BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Miley Cyrus and Shakira toss some musical shade at exes. Revenge is more than a way to balance the scales so you can get even. As pop stars frequently demonstrate, throwing some shade on your ex is a great way to top the charts and come out ahead. For example, both Miley Cyrus and Shakira have recently released songs that are allegedly about past marriages. As Valentine’s Day approaches, here are some of the best tunes that can empower you in any situation, whether it is starry-eyed romance or empowering self-love.

2 DAYS AGO