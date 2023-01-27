ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, WV

Traffic delays expected on Taylor County Route 310

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways has announced extended delays on Country Club Road that will impact travel for motorists. A culvert replacement on Taylor County Route 310, Country Club Road, located 1.389 miles north of the road’s intersection with...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
One transported following two-vehicle accident on U.S. 50 Eastbound on Bridgeport Hill

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Following a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 50 Eastbound on Bridgeport Hill, one individual was transported for their injuries, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. Harrison County EMS provided transport with the Bridgeport Fire Department, Clarksburg Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff's Office...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Doddridge County's John Blake signs with Glenville State University

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County’s John Blake found immediate success while throwing the shot put last season. And on Tuesday in the Doddridge County High School weight room, Blake, surrounded by his family, teammates and coaches, signed his national letter of intent to throw the shot put for Glenville State University.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
Marion Co., Parks and Rec accepting applications for annual recreation improvement grant program

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission is currently accepting applications for its annual matching grant program, which aims to help local nonprofits, municipalities and other organizations complete recreational and quality-of-life projects. MCPARC is taking applications for the program through March 15, and MCPARC...
MARION COUNTY, WV
Betty Lou Felton

GRAFTON — Betty Lou Felton, 80, of Simpson, WV, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at home with her family by her side. She was born at Coalton, WV, on October 25, 1942, a daughter of the late Juel J. and Georgia O. (McDaniel) Wiseman.
SIMPSON, WV
48 Prestonians on WVU Fall 2022 Dean's List

MORGANTOWN — Forty-eight Preston County residents were named to the dean’s list for the West Virginia University fall 2022 semester. They are:. Caleb Bolyard, Kingwood; Dakota Cannoy, Bruceton Mills; Leann Carrico, Rowlesburg; Shelby Cavender, Independence; Taylor Cramer, Kingwood; Kyle Dalton, Reedsville; Sandra Deberry, Kingwood; Sofia DeRiggi, Kingwood; Celeste DeRiggi, Kingwood; Anna Doyle, Reedsville; Andrew Forman, Albright.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Temperance reformer, author Lucie Elmore was a Brandonville native

BRANDONVILLE —Temperance reformer Lucie Ann Morrison was born in Brandonville on March 29, 1839. According to West Virginia Genealogy Trails (WVGT), “her father, Chester Morrison was a Methodist clergyman, and she an Episcopalian and a radical Woman’s Christian Temperance Union woman. She was a pronounced friend of all oppressed people and was patriotic to the extreme.”
BRANDONVILLE, WV
Jarvis Lee Collins, 1932-2022

EDMOND, Okla. (WV News) — Jarvis Collins was born in Enterprise, West Virginia on August 1, 1932. He passed away in his sleep the morning of September 27 in Edmond, Oklahoma. After graduating high school, Jarvis enlisted in the Navy and traveled the world on the USS Wasp aircraft...
EDMOND, OK
Helen June Collins

EDMOND, Okla. (WV News) — Helen June Collins was born in Rock Cave, WV on April 17, 1935, to Josephine and Earl Alkire. Helen and Jarvis married in 1955 and were married for 67 years until Jarvis passed in September.
ROCK CAVE, WV
Robin Shane 'Goldie' DePolo

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Robin Shane “Goldie” DePolo, 72, of Stonewood passed away at home on Friday, January 27, 2023, following an extended illness with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born in Philippi on March 14, 1950, a son of the...
STONEWOOD, WV
Assistance requested from Lewis Commission on teacher recruitment

Lewis County High School principals John Whiston and Dustin Cogar, and Superintendent Dr. Robin Lewis and high school supervisor Cynthia Nesselroade addressed the Lewis County Commission at the January 31 meeting regarding teacher recruitment. Cogar spoke first, saying they would like the county’s assistance in developing ideas and strategies to...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Vincent stays locked in as senior season winds down

TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — As her senior swim season draws to a close, Buckhannon-Upshur’s Cadence Vincent took time to reflect on her record-setting career and offer a glimpse at what her future has in store. Vincent fell in love with competitive swimming at an early age and...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVU Heart and Vascular Institute team leads national study on optimal treatment for mitral valve disease

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A team of researchers led by Vinay Badhwar, M.D., professor and executive chair of the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute, and including J. Hunter Mehaffey, M.D., assistant professor in the WVU Department of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery, and other cardiology and cardiac surgery leaders from across the United States, has provided important clarity on the safety and outcomes of an important surgical treatment of mitral valve regurgitation, or leakage, caused by mitral valve prolapse.
MORGANTOWN, WV

