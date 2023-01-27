ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Air Supply invites you and the one that you love to its Clearwater concert this weekend

By Josh Bradley
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
AIR SUPPLY MUSIC / FACEBOOK
Fifty years of Air Supply, err, supplying us with songs about love and heartbreak is quickly approaching. But co-founders Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell still have no intentions of slowing down.

In 2018, a theater group in the Philippines put on “All Out of Love,” a jukebox musical dedicated to Air Supply’s yacht-rock ballads, and while that hasn’t been put on in ages, the real thing—Russell and Mr. Russell, that is—arrives in Clearwater this weekend, for what seems to be an annual shindig.


Tickets to see Air Supply play Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater on Saturday, Jan. 28 are still on sale and start at $75.

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

