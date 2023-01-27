Read full article on original website
Report: 1 in 10 New Hanover County renters face eviction risk
The North Carolina Housing Coalition has released their annual profiles on housing affordability for each county. This year, they have included foreclosure and eviction data. WHQR’s Kelly Kenoyer invited Cape Fear Housing Coalition Vice Chair Liz Carbone to talk about the region’s results. A condensed version of their conversation is below.
Jimmy Tate resigns as Pender County Commissioner amid residency allegations
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– At last week’s Pender County Commissioners meeting, Resident Beth Butler suggested former Commissioner Jimmy Tate was not a resident of Pender County, and requested an investigation. “All I asked for at the meeting when I spoke up, is transparency for the public. Citizens deserve...
Gun recovered in search of Cape Fear River
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Divers uncovered a gun in the Cape Fear River on Tuesday morning. At the request of the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office, the sheriff’s office dive team helped detectives search the river. The gun is now being verified that it...
Jaquan Jackson agrees to plea deal for 2020 murder of Carly Rae Baron
WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The man accused of fatally shooting a Wilmington woman during a road rage incident in 2020 reached a plea agreement in New Hanover County court. Jaquan Jackson pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the deadly shooting of Carly Rae Baron in 2020. Jury selection was...
Free HIV, STD testing being offered Wednesday in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two events are being held Wednesday in New Hanover County for those looking for HIV and STD testing. Testing is free and will be offered at separate locations. The first location will be at the NHC Senior Resource Center along College Road from...
Columbus, Bladen Co. communities chosen by state for recreation program
BLADEN CO., N.C. (WECT) - White Lake in Bladen County and Sandyfield in Columbus County are among 34 communities chosen by the state to take part in the Creating Outdoor Recreation Economies (CORE) program. Per an announcement from the N.C. Department of Commerce, the communities will work with local stakeholders...
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announces death of K9 ‘Flash’
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A beloved member of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has died. The Office announced the death of Deputy K9 Flash on Saturday morning. Flash began his service in 2009 with the Kure Beach Police Department, before transferring to the Sheriff’s Office...
North Carolina authorities seek man wanted for financial fraud at ‘several’ banks, officials say
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in a town at the North Carolina coast are looking for a man who they say is wanted in a financial fraud case. The Shallotte Police Department in Brunswick County said the man in bank surveillance photos is wanted in the fraud case that spans “several local banks.” Police posted […]
Several Cape Fear stores fined for overcharging through price-scanner errors
(WWAY) — The State Department of Agriculture says it has collected fines from 52 stores in 33 counties because of excessive price-scanner errors. Some of those store were in the Cape Fear. The Walmart in Leland paid more than $1,400 in fines after the store failed an inspection in...
Mom demanding answers from school district after child was put in handcuffs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Last week, Shari Brown got a call from her daughter’s school asking her to come pick 6-year-old Londyn up. Brown said it’s not unusual for her daughter to have outbursts at school, and she’s worked with school administrators at College Park Elementary to find ways to address her behavior. But when Brown’s mother Bernadette Stokes arrived to pick Londyn up, she learned the situation had escalated beyond what she could have imagined.
Man charged with murder in 2020 Wilmington shooting pleads guilty
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jaquan Jackson, the man charged with killing Carly Rae Baron in Wilmington in 2020, has been sentenced to at least 256 months in prison after pleading guilty in a New Hanover County courtroom Monday afternoon. Jackson was indicted on a first-degree murder charge following Baron’s death...
Endowment established at Robeson Community College honors former Columbus County teacher
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An endowment has been established at Robeson Community College in honor of Christopher Walker, an English Instructor who died in 2022 at the age of 35. In 2018, Walker was recognized as WWAY’s “Teacher of the Week” when he taught Language Arts and Social...
Free Oak Island Lighthouse history event being held at Recreation Center
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — History Buffs should mark their calendars for an event being held at the Oak Island Recreation Center. The free event will take place at 2:00 p.m. on March 2nd, highlighting the history, interesting characteristics, and little-known facts about the Oak Island Lighthouse. Participants will...
North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating
CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials said they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
Crews clear vehicle crash on U.S. 17 near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says that a crash that closed a lane of U.S. 17 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge has been cleared. According to the announcement, a vehicle crash caused the lane closure at 10:47 a.m., and the NCDOT posted that the crash was cleared at 11:21 a.m. on the same day, Jan. 30.
Man pleads guilty to second degree murder in death of Carly Rae Baron
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man accused of shooting and killing a woman during a road rage accident in 2020 reached a plea agreement in New Hanover County court. The trial for Jaquan Cortez Jackson was scheduled to begin on Monday, but instead he pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of Carly Rae Baron, 23.
Activist Aziza Kibibi to speak at Carousel Center fundraiser Feb. 1 in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A waiting list has now been started for the 9th annual Heart of the Matter event Feb. 1 to raise awareness and funds for survivors of child sexual abuse and domestic violence. Keynote speaker Aziza Kibibi stopped by the Good Morning Carolina studios to share...
State Auditor’s report finds insufficient evidence to prosecute Ocean Isle Beach mayor
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie Smith will not face criminal charges following a State Auditor’s report regarding a 2018 land deal. A 2022 state audit into the sale of the Town of Ocean Isle Beach’s police department building and land to a real estate company co-owned by the mayor revealed numerous instances of alleged wrongdoing by Mayor Debbie Smith and the Board of Commissioners.
Two arrested in Cape Carteret on sex-related crimes
CAPE CARTERET, Carteret County — Two Cape Carteret residents are behind bars Monday morning after a weekend search of their home, part of an ongoing investigation of sex crimes against a juvenile. According to a release from the Cape Carteret Police Department, at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Jan. 28...
All lanes back open after overturned truck shuts down part of I-95 north in Cumberland County
A box truck was involved in a crash with a semi-truck and a SUV before ending up on its side.
