An 8-bit, rock and roll 'Mega Man 2' concert happens in Tampa this weekend
Tell junior to put Minecraft down for a night and get learned on some old-school video game culture when Bit Brigade—a band that does 8-bit rock covers of Nintendo games while a gamer speedruns the games live onstage—land in Tampa this weekend and takes on the sounds of two Capcom classics: 1988’s “Mega Man 2” and “DuckTales” from 1989.
Symphonic Pheenix Force, a homegrown hip-hop outfit that loves vintage gaming, too, opens alongside DJ Wally Rios whose discography includes a “Naruto” beat tape.
Tickets to see Bit Brigade play "Mega Man 2" and "DuckTales" at Crowbar in Ybor City on Saturday, Jan. 28 are still available for $15 .
