WTHI
New southside Rural King in old KMart building delayed - here's why
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business will open up later than anticipated in Terre Haute. We first told you about rural king moving into a vacant building on the city's south side in July. The business plans to move into a portion of the old KMart building next...
WTHI
State bill would add another judge to Vigo County if passed
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A proposed bill is getting closer to giving Vigo County another court in its judicial system. If approved, the bill will add a new judge and court to the system sometime in the summer. News 10 previously talked with the Vigo County prosecutor about this...
WTHI
State Reps hope for Project Lifesaver span all counties in Indiana
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - State representatives have presented a bill to make Project Lifesaver available to all counties in the state. Vigo County's Project Lifesaver helps find the cognitively disabled. Police use a wristband to help those who may wander off. However, only 33 counties are being served. State...
WTHI
VCSC Board of Trustees selects Indiana School Board Assoc. to lead superintendent search
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In Vigo County, the search for a new superintendent continues. On Monday, a major step was taken in the process. The Board of Trustees selected the Indiana School Board Association to help lead the search after a 6 to 1 vote. This decision comes after...
WTHI
VanGo bus service in Knox County expands
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley hospital is expanding transportation opportunities for patients. Good Samaritan Hospital has partnered with VanGo to offer extended hours. VanGo offers reliable and accessible bus rides for people in Knox County. Thanks to the partnership, VanGo will be able to serve people for...
WTHI
WTHITV.com Poll Questions
We want to know how you feel about certain issues or topics. Below, you'll find all of our poll questions in one place. Churchill Downs changed the name of Terre Haute's upcoming casino from "Queen of Terre Haute Casino and Resort" to "Terre Haute Casino and Resort." Which name do you like more?
bloomingtonnews.online
Local News Headlines: January 30, 2023
Martinsville man dies in off-road vehicle accident. Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a Saturday morning off-road vehicle (ORV) accident in Morgan County. Officers and emergency personnel responded to the 1200 block of West McClure Road after family members located Daniel Holley, 46, of Martinsville, unresponsive and trapped under a side-by-side ORV. Holley was pronounced dead at the scene. The initial investigation reveals that while operating the ORV without safety equipment or restraints, Holley lost control and was thrown from the vehicle. The accident is still under investigation.
WTHI
Local Black Business Alliance celebrates its first year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Black Business Alliance is celebrating a successful first year. The group was formed almost a year ago. It gives local black business owners and entrepreneurs the chance to come together to collaborate and grow. News10 caught up with the group's coordinator, L.T. Thompson. He...
Nearly all Bloomington Subway locations forced to close after licensing issues
The Monroe County Health Department has closed all but one Subway location in Bloomington due to licensing issues.
WTHI
University adds more local schools to grant program
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes University is adding more local middle and high schools to its grant program. The addition is made possible through the university's project, Achieving Success through Participation In Reaching Educational Excellence, or ASPIREE. Washington Catholic Middle and High Schools and North Daviess Junior and Senior High...
WTHI
Vermillion County teacher recognized nationally
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County teacher is getting recognition on a national scale. On Monday, Amber Pitts was awarded Teacher of the Year by Project Lead the Way. Pitts teaches science, technology, engineering and math to k through 5 students. She is among 40,000 teachers across the...
WTHI
Terre Haute's upcoming casino gets a new name
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The name of Terre Haute's new casino is changing. Monday, Churchill Downs announced it would be dropping the word "queen" from the name "Queen of Terre Haute Casino and Resort." It will now be called "Terre Haute Casino and Resort." The logo will still feature...
WTHI
Local man honored in the country music industry
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man is being awarded for his talents in the music industry. We first told you about Terre Haute's Tyler Hutcheson when he was nominated for a CMA Touring Award. He shared with us that his hard work has paid off!. He won the...
Crash on US 41 in Vigo County sends one to hospital
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash left a vehicle on its side on US 41 in southern Vigo County. Officials with Honey Creek Fire Department said the call came in at 8:15 a.m. Monday morning of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 41 and […]
Knox Co. saturation patrol leads to 5 arrests
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Knox County Indiana Sheriff’s Office carried out a saturation patrol that resulted in 40 warnings, 10 citations, and 5 arrests. On January 27 between 9 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. Knox County law enforcement set up a saturation patrol with three canine units along US 41. A saturation patrol refers […]
WTHI
Three arrested for night hunting from a road in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The people are facing charges in Sullivan County after officials said they were night hunting from the road. Indiana DNR arrested Indianapolis residents Biak Sang, Hrang Lian and Ro Hmung Lian. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00. DNR said they received complaints about...
vincennespbs.org
Tools stolen in Sullivan County
The Sheriff in Sullivan County is looking for a thief. Sheriff Jason Bobbitt reports that several tools have been taken from a Sullivan Housing Authority maintenance truck. A blue Toyota Camry was seen driving from the east and turning into an alley behind the Court Plaza Housing Unit in Sullivan.
bsquarebulletin.com
Bloomington city council wants research on possible ouster of traffic commissioner for social media posts
At last Wednesday’s city council meeting, several speakers during general public commentary time objected to the previous week’s re-appointment of Greg Alexander to the city’s traffic commission. The commission is an an advisory board that, among other things, recommends to the common council and other city officials...
WTHI
Tips for tax season
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - With tax season quickly approaching, there are a few things that you could do to prepare. First, it's recommended that you put enough savings into your 401k to get the max amount your employer will add. Secondly, contribute the maximum to a health savings account because it's triple tax advantaged.
max983.net
Crawfordsville Man Arrested on Active Warrants, Public Intoxication
A Crawfordsville man was arrested Thursday, January 26 after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center received a call about a man reportedly walking southbound in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31 near U.S. 6. Dispatchers received multiple reports of the man running out in front...
