Memphis, TN

'There is no OK here': Ex-NYPD official reacts to Memphis footage

CNN's John Miller, the former Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence & Counterterrorism for the NYPD, explains how Memphis was once the gold standard model for compassionate policing. Now, he says, after the brutal death of Tyre Nichols, it's time for the department to "step up and remake itself."
