ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

Murdaugh’s attorney cross-examines SLED special agent today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Prosecutors in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial played a recording Friday of his first interview after the bodies of his son and wife were found. The disgraced low country attorney is charged with killing them on June 7th, 2021. In the interview played in court, Murdaugh told...
COLUMBIA, SC
wfxg.com

Man arrested for rape in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for rape. Thirty-five-year-old Phillip Ryans was wanted for a rape that happened Jan. 29 at the Scottish Inn on Gordon Hwy.
AUGUSTA, GA
WIS-TV

U.S. Marshals searching for suspects in Saluda County murder

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies conducted a thorough investigation, and have obtained arrest warrants for two men in connection with a Saluda County homicide incident. According to a press release, Bernard Gilliam Jr. and Tridarin Weaver are both wanted by the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, January...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Murdaugh Trial Day 7: Jury hears new testimonies, theory on murders

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— New details came to light this week in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Testimony continues today after Murdaugh’s defense attorneys suggested a new theory in the cast Monday that there could have been two shooters in the killings. SLED agent Jeff Croft took the stand...
manninglive.com

Two previous Town of Summerton employees facing charges

Indictments came down Monday, Jan 23 against two former City of Summerton employees, Amanda Salka and Anthony Smith, regarding the ongoing investigation into the Town of Summerton's water system. Both Salka and Smith are accused of misrepresentation of facts related to the operation of the public water system. The state's Attorney General's office alleges that Salka and Smith knowingly submitted falsified documents to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) during a DHEC investigation of the town of Summeton's water systems.
SUMMERTON, SC
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: Deputies cope with lack of funding for mental health

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The I-TEAM is uncovering new information about the death of an Augusta man at the hands of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Nelson Graham’s family says he was in a mental health crisis and that’s why they reached out to deputies for help.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Columbia County warns of jury duty scam

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Judicial Circuit are warning citizens of a jury duty scam. An old scam has resurfaced in Columbia County in which the caller alleges that the recipient has missed jury duty and that an arrest warrant has been issued for the recipient. The caller...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police: Suspect in ski mask wanted for stolen credit card

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is looking for an individual who used a stolen credit card to purchase a $500 Vanilla Gift Card while at a Walmart on Jan. 11. The unidentified subject was wearing a ski mask. Officers say although the person’s face is obscured, the...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Two Camden men charged in woman's 2021 murder

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Two arrests mark a significant milestone in a Kershaw County murder that Sheriff Lee Boan said his office never gave up on. On Friday, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department announced the arrests of 20-year-old Antonyio Gary Johnson and 29-year-old Dexter Maurice Thomas of Camden in the 2021 murder of Dena Thames.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD investigating death at detention center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County deputies are investigating a death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Authorities say on Jan. 27 at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was requested by the coroner to respond. This incident is under investigation and additional information will be released...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Two Camden men arrested in connection with a Kershaw Co. homicide incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two arrests have been made in connection with the homicide of Dena Thames reports the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies announced Antonyio Gary Johnson, 20, and Dexter Maurice Thomas, 29, both of Camden, have been arrested and charged. On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Ms. Thames...
CAMDEN, SC
News19 WLTX

Lexington County coroner's office identifies the deceased after man kills mother, step-daughter and self

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say three members of a family are dead after a man took the lives of a mother and daughter and then shot himself. According to the Lexington County Coroner's Office, 55-year-old William Peter Busick of Lexington shot his wife, 48-year-old Chastity Lynne Busick, and his step-daughter, 23-year-old Jasmine Alyse Bailey, around 12:30 p.m.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy