3 Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Winners Announced This Week, $3 Million In Combined Winnings
Three Florida Lottery scratch-off players were announced this week with combined winnings of $3,000,000. On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that Scott Petersen, 68, of Jensen Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the FLORIDA 300X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s West Palm
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida
FLORIDA - If you're traveling to Florida, there are many all-you-can-eat buffets in Florida to choose from. There's Villa de Flora in Kissimmee and Shinju Japanese Buffet in Miami,. There's also the Crystal Buffet Hibachi and Grill in Melbourne. Read on for some recommendations.
995qyk.com
The Beautiful Rose Is Sweet As Can Be And Ready To Be Adopted
The beautiful Rose is sweet as can be and is ready to be adopted. Rose is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Who needs a dozen roses when you have this single beautiful girl? Rose is sweet as can be…no thorns here! Thanks to the Pit Project, her adoption fee is $75. You must own your home to adopt this 2 year old, 49 pound pit mix.
fox13news.com
Florida ranks as second most-expensive state to buy a dozen of eggs
TAMPA, Fla. - Right now in Florida, egg prices have customers shelling out more than usual, cracking open some big problems for the average consumer. "Every time I go to buy it, it was much higher than it used to be," one shopper said. Among the cheapest eggs we found...
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida
FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida sheriff sued for 'Wheel of Fugitive' defamation
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Florida sheriff who posts weekly “Wheel of Fugitive" videos on social media, saying that he wasn't a fugitive when his name and image appeared several times in 2021 in the sheriff's posts inspired by the long-running TV game show “Wheel of Fortune."
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this week
A famous restaurant chain that has more than 2,600 locations across the country is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Florida location in Lutz, according to the company's website.
foxsports640.com
Florida woman who thought cats were screaming outside of her home discovers abandoned baby
MULBERRY, FL– A woman who thought she heard cats screaming and fighting outside of her home went outside to discover what she was hearing was an abandoned baby. The incident…
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – January 30th, 2023
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Armed robberies of mail carriers are on the rise in South Florida. The Letter Carriers’ Union stated over the weekend that armed robberies of mail carriers have occurred in Ft. Pierce, Port St. Lucie, West Palm Beach and Vero Beach recently. There’s concern carriers are targets of an organized ring.
This Florida Spot Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the best croissants in every state.
'Funny, caring, loving': Police seek shooter in death of Willis Williams, lead cook at McCray's BBQ
RIVIERA BEACH — Much of Palm Beach County has tasted the work of Willis Williams’ hands. His specialty was ribs, which he cooked for years while manning the grill at McCray’s Backyard BBQ and Seafood in West Palm Beach. But what the Riviera Beach native cared most about was being the best father...
Florida Restaurant Named One Of The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Florida spot broke into the Top 5.
Man Encounters Huge Alligator While Skim Boarding in Florida
It scared him to death!Continue reading
fox13news.com
Gov. DeSantis announces plan aimed at reducing traffic congestion on some of Florida's busiest roads
AUBURNDALE, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis just announced a plan to reduce traffic congestion on some of the state’s busiest roads, including I-4. It is called "Moving Florida Forward" and will cost $7 billion. He made the announcement at the Sun Trax Test Facility Toll Operations in Auburndale on Monday.
wvua23.com
Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth
MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) – A Florida baby is safe after being found abandoned outdoors about an hour after being born. The Polk County sheriff’s office said the girl was wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta when found on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. The temperature was in the low 50s.
fox35orlando.com
Tyre Nichols: Florida leaders react to body cam video of Memphis beating death
Florida's leaders are reacting to the body cam footage released Friday night of five Memphis police officers appearing to beat Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop on January 7. On Friday, Jan. 27, at promptly 6 p.m. Central time, Memphis police released four videos that contained footage of the night Nichols was arrested — three from officers’ body-worn cameras and one from a nearby surveillance camera.
What are the Best "Southern Cooking" Restaurants in Florida?
Florida is known for many things - its beaches, its theme parks, its weather, and, in some circles, its cooking. Many southerners - and therefore many Floridians - have a very strong preference for what is called "southern cooking." Although this type of cooking encompasses many traditions and regions, some of its well-known dishes are fried green tomatoes, red rice, fried chicken, chicken and dumplings, okra, po' boys, peach cobbler, Brunswick stew, and shrimp and grits.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Florida (And What Lives Within)
Discover the Largest Forest in Florida (And What Lives Within) Three national forests, the Apalachicola, Osceola, and Ocala, span much of northern and central Florida. These forests produce 600 billion gallons of water and contain 510,000 acres of wetlands. You can also find 854 miles of rivers and streams within Florida’s national forests, as well as 36,000 acres of lakes and ponds.
fox13news.com
Gas prices in Florida keep rising, surging 32 cents in past two weeks
TAMPA, Fla. - Drivers in Florida – and even across the country – are still feeling the higher cost at the pump. According to AAA, Florida's average rose 17 cents per gallon last week, reaching a two-month high of $3.58 per gallon on Thursday. That state average then took a minor step back, declining almost 2 cents through the weekend.
