Dead inmate found with blood around body at Richland jail, report states
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A report is giving some new detail into the death of an inmate at the Richland County jail last week. Antonius Randolph, 29, was found dead last Friday afternoon. He was there on charges of sexual assault and kidnapping. At present, Richland County deputies and the...
abccolumbia.com
Murdaugh’s attorney cross-examines SLED special agent today
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Prosecutors in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial played a recording Friday of his first interview after the bodies of his son and wife were found. The disgraced low country attorney is charged with killing them on June 7th, 2021. In the interview played in court, Murdaugh told...
wfxg.com
Man arrested for rape in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for rape. Thirty-five-year-old Phillip Ryans was wanted for a rape that happened Jan. 29 at the Scottish Inn on Gordon Hwy.
WIS-TV
U.S. Marshals searching for suspects in Saluda County murder
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies conducted a thorough investigation, and have obtained arrest warrants for two men in connection with a Saluda County homicide incident. According to a press release, Bernard Gilliam Jr. and Tridarin Weaver are both wanted by the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, January...
abccolumbia.com
Murdaugh Trial Day 7: Jury hears new testimonies, theory on murders
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— New details came to light this week in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Testimony continues today after Murdaugh’s defense attorneys suggested a new theory in the cast Monday that there could have been two shooters in the killings. SLED agent Jeff Croft took the stand...
manninglive.com
Two previous Town of Summerton employees facing charges
Indictments came down Monday, Jan 23 against two former City of Summerton employees, Amanda Salka and Anthony Smith, regarding the ongoing investigation into the Town of Summerton's water system. Both Salka and Smith are accused of misrepresentation of facts related to the operation of the public water system. The state's Attorney General's office alleges that Salka and Smith knowingly submitted falsified documents to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) during a DHEC investigation of the town of Summeton's water systems.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Deputies cope with lack of funding for mental health
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The I-TEAM is uncovering new information about the death of an Augusta man at the hands of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Nelson Graham’s family says he was in a mental health crisis and that’s why they reached out to deputies for help.
13-year-old Jefferson County shooting victim, A’Rhianna Moye, dies
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the 13-year-old female victim of a shooting on Academy Drive in Louisville, GA, was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon
WRDW-TV
Columbia County warns of jury duty scam
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Judicial Circuit are warning citizens of a jury duty scam. An old scam has resurfaced in Columbia County in which the caller alleges that the recipient has missed jury duty and that an arrest warrant has been issued for the recipient. The caller...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police: Suspect in ski mask wanted for stolen credit card
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is looking for an individual who used a stolen credit card to purchase a $500 Vanilla Gift Card while at a Walmart on Jan. 11. The unidentified subject was wearing a ski mask. Officers say although the person’s face is obscured, the...
Man in shootout with deputies in South Carolina charged with attempted murder, other crimes
GRAY COURT, S.C. — State authorities say a man has been taken into custody after an attempt by a South Carolina deputy to serve a warrant was met with gunfire and a standoff. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Laurens County deputies were attempting to serve...
Here's what Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan has to say about the chase that left a 17-year-old student dead
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Early Sunday Morning, 17-year-old Laila Houser, died in a crash on U.S. Highway 1 following what the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office described as a chase. Houser was headed toward Lugoff when her vehicle left the road and ran into the wood line, striking a tree.
FOX Carolina
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted suspect
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a suspect with a criminal history. Deputies say Antwon McCoy is wanted for Criminal Solicitation of a Minor in Anderson County. Officials say he is also wanted for failing to register as a...
Two Camden men charged in woman's 2021 murder
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Two arrests mark a significant milestone in a Kershaw County murder that Sheriff Lee Boan said his office never gave up on. On Friday, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department announced the arrests of 20-year-old Antonyio Gary Johnson and 29-year-old Dexter Maurice Thomas of Camden in the 2021 murder of Dena Thames.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD investigating death at detention center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County deputies are investigating a death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Authorities say on Jan. 27 at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was requested by the coroner to respond. This incident is under investigation and additional information will be released...
golaurens.com
Gray Court man now in custody, charged with murder after fatal shooting
A Gray Court man, wanted on murder charges from a shooting in Gray Court on January 24, is now in custody, according to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office. Roy Degerick Irby, 35, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. LCSO deputies and EMS responded...
Inmate attempted to strangle detention officer in Laurens Co., warrants say
An inmate at the Laurens County Detention Center is accused of trying to strangle a detention officer.
WLTX.com
Camden High senior who died in wreck following alleged chase identified
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has released the name of a teen girl who died in a crash on U.S. Highway 1 following what the sheriff's office described as a chase. Coroner David West said that 17-year-old Laila Rose Houser from the Camden area was...
WIS-TV
Two Camden men arrested in connection with a Kershaw Co. homicide incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two arrests have been made in connection with the homicide of Dena Thames reports the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies announced Antonyio Gary Johnson, 20, and Dexter Maurice Thomas, 29, both of Camden, have been arrested and charged. On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Ms. Thames...
Lexington County coroner's office identifies the deceased after man kills mother, step-daughter and self
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say three members of a family are dead after a man took the lives of a mother and daughter and then shot himself. According to the Lexington County Coroner's Office, 55-year-old William Peter Busick of Lexington shot his wife, 48-year-old Chastity Lynne Busick, and his step-daughter, 23-year-old Jasmine Alyse Bailey, around 12:30 p.m.
