Indictments came down Monday, Jan 23 against two former City of Summerton employees, Amanda Salka and Anthony Smith, regarding the ongoing investigation into the Town of Summerton's water system. Both Salka and Smith are accused of misrepresentation of facts related to the operation of the public water system. The state's Attorney General's office alleges that Salka and Smith knowingly submitted falsified documents to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) during a DHEC investigation of the town of Summeton's water systems.

SUMMERTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO