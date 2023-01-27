SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Repealing or cutting South Dakota’s grocery sales tax has been a mission for many in the state for years, and it became a focal point during the last general election. Now that there’s momentum to follow through with the effort in the state legislature, some groups are pushing back. Statewide education groups in particular are opposing the efforts, as they fight for more funding to keep up with teacher pay and support.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO