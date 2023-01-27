ALLENTOWN, PA – Police in Allentown responding to a disturbance call on Sunday ended up chasing down a man armed with a gun. In the area of South 6th Street and West Hamilton Street, Officer Cody Gonzalez of the Allentown Police Department observed a disturbance between individuals on Sunday at approximately 12:16 AM. While investigating the incident, an officer witnessed an adult male pulling out a handgun. He proceeded to run from the officer. The adult male discarded a firearm which was recovered. The firearm had an obliterated serial number. The suspect was located near the scene and apprehended. James The post Allentown police capture man who pulled gun on cops appeared first on Shore News Network.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO