Bethlehem, PA

Shore News Network

Allentown police capture man who pulled gun on cops

ALLENTOWN, PA – Police in Allentown responding to a disturbance call on Sunday ended up chasing down a man armed with a gun. In the area of South 6th Street and West Hamilton Street, Officer Cody Gonzalez of the Allentown Police Department observed a disturbance between individuals on Sunday at approximately 12:16 AM. While investigating the incident, an officer witnessed an adult male pulling out a handgun. He proceeded to run from the officer. The adult male discarded a firearm which was recovered. The firearm had an obliterated serial number. The suspect was located near the scene and apprehended. James The post Allentown police capture man who pulled gun on cops appeared first on Shore News Network.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Monroe County crash

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for a deadly crash where police say he was driving drunk and tried covering up what happened by moving the victim’s body. The trial for 36-year-old Thomas Patti of Shawnee, wrapped up Friday and he was found guilty […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Police: Man attacks mother, spat on officer

PLYMOUTH — A Plymouth man with a criminal history of spitting on police officers did so once again when he was arrested on allegations he assaulted his mother Friday. Frank William Shoppel, 43, of Willow Street, spat numerous times striking an officer in the face and shoulder, according to court records.
PLYMOUTH, PA
WBRE

Man accused of assaulting, spitting on troopers

LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man they say assaulted and spit on two troopers while trying to avoid arrest. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 11:30 p.m., troopers were called to the West Bar & Grill in Lackawaxen Township for a report of a man causing a […]
LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed Pa. bicyclist: report

Following a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood on Friday, authorities have arrested a 42-year-old man accused of the crime, according to a report from The Philadelphia Inquirer. The suspect, 42-year-old Byron Itzep, of the 5200 block of Rorer Street, has been charged with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Property search gives missing girl’s family renewed hope

SWEET VALLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a Luzerne County woman who went missing nearly 20 years ago is hoping an ongoing criminal investigation may help solve her mysterious disappearance. 22-year-old Phylicia Thomas from the Sweet Valley area vanished without a trace in 2004. Now her family says State Police activity at a […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

7 charged with theft at a Luzerne County Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging seven people who allegedly committed separate thefts at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called for reports of thefts happening at Walmart in Hazle Township on five separate occasions. Police say on January 17 around 9:00 p.m. two women […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Woman Allegedly Spits On, Screams “All Men Are Scum” To Tops Employee

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 57-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly spitting on and screaming at a grocery store worker in Jamestown over the weekend. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the Tops Market Foote Avenue location around noon on Saturday. Following an investigation, Jennifer...
JAMESTOWN, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem man charged after gun found in carry-on at Newark airport

NEWARK, N.J. - A Lehigh Valley man is facing charges after a handgun was found in his carry-on bag at Newark airport, authorities say. The Bethlehem man was stopped Sunday at a checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport after an officer spotted the .357 caliber gun on the x-ray machine, said the Transportation Security Administration.
NEWARK, NJ
WBRE

Shots fired from a vehicle in Schuylkill County

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say they are searching for a male who fired shots at another vehicle in Schuylkill County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, two people got in a confrontation on Route 61 near The Freeze and South Greenview Road, in North Manheim Township, around 6:00 p.m. on Friday. Investigators said […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Parents Arrested In Cattaraugus County Following Fatal Overdose Of Baby Boy

ELLICOTTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Parents of a two-year-old who died last year from a fentanyl overdose in Pennsylvania were arrested in Cattaraugus County this week. Two fugitives from justice, 45-year-old Nicole Ann Stauffer of Bethlehem Pa. and 25-year-old Christian Brewster of Friendship, NY, were wanted on involuntary manslaughter charges by Bethlehem Pennsylvania Police, a suburb of Allentown, Pa.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

