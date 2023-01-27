Read full article on original website
Joanne (Leonardi) Sostilio, 82
FRAMINGHAM – It is with heavy hearts; we share the news that Joanne (Leonardi) Sostilio has passed away at the Mary Ann Morse Healthcare Center in Natick after a brief illness. She was 82 years old. She was born, raised, and lived in Framingham all her life. She was...
Joseph Edmund Minihan, Jr., 64, Special Education Teacher
HOLLISTON – Joseph Edmund Minihan, Jr., 64, of Falmouth and a former longtime resident of Holliston, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2023, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Boston, son of the...
Arthur F. Malone, 78, U.S. Army Reservist
ASHLAND – Arthur F. Malone, 78 of Ashland passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023. He was the husband of Maryann (Holmes) Malone for 56 years. Arthur served his country honorably in the Army Reserve. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, James Malone of Portsmouth,...
Mass Attorney General Reaches Settlement With Hometown Auto Framingham Over Pricing Discrimination
BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell announced that her office has reached a $350,000 settlement with Hometown Auto Framingham, Inc. to resolve allegations that the company engaged in the unfair, deceptive and discriminatory pricing of “add-on” products sold to Black and Hispanic consumers. The assurance...
Framingham Police: Pedestrian Struck at Worcester Road & California Avenue
FRAMINGHAM – An adult male was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road, over the weekend, said Police. The man was struck on January 28 at 7:19 p.m. at the intersection of Worcester Road and California Avenue in Framingham. The man was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center...
MetroWest Medical Center Electrician Retires After 4 Decades
NATICK – MetroWest Medical Center electrician Scott Chavious is retiring after 4 decades. Chavious started working at Leonard Morse Hospital in April 1980 as an electrician. He was then asked to join the Framingham Union team due to his knowledge of fire systems, said MetroWest Medical Center. He plans...
Downtown Framingham Parking Lot Sells For $2.8 Million
FRAMINGHAM – A downtown Framingham parking lot has sold for $2.8 million, according to the registry of deeds. One Howard LLC purchased a parking lot, which is located near the Framingham/Worcester commuter rail stop at 1 Howard Street in Framingham. Appian Bridge Partners II, LLC of Lincoln sold the...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, January 31, 2023
1 Mayor Charlie Sisitsky will give his State of the City address tonight at 7 in Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building. The public is invited to attend. This will be Mayor Sisitsky’s second State of the City address but his first one in person. Last year’s was virtual.
MutualOne Bank Promotes Cardosa
FRAMINGHAM – Mark Haranas, chief executive officer of MutualOne Bank, has announced the promotion of David Cardoso. David Cardoso has been promoted to assistant vice president and information technology (IT) manager. Cardoso joined the Bank in 2020 and, before his promotion, served as the IT manager. In his new...
Framingham Library To Celebrate New Teen Space on Monday
FRAMINGHAM – When the Christa McAuliffe branch library opened in February of 2016, one of the more popular features was a state-of-the-art teen center. Almost seven years later, and the main Framingham Public Library on Lexington Street is getting is an upgraded and modernized teen center, too. Thanks to...
Increased Police Presence at Framingham High Today
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High families were told there was an “increased police presence at Framingham High School during dismissal today” january 31. “This was out of an abundance of caution, as the safety of staff and students was not compromised. We will continue to collaborate with the Framingham Police Department as they follow-up on the information received,” said Framingham School administration to families in an email.
Kick-Off Campaign For Simon For Lincoln-Sudbury School Committee on Saturday
SUDBURY – Lincoln-Sudbury School Committee candidate Ravi Simon announced on Sunday that his campaign would be hosting a kick-off event at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 4 at First Parish of Sudbury at 327 Concord Road in Sudbury. The host committee, made up of Lincoln and Sudbury residents, includes...
Video & Photos: Framingham Library Remembers Christa Corrigan McAuliffe
FRAMINGHAM – Earlier this morning, January 28, a small crowd remembered the late Christa Corrigan McAuliffe at the library named for her on Water Street in the City of Framingham. Framingham Assistant Library Director Dawn Dellasanta remembered the victims of the NASA U.S. Space Shuttle Challenger this morning by...
MWRTA Holding Meeting Thursday Night For Framingham Students Who Need A Bus To School
FRAMINGHAM – Need a lift to school? The MetroWest Regional Transit Authority has a bus for you. Last Fall, the MWRTA stepped up to help get some high school students to school, who didn’t have a school bus. Now, the MWRTA and the Framingham Public School district have...
Garrett William Niland, 68, Framingham State Athletic Hall of Fame Member
ASHLAND – Garrett William Niland, 68, of Ashland and formerly Hopkinton, passed away peacefully at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham surrounded by his loving family on january 28, 2023. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Nancy (Norton) and George Niland. He was the beloved husband...
Kathryn J. O’Neill, 76, Natick Army Lans Employee
NATICK – Kathryn J. O’Neill, 76, of Natick died on January 21, 2023 at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester following a brief illness. Kathy was born in Boston, on September 17, 1946 to the late Robert and Alice Foley. Kathy was raised in Southborough, and is a graduate...
Jeremy T. Williams, 31
MARLBOROUGH – Jeremy T. Williams, 31, of Marlborough died Sunday January 22, 2023 in an automobile accident. He was born in Natick, the son of Eugene Williams and Debra A. Sirvent-Williams, and was raised there and later in Orlando, where he graduated from Timber Creek High School in 2009.
Framingham Chief Dutcher Graduates From Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s Management Training Program
STOW – More than three dozen fire service leaders from across Massachusetts graduated Friday, January 27, from the 28th class of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s Chief Fire Officer Management Training Program. The four-month program for new chief officers and chief officer candidates is delivered jointly by the Massachusetts...
Burgess Sets Framingham High Indoor Mile Record
BOSTON – Framingham High senior Sam Burgess set the Framingham High School indoor mile record today, January 29, at the coaches track meet at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. Burgess finished second in the mile event at the MSTCA Coaches Invitational meet. His time was 4:18.58 minutes, a...
Framingham Police Arrest 2 Individuals After 5 People Steal 4 Play Stations
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have arrested two individuals, after Walmart told Police that five males stole four Play Station consoles from the Framingham store. On Saturday, January 28 at 9:15 p.m. Police arrested Anthony C. Llenas, 20, of 251 Fuller Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny over...
