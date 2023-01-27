Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Rockville Police Issue Statement on the Death of Tyre Nichols
Full statement: “It is another sad day for the country and the law enforcement community. We have no doubt taken many steps backwards this evening. The actions of the Memphis police officers against Mr. Tyre Nichols is appalling and inexcusable. Law enforcement agencies across the nation have worked tirelessly...
WUSA
Woman rescued after Southeast DC rowhouse fire
WASHINGTON — A woman is in the hospital after a house fire in Southeast D.C. Monday morning. Firefighters responded to a rowhouse for a reported fire around 9 a.m. According to a post on social media by the fire department, crews responded to the area of 1600 block of Ridge Place Southeast, near Anacostia High School, for a fire.
WTOP
Driver carjacked after vehicle rear-ended in Vienna
A driver was carjacked after their vehicle was rear-ended in Vienna, Virginia, on Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the Town of Vienna Police Department said the victim walked into a station around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to report they had been carjacked. The victim told police they were in the area of Park Street and Moore Avenue SE around 10 p.m. when their vehicle was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Little Bennett Campground After Person Pinned Between Vehicle and Tree
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to Little Bennett Campground in the 23700 block of Frederick Rd. in Clarksburg for the report of an injured person on Saturday afternoon. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, one person (adult) was pinned between a vehicle and a tree after a vehicle inadvertently rolled backwards. Nearby campers were able to assist the person prior to EMS arrival. One adult was transported to to the hospital with Priority 2, non-life threatening injuries. We will post an update when additional information is available.
mocoshow.com
Rockville Police Respond to Stabbing at Hotel
Rockville City Police responded to double stabbing at the Ramada Hotel by Wyndham on Sunday evening. According to RCPD, “At approximately 6:30 p.m. RCPD responded to 3 Research Ct for a person stabbed, upon arrival a second victim was located. 2 adult males transported to hospital w/serious injures. No suspect is in custody. The investigation is ongoing – no further info is available.” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
takomaparkmd.gov
A Message to the Community from Chief DeVaul on the Death of Tyre Nichols
I am deeply disturbed by the actions of the five Memphis police officers in the murder of Tyre Nichols. Watching the video of the beating death of Mr. Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers was extremely difficult and brought me to tears. The actions taken by the involved officers were merciless, heinous, and incredibly disturbing and went against the basic law enforcement principle of preserving life. The lack of compassion, abuse of power, and use of excessive force were inhumane and inexcusable. I am glad to see swift action was taken, and the five police officers involved in the murder of Tyre Nichols and the two firemen who failed to render proper medical care to Mr. Nichols have been fired. I am also glad to see the five police officers charged with murder and other criminal charges.
alxnow.com
Teen shot to death in West End hotel Friday night
(Updated at 10:30 p.m.) A 17-year-old Arlington resident has been charged with possession of firearm by a minor, after another 17-year-old was fatally shot in a West End hotel room. The shooting occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night in a room in the Courtyard By Marriott Pentagon South...
alexandriava.gov
In Memoriam: Deputy William G. Truesdale
William G. Truesdale was born in South Carolina on July 29, 1933. Bill joined the Navy, serving during the Korean War, and began his career in public safety working as a shore patrolman. He later worked for the Fairmount Heights Police Department in Maryland and later at Lorton prison with the District of Columbia Department of Corrections. In 1973, he became a deputy with the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office.
Double stabbing in Rockville hotel, victims seriously injured
ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a double stabbing in a Rockville hotel that happened on Sunday evening. Rockville police were called to the Rockville Hotel, a Ramada by Wyndham on Research Court around 6:30 p.m. The initial call said that a person had been stabbed, and when officers arrived, they found […]
Early commuter routes delayed as loose guard dogs terrorize bus company
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Some early bird commuter bus riders were delayed Friday morning in Southern Maryland, because a pair of aggressive guard dogs were roaming free, making it impossible for drivers to get to their bus safely and head out to start their routes, according to authorities in Prince George's County.
NBC Washington
Death Investigation Slows Traffic Along ICC
A death investigation created a backup along the ICC Saturday afternoon, just past mile marker 14 and before exit 16. Montgomery County police said they received a call for service at 2:01 p.m. at Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane in Upper Paint Branch Park, where they found a body. "The...
tapinto.net
NJ Man Sentenced to Six Years for Assaulting Officer Sicknick Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A New Jersey man has been sentenced to six years in prison for assaulting Brian Sicknick, a capitol police officer who fought off rioters on January 6, 2021. The New Jersey native, Sicknick, 42, died the day after the assault as a result of his injuries. .
MPD: 7 adults, 4 children displaced after fire in Northeast
WASHINGTON — Several individuals were displaced Friday night after a fire at a row house in the 1300 block of Bryant Street, Northeast. DC Fire officials confirm the fire started on the first floor of the two-story building. There was a police barricade in place at the time of the fire.
fox5dc.com
WATCH: Cars seen doing donuts at busy downtown Silver Spring intersection
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Multiple cars were seen doing donuts in the middle of a busy intersection in downtown Silver Spring on Saturday night, video from the area shows. According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and Fenton Street. The intersection...
NBC Washington
Body of Silver Spring Woman Missing For Nearly a Month Found Along ICC
Authorities are investigating the murder of a woman who went missing from Silver Spring nearly a month ago after her body was found along the ICC in Montgomery County on Saturday. Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, 20, was last seen by family and friends on Dec. 30 in her apartment in the...
fox5dc.com
Teenager shot outside of Northeast DC school
WASHINGTON - A juvenile teenager was shot near a Northeast D.C. school on Friday, prompting a lockdown at the building. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1200 block of 49th Street around 2:15 p.m., not far from Ron Brown College Preparatory High School. Police said...
WTOP
11 people displaced after Northeast DC house fire
A fire broke out at a two-story row home in Northeast D.C. after reports of a domestic violence situation on Friday night. D.C. police received a call for domestic violence around 4 p.m. and responded to the 1300 block of Bryant Street NE. Police were barricaded outside of the home...
mocoshow.com
Detectives Conduct Death Investigation at Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park
According to Montgomery County Police, “On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at approximately 2:01 p.m., officers responded to Upper Paint Branch Park, in the area of Hobbs Dr. and Somerset Ln. and located a body. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will conduct an autopsy to officially...
Bay Net
Rotary Club Hands Out Dictionaries To Third Grade Students
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – It’s been a while since Sanya Sitkoula walked in the hallways of Indian Head Elementary School. Now an eighth grader at General Smallwood Middle School, Sanya recently returned to her former school to help her dad, Kiran, with a special project. For nearly 20...
mocoshow.com
Public Hearing Scheduled for an Amendment to the Master Plan of Historic Preservation for Two Sites on February 23
The Montgomery County Planning Board will consider the Edward U. Taylor School and Weller’s Dry Cleaning sites for historic designation at the Planning Board meeting on February 23, 2023. The public is invited to offer testimony during the public hearing either in person or virtually. At the meeting, the Planning Board will make a recommendation for or against designation which will be sent to the Montgomery County Council for their final decision. The last amendment to the Master Plan of Historic Preservation was the historic designation of the Potomac Overlook District in 2022. View the public hearing draft of the amendment.
