ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

State bill would add another judge to Vigo County if passed

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A proposed bill is getting closer to giving Vigo County another court in its judicial system. If approved, the bill will add a new judge and court to the system sometime in the summer. News 10 previously talked with the Vigo County prosecutor about this...
WTHI

State Reps hope for Project Lifesaver span all counties in Indiana

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - State representatives have presented a bill to make Project Lifesaver available to all counties in the state. Vigo County's Project Lifesaver helps find the cognitively disabled. Police use a wristband to help those who may wander off. However, only 33 counties are being served. State...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

VanGo bus service in Knox County expands

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley hospital is expanding transportation opportunities for patients. Good Samaritan Hospital has partnered with VanGo to offer extended hours. VanGo offers reliable and accessible bus rides for people in Knox County. Thanks to the partnership, VanGo will be able to serve people for...
WTHI

WTHITV.com Poll Questions

We want to know how you feel about certain issues or topics. Below, you'll find all of our poll questions in one place. Churchill Downs changed the name of Terre Haute's upcoming casino from "Queen of Terre Haute Casino and Resort" to "Terre Haute Casino and Resort." Which name do you like more?
TERRE HAUTE, IN
bloomingtonnews.online

Local News Headlines: January 30, 2023

Martinsville man dies in off-road vehicle accident. Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a Saturday morning off-road vehicle (ORV) accident in Morgan County. Officers and emergency personnel responded to the 1200 block of West McClure Road after family members located Daniel Holley, 46, of Martinsville, unresponsive and trapped under a side-by-side ORV. Holley was pronounced dead at the scene. The initial investigation reveals that while operating the ORV without safety equipment or restraints, Holley lost control and was thrown from the vehicle. The accident is still under investigation.
MARTINSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Local Black Business Alliance celebrates its first year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Black Business Alliance is celebrating a successful first year. The group was formed almost a year ago. It gives local black business owners and entrepreneurs the chance to come together to collaborate and grow. News10 caught up with the group's coordinator, L.T. Thompson. He...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

University adds more local schools to grant program

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes University is adding more local middle and high schools to its grant program. The addition is made possible through the university's project, Achieving Success through Participation In Reaching Educational Excellence, or ASPIREE. Washington Catholic Middle and High Schools and North Daviess Junior and Senior High...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Vermillion County teacher recognized nationally

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County teacher is getting recognition on a national scale. On Monday, Amber Pitts was awarded Teacher of the Year by Project Lead the Way. Pitts teaches science, technology, engineering and math to k through 5 students. She is among 40,000 teachers across the...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute's upcoming casino gets a new name

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The name of Terre Haute's new casino is changing. Monday, Churchill Downs announced it would be dropping the word "queen" from the name "Queen of Terre Haute Casino and Resort." It will now be called "Terre Haute Casino and Resort." The logo will still feature...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Local man honored in the country music industry

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man is being awarded for his talents in the music industry. We first told you about Terre Haute's Tyler Hutcheson when he was nominated for a CMA Touring Award. He shared with us that his hard work has paid off!. He won the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash on US 41 in Vigo County sends one to hospital

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash left a vehicle on its side on US 41 in southern Vigo County. Officials with Honey Creek Fire Department said the call came in at 8:15 a.m. Monday morning of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 41 and […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Knox Co. saturation patrol leads to 5 arrests

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Knox County Indiana Sheriff’s Office carried out a saturation patrol that resulted in 40 warnings, 10 citations, and 5 arrests.  On January 27 between 9 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. Knox County law enforcement set up a saturation patrol with three canine units along US 41. A saturation patrol refers […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Three arrested for night hunting from a road in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The people are facing charges in Sullivan County after officials said they were night hunting from the road. Indiana DNR arrested Indianapolis residents Biak Sang, Hrang Lian and Ro Hmung Lian. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00. DNR said they received complaints about...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Tools stolen in Sullivan County

The Sheriff in Sullivan County is looking for a thief. Sheriff Jason Bobbitt reports that several tools have been taken from a Sullivan Housing Authority maintenance truck. A blue Toyota Camry was seen driving from the east and turning into an alley behind the Court Plaza Housing Unit in Sullivan.
WTHI

Tips for tax season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - With tax season quickly approaching, there are a few things that you could do to prepare. First, it's recommended that you put enough savings into your 401k to get the max amount your employer will add. Secondly, contribute the maximum to a health savings account because it's triple tax advantaged.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
max983.net

Crawfordsville Man Arrested on Active Warrants, Public Intoxication

A Crawfordsville man was arrested Thursday, January 26 after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center received a call about a man reportedly walking southbound in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31 near U.S. 6. Dispatchers received multiple reports of the man running out in front...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy