had been stabbed, and when officers arrived, they found […]
ROCKVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

Death Investigation Slows Traffic Along ICC

A death investigation created a backup along the ICC Saturday afternoon, just past mile marker 14 and before exit 16. Montgomery County police said they received a call for service at 2:01 p.m. at Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane in Upper Paint Branch Park, where they found a body. "The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Teenager shot outside of Northeast DC school

WASHINGTON - A juvenile teenager was shot near a Northeast D.C. school on Friday, prompting a lockdown at the building. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1200 block of 49th Street around 2:15 p.m., not far from Ron Brown College Preparatory High School. Police said...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

11 people displaced after Northeast DC house fire

A fire broke out at a two-story row home in Northeast D.C. after reports of a domestic violence situation on Friday night. D.C. police received a call for domestic violence around 4 p.m. and responded to the 1300 block of Bryant Street NE. Police were barricaded outside of the home...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Rotary Club Hands Out Dictionaries To Third Grade Students

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – It’s been a while since Sanya Sitkoula walked in the hallways of Indian Head Elementary School. Now an eighth grader at General Smallwood Middle School, Sanya recently returned to her former school to help her dad, Kiran, with a special project. For nearly 20...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Public Hearing Scheduled for an Amendment to the Master Plan of Historic Preservation for Two Sites on February 23

The Montgomery County Planning Board will consider the Edward U. Taylor School and Weller’s Dry Cleaning sites for historic designation at the Planning Board meeting on February 23, 2023. The public is invited to offer testimony during the public hearing either in person or virtually. At the meeting, the Planning Board will make a recommendation for or against designation which will be sent to the Montgomery County Council for their final decision. The last amendment to the Master Plan of Historic Preservation was the historic designation of the Potomac Overlook District in 2022. View the public hearing draft of the amendment.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

