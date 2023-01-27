Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon Fresh grocery deliveries are about to get more expensive
(NEXSTAR) – Want to keep your free grocery deliveries from Amazon? It’s going to cost you. Amazon confirmed to Nexstar on Monday that Fresh delivery will only be free for Prime members who spend over $150 starting on Feb. 28. While the $139 Prime membership used to guarantee...
‘Big change coming’: COVID-era SNAP benefits expiring
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Americans reliant on SNAP benefits will soon see a cut in their monthly payments as the extra money added during the pandemic will expire starting Februrary. The federal government says millions of low-income Americans need to prepare to cut back. In February for South Carolina and...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closures
(NEXSTAR) – Bed Bath & Beyond told Nexstar Monday that it will be closing 87 additional stores, an announcement that comes days after the beleaguered home goods chain said it had defaulted on its loans. The company also plans to close five buybuy BABY stores as well as all...
St. Louis aldermen consider $30M payment for convention center expansion
The first $30 million of the city of St. Louis’ share of the Rams settlement money may be used to help fund the expansion of the America’s Center downtown. The project is so far over budget that the $30 million won’t be enough to make up for everything. However, it could certainly help.
Powerball: Here are Monday’s winning numbers for estimated $613M jackpot
(NEXSTAR) – Yet another record-setting lottery jackpot is up for grabs – this time, an estimated $613 million Powerball jackpot. The jackpot has been building since late November, Powerball officials said Monday. If a ticket matches all six numbers drawn Monday night, seen below, they would land the ninth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.
