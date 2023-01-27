Air Supply invites you and the one that you love to its Clearwater concert this weekend

AIR SUPPLY MUSIC / FACEBOOK

Fifty years of Air Supply, err, supplying us with songs about love and heartbreak is quickly approaching. But co-founders Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell still have no intentions of slowing down.In 2018, a theater group in the Philippines put on “All Out of Love,” a jukebox musical dedicated to Air Supply’s yacht-rock ballads, and while that hasn’t been put on in ages, the real thing—Russell and Mr. Russell, that is—arrives in Clearwater this weekend, for what seems to be an annual shindig.