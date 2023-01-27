Read full article on original website
NEW YORK (AP) — T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, anchors at the afternoon extension of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” are leaving the network after their romance was reported in November. The pair were taken off the air and placed on temporary hiatus after photos surfaced of...
NEW YORK (AP) — Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are reteaming for a fourth “Bad Boys” movie, in one of Smith’s most high-profile new projects since the slap. Sony Pictures announced Tuesday that the untitled “Bad Boys” sequel is in early pre-production. In a video posted on Instagram, Smith filmed himself driving to Lawrence’s house. Embracing at the door, Smith exclaims, “It’s about that time!”
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Miley Cyrus and Shakira toss some musical shade at exes. Revenge is more than a way to balance the scales so you can get even. As pop stars frequently demonstrate, throwing some shade on your ex is a great way to top the charts and come out ahead. For example, both Miley Cyrus and Shakira have recently released songs that are allegedly about past marriages. As Valentine’s Day approaches, here are some of the best tunes that can empower you in any situation, whether it is starry-eyed romance or empowering self-love.
“Avatar: The Way of Water” claimed the No. 1 spot on the domestic box office charts for the seventh weekend in a row with an additional $15.7 million, according to studio estimates on Sunday. It was a quiet weekend overall, notable mostly for the Hindi language blockbuster “Pathaan” that...
(NEXSTAR) – Lisa Loring, the actress best known for portraying Wednesday Addams in “The Addams Family,” has died, her family confirmed to Variety on Sunday night. She died following a stroke, Variety reported. She was 64 years old. Loring starred in the original version of the series...
