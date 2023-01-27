Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Traffic delays expected on Taylor County Route 310
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways has announced extended delays on Country Club Road that will impact travel for motorists. A culvert replacement on Taylor County Route 310, Country Club Road, located 1.389 miles north of the road’s intersection with...
WVNews
One transported following two-vehicle accident on U.S. 50 Eastbound on Bridgeport Hill
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Following a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 50 Eastbound on Bridgeport Hill, one individual was transported for their injuries, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. Harrison County EMS provided transport with the Bridgeport Fire Department, Clarksburg Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff's Office...
WVNews
Doddridge County's John Blake signs with Glenville State University
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County’s John Blake found immediate success while throwing the shot put last season. And on Tuesday in the Doddridge County High School weight room, Blake, surrounded by his family, teammates and coaches, signed his national letter of intent to throw the shot put for Glenville State University.
WVNews
Pierpont opens new culinary academy facility in Middletown Commons in White Hall, West Virginia
WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WV News) — Last week, Pierpont Community and Technical College opened its new culinary academy facility in the Middletown Commons, and it is already open for use by students. Pierpont’s Culinary Academy houses Pierpont’s award-winning Food Service Management Program, which offers degree specializations in Culinary Arts,...
WVNews
Marion Co., Parks and Rec accepting applications for annual recreation improvement grant program
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission is currently accepting applications for its annual matching grant program, which aims to help local nonprofits, municipalities and other organizations complete recreational and quality-of-life projects. MCPARC is taking applications for the program through March 15, and MCPARC...
WVNews
Bartending battle coming to Kegler's Clubhouse; will raise money for United Way on Wednesday night
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If you’re looking to get out of the house and bid farewell to Dry January, head over to Kegler’s Clubhouse Wednesday for the Blue Jeans and Bling Bartending Battle. It’s the clash of the titans: The legal team vs. the banking team...
WVNews
Working in service: West Virginia University embedded in fabric of state's communities
MORGANTOWN (WV News) — In West Virginia’s hills and hollows, its larger cities along interstates and smaller communities on country roads, at ground levels and from broader 365-degree views, West Virginia University students, faculty and staff are working each day in service to the Mountain State. “West Virginia...
WVNews
Betty Lou Felton
GRAFTON — Betty Lou Felton, 80, of Simpson, WV, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at home with her family by her side. She was born at Coalton, WV, on October 25, 1942, a daughter of the late Juel J. and Georgia O. (McDaniel) Wiseman.
WVNews
Stalnaker retires from Kingwood Library after 50 years
KINGWOOD — After 50 years as assistant librarian, Maxine L. Stalnaker has retired from the Kingwood Public Library. Her last day was Jan. 27.
WVNews
48 Prestonians on WVU Fall 2022 Dean's List
MORGANTOWN — Forty-eight Preston County residents were named to the dean’s list for the West Virginia University fall 2022 semester. They are:. Caleb Bolyard, Kingwood; Dakota Cannoy, Bruceton Mills; Leann Carrico, Rowlesburg; Shelby Cavender, Independence; Taylor Cramer, Kingwood; Kyle Dalton, Reedsville; Sandra Deberry, Kingwood; Sofia DeRiggi, Kingwood; Celeste DeRiggi, Kingwood; Anna Doyle, Reedsville; Andrew Forman, Albright.
WVNews
Temperance reformer, author Lucie Elmore was a Brandonville native
BRANDONVILLE —Temperance reformer Lucie Ann Morrison was born in Brandonville on March 29, 1839. According to West Virginia Genealogy Trails (WVGT), “her father, Chester Morrison was a Methodist clergyman, and she an Episcopalian and a radical Woman’s Christian Temperance Union woman. She was a pronounced friend of all oppressed people and was patriotic to the extreme.”
WVNews
Mon Health Medical Center Family Birth Center receives Hepatitis B prevention program award
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Family Birth Center at Mon Health Medical Center recently received an award from the West Virginia Division of Immunization Services (WVDIS) for their contributions to the Perinatal Hepatitis B Prevention Program. Each U.S. state participates in a Hep. B Prevention Program which originated...
WVNews
Jarvis Lee Collins, 1932-2022
EDMOND, Okla. (WV News) — Jarvis Collins was born in Enterprise, West Virginia on August 1, 1932. He passed away in his sleep the morning of September 27 in Edmond, Oklahoma. After graduating high school, Jarvis enlisted in the Navy and traveled the world on the USS Wasp aircraft...
WVNews
Helen June Collins
EDMOND, Okla. (WV News) — Helen June Collins was born in Rock Cave, WV on April 17, 1935, to Josephine and Earl Alkire. Helen and Jarvis married in 1955 and were married for 67 years until Jarvis passed in September.
WVNews
As National Organ Donation Day approaches, WVU Medicine spreads awareness of the selfless power to help another
With National Organ Donor Day about two weeks away, WVU Medicine is hoping to spread awareness of the selfless power of being an organ donor, a designation that requires very little work on the part of the donor. Shelley Zomak, WVU Medicine director of transplant operations and compliance, said that...
WVNews
Robin Shane 'Goldie' DePolo
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Robin Shane “Goldie” DePolo, 72, of Stonewood passed away at home on Friday, January 27, 2023, following an extended illness with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born in Philippi on March 14, 1950, a son of the...
WVNews
Assistance requested from Lewis Commission on teacher recruitment
Lewis County High School principals John Whiston and Dustin Cogar, and Superintendent Dr. Robin Lewis and high school supervisor Cynthia Nesselroade addressed the Lewis County Commission at the January 31 meeting regarding teacher recruitment. Cogar spoke first, saying they would like the county’s assistance in developing ideas and strategies to...
WVNews
Vincent stays locked in as senior season winds down
TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — As her senior swim season draws to a close, Buckhannon-Upshur’s Cadence Vincent took time to reflect on her record-setting career and offer a glimpse at what her future has in store. Vincent fell in love with competitive swimming at an early age and...
WVNews
Buckhannon City Council to meet Thursday with full agenda on tap
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon City Council will meet 7 p.m. Thursday in council chambers to address a number of items of a full agenda. Under the heading Strategic Issues for Discussion and/or Vote are six items, including:
WVNews
WVU Heart and Vascular Institute team leads national study on optimal treatment for mitral valve disease
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A team of researchers led by Vinay Badhwar, M.D., professor and executive chair of the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute, and including J. Hunter Mehaffey, M.D., assistant professor in the WVU Department of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery, and other cardiology and cardiac surgery leaders from across the United States, has provided important clarity on the safety and outcomes of an important surgical treatment of mitral valve regurgitation, or leakage, caused by mitral valve prolapse.
Comments / 0