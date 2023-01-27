Read full article on original website
Nebraska lawmakers hear arguments over bill to pay teens less than minimum wage
Passage of a bill allowing employers to pay young people less than the state's minimum wage would make Emma Haar's dreams more difficult to attain, the Grand Island teen told lawmakers Monday. At age 15, she told members of the Business and Labor Committee, she balances two minimum-wage jobs with...
Pennsylvania Saw No Change in Median Down Payment During COVID
After a record-setting surge in home prices during the COVID-19 pandemic, the cooling of the real estate market seems to have fully set in. Mortgage rates doubled over the course of 2022 as the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates in efforts to combat inflation. Greater costs to borrow, coupled with elevated home prices and the effects of inflation on household finances, have priced out many would-be buyers. Today’s market is a far cry from the frenzy of competition and aggressive offers that buyers experienced in 2020 and 2021. Homes are staying on the market for longer, and sellers are more willing to accept concessions or lower their price.
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek proposes $32.1 billion 2023-25 budget
The $32.1 billion state budget Gov. Tina Kotek proposed Tuesday redirects hundreds of millions of dollars that would have gone to the state’s reserves to build houses, teach kids to read and improve access to mental health services. Kotek has named education, housing and homelessness and mental health and...
Southwest Gas recruited elected officials to back its rate increase, records show
Championing Southwest Gas’ second rate increase in as many years, mayors in some of Arizona’s fastest-growing communities sent a letter of support to the Arizona Corporation Commission claiming proposals from a consumer interest group “would impose unnecessary and costly barriers for consumers” who want to use natural gas.
Kansas Legislature Update January 23-27
Governor Laura Kelly delivered her State of the State Address to members of the Kansas Legislature Jan. 24, delayed two weeks because of a false positive test for Covid. Kelly urged the legislators to implement meaningful water policy to address the pending water crisis in western Kansas. Once again she urged legislators to expand eligibility for Medicaid and to legalize medical marijuana.
Proposed law would advise Indiana firefighters about chemicals in equipment
State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, wants Hoosier firefighters to know if their protective equipment includes substances that may cause cancer. House Bill 1341, sponsored by Olthoff, would mandate all firefighting gear purchased in Indiana beginning July 1, 2024, include a permanently affixed label indicating whether it contains PFAS. PFAS,...
Analysis examines how elevated inflation may impact Illinois’ bottom line
(The Center Square) – A new report shows rising costs are continuing to drive up spending on payroll, infrastructure, and other major areas of Illinois’ budget. According to Pew Charitable Trusts, for November, the consumer price index rose nearly 7% in Illinois over the past year. Nationally, increases ranged from a high of more than 8.3% in Colorado, Florida, Utah and Nevada to less than 6.1% in Minnesota and the Dakotas.
Lawmakers endorse state grants for local police to combat cross-border crime
Northwest Indiana law enforcement agencies are one step closer to obtaining additional state funding to better combat crime originating in Illinois. The House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee voted 12-0 Monday to endorse House Bill 1312, sponsored by state Reps. Hal Slager, R-Schererville; and Mike Andrade, D-Munster. The legislation...
Bill penalizing Idaho cities that don't enforce felonies passes House
BOISE — The Idaho House of Representatives on Monday passed a bill to penalize local governments that say they won’t enforce state felonies. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said the city of Boise’s resolution that calls for putting limited resources toward abortion investigations and enforcement was the genesis of the legislation, although he said on the House floor that he had not read the resolution.
PA senator wants 'Damar's Law' following Buffalo Bill's Hamlin incident
Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Senator Marty Flynn has announced plans to introduce legislation that would require the presence of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at all school sporting events. The move comes in response to the on-field cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, which has highlighted the...
SC ranks 5th in nurses passing license exam
COLUMBIA -- Nursing education programs at South Carolina’s institutions of higher education contributed to South Carolina claiming the fifth-highest state pass rate in the nation for 2022 on the National Council Licensure Examination, a test required for nursing graduates to be licensed to practice in the United States. According...
Arkansas state offices to close on Tuesday in weather affected areas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Due to poor road conditions in many areas of the state, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has closed state office buildings on Tuesday except for critical operations. State employees who can telework should do so, and agencies may implement liberal leave policies for their employees who...
Is it time for partisan school board elections in Indiana?
Should candidates for local school boards across Indiana be required to identify as members of a political party to appear on the ballot?. That's the question the Senate Committee on Elections is weighing as it decides in coming weeks whether to advance Senate Bill 188. The legislation would end Indiana's...
Louisiana has 8 of the worst water-polluting refineries in the country, study says
NEW ORLEANS - With roaring flares and stacks that billow clouds of smoke and vapor, it’s no secret that oil refineries harm the air. But the toxic chemicals spilling out of refineries as wastewater also pose environmental risks, especially in Louisiana, where eight facilities ranked among the top oil operations that pollute public waterways, according to a nationwide study.
Arkansas Governor Sanders declares state of emergency for severe weather
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders has called for a state of emergency as the severe winter weather settled in over the region. Tuesday morning, major highways in north central Arkansas were covered in ice. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends drivers slow down in wintry...
Where construction companies are building the most homes
Texas Real Estate Source used Census Bureau data to determine the U.S. metropolitan areas where construction companies are building the most homes. Originally published on texasrealestatesource.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Mills: Energy rebate checks to be distributed to Maine residents this week
(The Center Square) – Energy relief payments are hitting the mail for Maine residents this week. The roughly 1.3 million population state is in the process of issuing $450 Energy Relief Payments, Gov. Janet Mills said, to 200,000 eligible state residents as part of the first round of payments. Each week, 200,000 checks will be mailed to residents moving forward.
AR-15s and feminism: Why some are raising a warning flag on Idaho lawmaker’s children’s books
In bookstores and online, there are myriad children’s books with a variety of different purposes. Some are written to entertain kids with fanciful stories of adventure. Others teach children their ABCs and address learning manners in fun, accessible ways. One Idaho lawmaker has taken to children’s books to address...
How one Nebraskan made it from two tours in Iraq to ranching in the Sandhills
Garrett Dwyer runs about 500 head of Hereford and Angus cattle on his Bartlett ranch on the east edge of the Sandhills. The land he’s on today has been in his family since 1894, when his great-great-grandfather homesteaded it. Dwyer, who grew up there, is the fifth generation in his family to ranch the land.
Scammers await Jan. 31 W-2 deadline
COLUMBIA – Scammers are waiting for the Jan. 31 W-2 deadline to pass so they can start making their rounds. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs urges consumers to be on guard against tax-time identity theft. 37 SC consumers reported being victims of some type of tax ID theft in 2022, and 33 specifically reported that someone had already used their Social Security number to file. This is the most common form of tax fraud.
