Alabama State

KOKI FOX 23

2023 NFL draft order: Picks 1-29 are set after conference championship games

With the conclusion of conference championship weekend, the NFL Draft order is almost completely set. While the first 18 picks were already set at the end of the regular season, playoff teams are slotted in after they're eliminated. That means we already know where picks 1-29 will be in the first round, with only the last two picks to be decided in the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
GEORGIA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Report: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray expected to miss start of 2023 season, may not return until 2nd half

Kyler Murray's late-2022 injury is going to play a big role in his 2023 season. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Arizona Cardinals quarterback is expected to miss the start of next season as he rehabs his torn ACL and meniscus. Murray and the Cardinals are reportedly so dedicated to making sure he comes back at 100% that it's possible he might not return to the field until halfway through the 2023 season.
KOKI FOX 23

49ers QB Brock Purdy comes out of NFC title game with elbow injury after hit on right arm

The San Francisco 49ers found themselves down to their fourth quarterback of the season in the first quarter of the NFC championship game on Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia. Brock Purdy was hit on the right arm and lost a fumble to the Eagles on the 49ers' first possession, but the worst news was yet to come. Purdy was looked at by the 49ers' athletic trainers on the sideline, then tried to come back in the game but came back out before the series began. Purdy was replaced by veteran Josh Johnson.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KOKI FOX 23

Eli Manning hopes Daniel Jones 'gets rewarded' by Giants for career year

Eli Manning wants the New York Giants to stick with Daniel Jones for the long haul. Manning told ESPN's Jordan Raanan this week he was "proud" of the fourth-year Giants quarterback following a season where Jones set career-high marks in competition percentage, passing yards and rushing yards and led New York to the postseason for the first time since 2016. Jones also turned the ball over just eight total times, his fewest in a season since the Giants drafted Jones ninth overall in 2019.
NEW YORK STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Remarkable 1-handed DeVonta Smith catch that set up first Eagles TD shouldn't have counted

Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith set up the first touchdown of the day in Sunday's NFC championship game with what looked like a remarkable catch. But replay shows that he didn't maintain control of the ball, and the Eagles should have turned the ball over on downs. But officials missed the call on the field, and the Eagles hurried up for their next play before the San Francisco 49ers had a chance to challenge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KOKI FOX 23

Trent Williams bodyslams K'von Wallace to turf; both players ejected as tempers flare in Eagles blowout

After 56 minutes of frustrating 49ers football, tempers flared in Sunday's NFC championship game. With the game all but over in Philadelphia's favor, the Eagles stopped San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey short of a first down on a third-down run late in the fourth quarter. Multiple scrums broke out after the play, ultimately leading to ejections for both teams.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KOKI FOX 23

AFC Championship Game: Chiefs beat Bengals 23-20

KANSAS CITY. Mo. — Harrison Butker’s 45-yard field goal with three seconds left on Sunday lifted Kansas City to a 23-20 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, sending the Chiefs to Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs will face off against the Eagles on Feb....
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOKI FOX 23

Eagles C Jason Kelce takes friendly jab at Chiefs as he sets to face his brother Travis in the Super Bowl

Brothers Jason and Travis Kelce have one Super Bowl ring each. One of them will double his tally in two weeks at the expense of the other. Jason, a center for the Philadelphia, blocked for the Eagles backfield as they cruised past the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC championship, a win that included four Philadelphia rushing touchdowns. Hours later, Travis caught seven passes for 78 yards and a touchdown as his Kansas City Chiefs edged the Cincinnati Bengals in a thriller for the AFC championship. The two will now line up for opposing sides when the Eagles and Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVII. They'll be the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl.
KANSAS CITY, MO

