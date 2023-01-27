ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

From the UWS to Jackson Heights: Our rent was skyrocketing so we bought in a more affordable neighborhood

By Kelly Kreth
brickunderground.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bkreader.com

A Black-Owned Photo Lab Blooms Beneath a Bed-Stuy Flower Shop

A community-focused photo lab and darkroom is laying roots under a Bed-Stuy flower shop, and for Dom Pooh—who started the business out of his grandma’s East Flatbush home with just a bike, a passion, and a helpful connection at Parsons— it feels like good things keep being placed in his path.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Long-abandoned NYC school heads to auction block

A judge has flunked this landlord’s last-ditch attempt to prevent a foreclosure. Despite the owner’s efforts, a decades-vacant former East Village public school is set to hit the auction block this spring. Gregg Singer has owned the hulking, 152,000-square-foot P.S. 64 since 1998, when he bought the site...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Won’t anyone buy this Upper West Side mansion?

The selling saga of an Upper West Side mansion is rolling along with another price cut for the landmarked townhouse. The asking price at 3 Riverside Drive was reduced to $13 million last week. It marked the second cut in listing price for the home since it came back on the market for $16 million in April, down $9 million from a year earlier.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotelnewsresource.com

Beverly Hills-Based Hawkins Way Capital Buys 655 Room Former Marriott Hotel in Midtown, Manhattan

Hawkins Way Capital, in a joint venture with Värde Partners, has acquired 525 Lexington Avenue in Midtown, Manhattan, comprising a 655-room, 406,261 square foot tower across 35 stories. A designated landmark building, the 1924-built property previously operated as a Marriott International branded hotel focused on corporate and business travel before closing at the onset of the Covid-19 Pandemic.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Here’s how NYC migrant hotel stacks up against new digs

Dozens of migrants are stamping their feet at having to trade in their free digs at a three-star Manhattan hotel for hangar-like living conditions in Brooklyn — and it’s little wonder. The Watson Hotel on West 57th Street, where they have been housed courtesy of the city, is a prime location in Manhattan, easily accessible to stores and even jobs, migrants said. They said they were no more than two to a room — sometimes enjoying the entire space themselves, including a private bathroom and shower. A two-trip MetroCard was provided to each of them daily, too, an immigrant said. But to ease a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
multihousingnews.com

Canyon JV to Develop Brooklyn Community

The development will feature an entirely electric design and will be equipped with flood-resistant landscaping and plantings. A joint venture between Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC, Tavros Holdings and Charney Cos. is set to develop a partly affordable community in one of Brooklyn, N.Y.,’s Qualified Opportunity Zones. The joint venture has plans to construct 585 Union St. and has tapped Fogarty Finger Architects to design the community.
BROOKLYN, NY
Hot 99.1

Startling Video: Tour the “Dead” White Plains Mall

Last year, the official announcement was made about the fate of the Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY, and in just a few short months it will be gone forever. There's unfortunately nothing new about the death of another New York shopping center (South Hills Mall, anyone?), but that doesn't make it any less sad. One loyal Galleria Mall customer took a recent tour of the now nearly-empty space to say one last farewell before it disappears for good.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
PIX11

Migrants being allowed to stay outside Manhattan hotel — for now

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Migrants camped in front of the Watson Hotel will be allowed to stay at least until Tuesday morning while New York City works to address their concerns with moving to the new Red Hook shelter. The standoff started when some migrants, disappointed by the conditions they found at the Brooklyn […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
momswhothink.com

20 Fun Places For Birthday Parties In New York City

Every child loves it when their birthday comes around. There is nothing quite like getting a whole day that is dedicated to your existence. Kids absolutely adore the attention and they can't wait to celebrate with their family and their friends. The best part about childhood is when your parents throw you a magical and special birthday party. In New York City, there are dozens upon dozens of options for parents who want to throw their kids a great birthday. From museums to art studios, New York City is nothing short of amazing for young ones.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Manhattan’s office occupancy shows signs of recovery

How empty or full are Manhattan office buildings? Welcome to “The Twilight Zone.” The “workers at their desks” situation recalls a famous episode of the classic TV show where a time warp sends an airliner back to the dinosaur age. The pilot flies back into the jetstream, hoping to make it back to 1961 New York — but they only make it to 1939. We’re still far from achieving pre-pandemic occupancy. But signs of recovery are promising. Manhattan’s office occupancy ticked upward to between 53 and 55 percent on an average weekday, according to the Partnership for New York City, which is expected to announce the results of its latest survey this week. If the...
MANHATTAN, NY
railfan.com

Passenger Service Set to Return to New York City Route

NEW YORK CITY — Passenger service will be returning to the New York City rail route now known as the Bay Ridge Branch of the Long Island Rail Road for the first time in 99 years. Most of the line has been freight-only since 1924 and is currently operated...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy