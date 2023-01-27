Read full article on original website
Is it time for partisan school board elections in Indiana?
Should candidates for local school boards across Indiana be required to identify as members of a political party to appear on the ballot?. That's the question the Senate Committee on Elections is weighing as it decides in coming weeks whether to advance Senate Bill 188. The legislation would end Indiana's...
Bill penalizing Idaho cities that don't enforce felonies passes House
BOISE — The Idaho House of Representatives on Monday passed a bill to penalize local governments that say they won’t enforce state felonies. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said the city of Boise’s resolution that calls for putting limited resources toward abortion investigations and enforcement was the genesis of the legislation, although he said on the House floor that he had not read the resolution.
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek proposes $32.1 billion 2023-25 budget
The $32.1 billion state budget Gov. Tina Kotek proposed Tuesday redirects hundreds of millions of dollars that would have gone to the state’s reserves to build houses, teach kids to read and improve access to mental health services. Kotek has named education, housing and homelessness and mental health and...
SC ranks 5th in nurses passing license exam
COLUMBIA -- Nursing education programs at South Carolina’s institutions of higher education contributed to South Carolina claiming the fifth-highest state pass rate in the nation for 2022 on the National Council Licensure Examination, a test required for nursing graduates to be licensed to practice in the United States. According...
Pocatello Police Department Says Goodbye to Another Officer
The Pocatello Police Department said goodbye to another one of its officers this morning. After more than 20 years of service to our community officer Tim Underwood hung up his badge and gun. Friends, family, coworkers and members of the community celebrated Underwood this morning. He started at the police...
Louisianans prepare for Washington Mardi Gras
WASHINGTON - Every year residents from across the state of Louisiana invade and take over the Washington Hilton for three solid days. From the glowing sign on the side of the building, to the renaming of the hotel bar to the 65th parish, every inch of this hotel is used for meetings and networking during the day, before partying often quite late into the night.
Policy hearings fill Pennsylvania’s legislative void
(The Center Square) – The gaping hole in the General Assembly’s session calendar notwithstanding, lawmakers continue delving into policy meetings this week as an outlet for their restlessness. After a House Republican Policy Committee’s hearing on Monday about school funding concerns, lawmakers invoked their frustration with stalled legislative...
Proposed bill would prohibit child safety investigations in Idaho based on immunization status
Originally published Jan. 26 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.A bill that would prohibit immunization status from being a factor in child protection investigations or termination of parental rights was introduced in the Idaho Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, but Sen. Carl Bjerke,...
Southwest Gas recruited elected officials to back its rate increase, records show
Championing Southwest Gas’ second rate increase in as many years, mayors in some of Arizona’s fastest-growing communities sent a letter of support to the Arizona Corporation Commission claiming proposals from a consumer interest group “would impose unnecessary and costly barriers for consumers” who want to use natural gas.
Proposed law would advise Indiana firefighters about chemicals in equipment
State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, wants Hoosier firefighters to know if their protective equipment includes substances that may cause cancer. House Bill 1341, sponsored by Olthoff, would mandate all firefighting gear purchased in Indiana beginning July 1, 2024, include a permanently affixed label indicating whether it contains PFAS. PFAS,...
Study examines impact of litter laws
COLUMBIA -- Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and PalmettoPride announce a comprehensive joint study on the efficacy of state litter statutes and enforcement practices and procedures. The multistate study is the first of its kind in the country and can serve as a benchmark to measure litter control enforcement efforts across the...
Arkansas Governor Sanders declares state of emergency for severe weather
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders has called for a state of emergency as the severe winter weather settled in over the region. Tuesday morning, major highways in north central Arkansas were covered in ice. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends drivers slow down in wintry...
Pennsylvania Saw No Change in Median Down Payment During COVID
After a record-setting surge in home prices during the COVID-19 pandemic, the cooling of the real estate market seems to have fully set in. Mortgage rates doubled over the course of 2022 as the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates in efforts to combat inflation. Greater costs to borrow, coupled with elevated home prices and the effects of inflation on household finances, have priced out many would-be buyers. Today’s market is a far cry from the frenzy of competition and aggressive offers that buyers experienced in 2020 and 2021. Homes are staying on the market for longer, and sellers are more willing to accept concessions or lower their price.
How one Nebraskan made it from two tours in Iraq to ranching in the Sandhills
Garrett Dwyer runs about 500 head of Hereford and Angus cattle on his Bartlett ranch on the east edge of the Sandhills. The land he’s on today has been in his family since 1894, when his great-great-grandfather homesteaded it. Dwyer, who grew up there, is the fifth generation in his family to ranch the land.
Mother raises awareness for congenital heart disease
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Next month, an ArkLaTex family will be honoring their son who died at just 15 days old. Little Brendan is the strongest human Brandy Bentley has ever known. "There were plenty of times that we were in the hospital that I just wanted to break down and lose it, but I was like, 'You can't do that because he needs his mom,'" said Brandy Bentley, Brendan's mother.
PA senator wants 'Damar's Law' following Buffalo Bill's Hamlin incident
Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Senator Marty Flynn has announced plans to introduce legislation that would require the presence of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at all school sporting events. The move comes in response to the on-field cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, which has highlighted the...
Louisiana has 8 of the worst water-polluting refineries in the country, study says
NEW ORLEANS - With roaring flares and stacks that billow clouds of smoke and vapor, it’s no secret that oil refineries harm the air. But the toxic chemicals spilling out of refineries as wastewater also pose environmental risks, especially in Louisiana, where eight facilities ranked among the top oil operations that pollute public waterways, according to a nationwide study.
Public comments on Diablo Canyon decommissioning costs miss target
The more than two dozen members of the public who spoke at a California Public Utilities Commission virtual hearing on the costs of decommissioning Diablo Canyon Power Plant last week rarely came close to the goals of the meeting. But Central Coast residents will get another opportunity to comment on...
Deceased Identification in Fatal Officer Involved Shooting
Just after 12:30 Friday afternoon, police were called to the 700 block of west Center street in Pocatello for a report of a disturbance. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male suspect who brandished a knife after acting erratic, and was intoxicated. Shots were fired and the...
Where construction companies are building the most homes
Texas Real Estate Source used Census Bureau data to determine the U.S. metropolitan areas where construction companies are building the most homes. Originally published on texasrealestatesource.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
