Delray Beach, FL

995qyk.com

The Beautiful Rose Is Sweet As Can Be And Ready To Be Adopted

The beautiful Rose is sweet as can be and is ready to be adopted. Rose is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Who needs a dozen roses when you have this single beautiful girl? Rose is sweet as can be…no thorns here! Thanks to the Pit Project, her adoption fee is $75. You must own your home to adopt this 2 year old, 49 pound pit mix.
FLORIDA STATE
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida

FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
DUNEDIN, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Florida sheriff sued for 'Wheel of Fugitive' defamation

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Florida sheriff who posts weekly “Wheel of Fugitive" videos on social media, saying that he wasn't a fugitive when his name and image appeared several times in 2021 in the sheriff's posts inspired by the long-running TV game show “Wheel of Fortune."
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – January 30th, 2023

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Armed robberies of mail carriers are on the rise in South Florida. The Letter Carriers’ Union stated over the weekend that armed robberies of mail carriers have occurred in Ft. Pierce, Port St. Lucie, West Palm Beach and Vero Beach recently. There’s concern carriers are targets of an organized ring.
FLORIDA STATE
wvua23.com

Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth

MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) – A Florida baby is safe after being found abandoned outdoors about an hour after being born. The Polk County sheriff’s office said the girl was wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta when found on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. The temperature was in the low 50s.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Tyre Nichols: Florida leaders react to body cam video of Memphis beating death

Florida's leaders are reacting to the body cam footage released Friday night of five Memphis police officers appearing to beat Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop on January 7. On Friday, Jan. 27, at promptly 6 p.m. Central time, Memphis police released four videos that contained footage of the night Nichols was arrested — three from officers’ body-worn cameras and one from a nearby surveillance camera.
MEMPHIS, TN
L. Cane

What are the Best "Southern Cooking" Restaurants in Florida?

Florida is known for many things - its beaches, its theme parks, its weather, and, in some circles, its cooking. Many southerners - and therefore many Floridians - have a very strong preference for what is called "southern cooking." Although this type of cooking encompasses many traditions and regions, some of its well-known dishes are fried green tomatoes, red rice, fried chicken, chicken and dumplings, okra, po' boys, peach cobbler, Brunswick stew, and shrimp and grits.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Florida (And What Lives Within)

Discover the Largest Forest in Florida (And What Lives Within) Three national forests, the Apalachicola, Osceola, and Ocala, span much of northern and central Florida. These forests produce 600 billion gallons of water and contain 510,000 acres of wetlands. You can also find 854 miles of rivers and streams within Florida’s national forests, as well as 36,000 acres of lakes and ponds.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Gas prices in Florida keep rising, surging 32 cents in past two weeks

TAMPA, Fla. - Drivers in Florida – and even across the country – are still feeling the higher cost at the pump. According to AAA, Florida's average rose 17 cents per gallon last week, reaching a two-month high of $3.58 per gallon on Thursday. That state average then took a minor step back, declining almost 2 cents through the weekend.
FLORIDA STATE

