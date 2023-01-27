ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pender County, NC

whqr.org

Report: 1 in 10 New Hanover County renters face eviction risk

The North Carolina Housing Coalition has released their annual profiles on housing affordability for each county. This year, they have included foreclosure and eviction data. WHQR’s Kelly Kenoyer invited Cape Fear Housing Coalition Vice Chair Liz Carbone to talk about the region’s results. A condensed version of their conversation is below.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Gun recovered in search of Cape Fear River

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Divers uncovered a gun in the Cape Fear River on Tuesday morning. At the request of the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office, the sheriff’s office dive team helped detectives search the river. The gun is now being verified that it...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Jaquan Jackson agrees to plea deal for 2020 murder of Carly Rae Baron

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The man accused of fatally shooting a Wilmington woman during a road rage incident in 2020 reached a plea agreement in New Hanover County court. Jaquan Jackson pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the deadly shooting of Carly Rae Baron in 2020. Jury selection was...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Free HIV, STD testing being offered Wednesday in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two events are being held Wednesday in New Hanover County for those looking for HIV and STD testing. Testing is free and will be offered at separate locations. The first location will be at the NHC Senior Resource Center along College Road from...
WECT

Mom demanding answers from school district after child was put in handcuffs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Last week, Shari Brown got a call from her daughter’s school asking her to come pick 6-year-old Londyn up. Brown said it’s not unusual for her daughter to have outbursts at school, and she’s worked with school administrators at College Park Elementary to find ways to address her behavior. But when Brown’s mother Bernadette Stokes arrived to pick Londyn up, she learned the situation had escalated beyond what she could have imagined.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Man charged with murder in 2020 Wilmington shooting pleads guilty

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jaquan Jackson, the man charged with killing Carly Rae Baron in Wilmington in 2020, has been sentenced to at least 256 months in prison after pleading guilty in a New Hanover County courtroom Monday afternoon. Jackson was indicted on a first-degree murder charge following Baron’s death...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Free Oak Island Lighthouse history event being held at Recreation Center

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — History Buffs should mark their calendars for an event being held at the Oak Island Recreation Center. The free event will take place at 2:00 p.m. on March 2nd, highlighting the history, interesting characteristics, and little-known facts about the Oak Island Lighthouse. Participants will...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating

CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials said they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Crews clear vehicle crash on U.S. 17 near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says that a crash that closed a lane of U.S. 17 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge has been cleared. According to the announcement, a vehicle crash caused the lane closure at 10:47 a.m., and the NCDOT posted that the crash was cleared at 11:21 a.m. on the same day, Jan. 30.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man pleads guilty to second degree murder in death of Carly Rae Baron

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man accused of shooting and killing a woman during a road rage accident in 2020 reached a plea agreement in New Hanover County court. The trial for Jaquan Cortez Jackson was scheduled to begin on Monday, but instead he pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of Carly Rae Baron, 23.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

State Auditor’s report finds insufficient evidence to prosecute Ocean Isle Beach mayor

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie Smith will not face criminal charges following a State Auditor’s report regarding a 2018 land deal. A 2022 state audit into the sale of the Town of Ocean Isle Beach’s police department building and land to a real estate company co-owned by the mayor revealed numerous instances of alleged wrongdoing by Mayor Debbie Smith and the Board of Commissioners.
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
wcti12.com

Two arrested in Cape Carteret on sex-related crimes

CAPE CARTERET, Carteret County — Two Cape Carteret residents are behind bars Monday morning after a weekend search of their home, part of an ongoing investigation of sex crimes against a juvenile. According to a release from the Cape Carteret Police Department, at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Jan. 28...
CAPE CARTERET, NC

