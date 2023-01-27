Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Education groups push back on grocery sales tax cut
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Repealing or cutting South Dakota’s grocery sales tax has been a mission for many in the state for years, and it became a focal point during the last general election. Now that there’s momentum to follow through with the effort in the state legislature, some groups are pushing back. Statewide education groups in particular are opposing the efforts, as they fight for more funding to keep up with teacher pay and support.
mitchellnow.com
House committee approves proposed constitutional amendment allowing state to implement “able-bodied” requirement for Medicaid recipeints
PIERRE, S.D. — A South Dakota House committee approves a proposed constitutional amendment allowing the state to implement an “able-bodied” requirement for Medicaid recipients on Monday. The 2022 state constitutional amendment that expands Medicaid coverage for indigent South Dakotans hasn’t been implemented yet. The S.D. Department...
fox42kptm.com
Reynolds, Pillen, Noem sign letter to Biden opposing new clean water regulation from EPA
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds joined 24 other Republican governors in sending a letter to President Biden opposing a proposed clean water regulation from the EPA. Called the "Waters of the United States" rule, the Biden EPA's proposal would open up more waterways to federal regulation under...
KELOLAND TV
Nearly $2.7 million on hand after Noem’s re-election
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Republican Governor Kristi Noem’s re-election campaign closed 2022 not only with a big win but also with a lot of money left to spend. Noem reported a year-end balance of $2,686,768.96, according to her most recent campaign filing to the South Dakota Secretary of State office.
dakotanewsnow.com
Governor Noem approves $12.5 million for child care startups and expansions
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While the child care crisis continues in the state, a new grant funding option could help. The Department of Social Services announced Monday that Governor Kristi Noem has approved $12.5 million of ARPA funds to fuel the expansion and startups of child care facilities in the next year.
KELOLAND TV
SD House panel backs Medicaid-work vote
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters might be asked to vote again on Medicaid expansion in 2024. The new question would be whether able-bodied adult recipients could be required to work to get the government’s aid. The House State Affairs Committee voted 11-2 Monday along Republican-Democrat lines...
KELOLAND TV
Noem brings in China Policy Initiative chair on ag threat
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The chair of America First Policy Institute’s China Policy Initiative spoke to several dozen South Dakota lawmakers at the state Capitol on Monday at the invitation of Governor Kristi Noem. Steve Yates explained why, from his perspective, it would be a good idea for...
dakotanewsnow.com
Amendment permits 'able-bodied' work requirement for Medicaid
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota House committee approves a proposed constitutional amendment allowing the state to implement an “able-bodied” requirement for Medicaid recipients Monday morning. The 2022 state constitutional amendment that expands Medicaid coverage for indigent South Dakotans hasn’t been implemented yet. The...
kotatv.com
Want Medicaid? You might have to work
PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) - A South Dakota House committee approves a proposed constitutional amendment allowing the state to implement an “able-bodied” requirement for Medicaid recipients Monday. The 2022 state constitutional amendment that expands Medicaid coverage for indigent South Dakotans hasn’t been implemented yet. The state Department of Health...
Suspended state senator files lawsuit as staff complaint against her is released
A South Dakota state senator allegedly made lewd comments to a legislative staffer about breastfeeding and said vaccines would harm or kill the staffer’s baby, according to the staffer’s written complaint. The complaint by the Legislative Research Council staffer against state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, was released Monday by Senate President Pro Tempore Lee […] The post Suspended state senator files lawsuit as staff complaint against her is released appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KEVN
State Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller response statement
Western Dakota Tech funds approved by S. Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. The upgraded equipment will help students be prepared for their future profession. District 30 state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was suspended after an exchange with a Legislative Research Council staffer last week. Accepting out-of-state occupational licenses could ease worker shortage.
kiowacountypress.net
Bill that would eliminate South Dakota's grocery tax moves forward
(The Center Square) - The South Dakota House Taxation Committee gave a do-pass recommendation Thursday on a bill that would eliminate the state's tax on groceries. House Bill 1075 strips the 4.5 percent tax on groceries, which would save taxpayers about $100 million. Governor Kristi Noem proposed the tax break...
KELOLAND TV
Frye-Mueller updates, Student battles illness, roof damage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, Jan. 30, here’s everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. We’re hearing from a South Dakota lawmaker since she was stripped of her duties in the state senate over allegations of inappropriate behavior.
558 people and groups now have legal standing in two carbon pipeline applications
More than 500 people and organizations now have standing to participate in the regulatory review of two proposed carbon-capture pipelines that would go through South Dakota. The latest is Lesley Pedde of Texas, who received late notice of the application process. The Public Utilities Commission granted him “party status” Friday in the review of the […] The post 558 people and groups now have legal standing in two carbon pipeline applications appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
hubcityradio.com
Attorney General Marty Jackley reminds pharmacists it’s illegal to sell abortion pills
PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- Governor Kristi Noem and Attorney General Marty Jackley wrote to South Dakota pharmacists to remind them of state law regarding the illegality of abortions except those necessary to save the life of the mother. Jackley says its in response to recent rulings from the US Food and Drug...
South Dakota Leads U.S. in One Key Economic Category
When it comes to making your money go a little bit further, South Dakota has got every other state in one key area. According to Stacker, the Mount Rushmore State has the nation's lowest rate of households that spend more than half of their income on rent. Of the 109,257...
amazingmadison.com
NorthWestern Energy warning customers of scam calls and text messages
Customers of Northwestern Energy in South Dakota, Nebraska and Montana are reporting scam calls and text messages from imposters trying to steal money by threatening immediate service disconnection. The scammers impersonate themselves as NorthWestern Energy representatives on the phone, use the company’s logo in text and other electronic messages and...
SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax
PIERRE – A food sales tax cut that passed a House panel Thursday morning has raised concerns for South Dakota’s nine tribal governments. An official with the Bureau of Finance and Management estimated that the tribes would lose about $2 million in funding for tribal government operations if the food tax is eliminated, but admitted […] The post SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
agupdate.com
To cull or not to cull?
Cull cows can account for 15-30% of an annual ranch income, so marketing them strategically is vital. “That’s a good chunk of change that these cows can bring in,” Olivia Amundson, cow-calf specialist for South Dakota State University Extension, said during a recent Cattle HQ podcast. The monthly...
KELOLAND TV
Free 3-day state park pass offered at libraries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many local public libraries and academic libraries around the state will allow residents to check out South Dakota State Park passes, according to state officials. The check-out passes can be used for three days at state parks, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks...
