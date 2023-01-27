Every year, ranking the top ten catchers in baseball is harder than any other position. Not only is it the thinnest position in the league, but there are also wildly different ways to value the position. How do you value a catcher who rakes but can’t frame? What about one who can’t hit but steals a ton of strikes? Like last year, another question comes up: How do you rank a highly-rated prospect with just a week’s worth of MLB experience?

2 DAYS AGO