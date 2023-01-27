ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Miami fires offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after just one season

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PIxc6_0kTOcmNc00

Josh Gattis’ Miami tenure lasted all of one season.

The school announced Friday that it had fired Gattis. He served as Miami’s offensive coordinator in 2022 after joining from Michigan.

Gattis was hired by coach Mario Cristobal after Cristobal left Oregon to become Miami’s head coach. The Hurricanes went 5-7 in 2022 and finished two games worse than they did in 2021 under Manny Diaz.

The offense took a massive step back too. Miami scored 34 points per game in 2021 and scored just 23 a game in 2022. The Hurricanes also averaged just 5.3 yards per play after 6.2 yards per play in 2021.

QB Tyler Van Dyke had a promising freshman season in 2021 with nearly 3,000 yards and 25 TDs and just six interceptions in 10 games. He threw for just 1,835 yards in nine games in 2022 with 10 TDs and five interceptions.

Gattis’ future with the program was a source of speculation in recent weeks and his firing comes as little surprise. It also means that Miami is in the market for an offensive coordinator along with Michigan and Alabama. Coincidentally, those are Gattis’ previous two employers.

Gattis spent three seasons with the Wolverines before coming to Miami and won the Broyles Award for the top assistant coach in the country in 2021 as Michigan made the College Football Playoff.

Before his stint at Michigan, Gattis was Alabama’s co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2018. He came to Alabama after spending four seasons at Penn State.

The 2022 season is already a big one for Cristobal and the Hurricanes. He was hired from Oregon to help boost Miami back into the upper tier of college football. Instead, Miami ended the season with three losses in its final four games and lost those three contests to Florida State, Clemson and Pitt by a combined margin of 98 points.

According to Rivals' Canes Country, former UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo could be a top candidate to replace Gattis. Arroyo worked with Cristobal at Oregon and was the Ducks' offensive coordinator in 2019 before becoming the Rebels' head coach.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he's thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Eagles C Jason Kelce takes friendly jab at Chiefs as he sets to face his brother Travis in the Super Bowl

Brothers Jason and Travis Kelce have one Super Bowl ring each. One of them will double his tally in two weeks at the expense of the other. Jason, a center for the Philadelphia, blocked for the Eagles backfield as they cruised past the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC championship, a win that included four Philadelphia rushing touchdowns. Hours later, Travis caught seven passes for 78 yards and a touchdown as his Kansas City Chiefs edged the Cincinnati Bengals in a thriller for the AFC championship. The two will now line up for opposing sides when the Eagles and Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVII. They'll be the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2023 NFL playoffs: Eagles win NFC championship, book trip to Super Bowl with rout of banged-up 49ers

The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl after beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game on Sunday. 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy had to leave the game in the first half with an elbow injury. He returned in the third quarter after backup Josh Johnson was ruled out with a concussion. The Eagles defense never relented, nor did their run game, which saw Miles Sanders, Jalen Hurts and Boston Scott each score rushing touchdowns.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

NBA All-Star Weekend: League reveals player pool for Rising Stars tournament

The NBA’s “Rising Stars” tournament now has its official roster of players. The league announced 28 players who earned spots in the Rising Stars tournament at All-Star Weekend next month in Salt Lake City on Tuesday afternoon. The group features 11 rookies, including four of the first five players who were selected in last year’s draft, and 10 second-year players. Seven players from the G League will compete, too.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Where is the 2023 Super Bowl: Time, date and location of Super Bowl LVII between Eagles and Chiefs

Here's everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVII, which will pit the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs. Date: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023Time: 6:30 p.m. ETLocation: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV: Fox Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analysis), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline) Follow: Yahoo Sports App (Apple, Google)
KANSAS CITY, MO
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
227K+
Followers
156K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy