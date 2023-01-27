ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An 8-bit, rock and roll 'Mega Man 2' concert happens in Tampa this weekend

By Ray Roa
 4 days ago
'Mega Man 2' title screen
Tell junior to put Minecraft down for a night and get learned on some old-school video game culture when Bit Brigade—a band that does 8-bit rock covers of Nintendo games while a gamer speedruns the games live onstage—land in Tampa this weekend and takes on the sounds of two Capcom classics: 1988’s “Mega Man 2” and “DuckTales”
from 1989.

Symphonic Pheenix Force, a homegrown hip-hop outfit that loves vintage gaming, too, opens alongside DJ Wally Rios whose discography includes a “Naruto” beat tape.

Tickets to see Bit Brigade play "Mega Man 2" and "DuckTales" at Crowbar in Ybor City on Saturday, Jan. 28 are still available for $15 .

