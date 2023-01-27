Read full article on original website
Allentown police capture man who pulled gun on cops
ALLENTOWN, PA – Police in Allentown responding to a disturbance call on Sunday ended up chasing down a man armed with a gun. In the area of South 6th Street and West Hamilton Street, Officer Cody Gonzalez of the Allentown Police Department observed a disturbance between individuals on Sunday at approximately 12:16 AM. While investigating the incident, an officer witnessed an adult male pulling out a handgun. He proceeded to run from the officer. The adult male discarded a firearm which was recovered. The firearm had an obliterated serial number. The suspect was located near the scene and apprehended. James The post Allentown police capture man who pulled gun on cops appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen shot in Pa. neighborhood puts nearby high school on temporary lockdown: reports
A Philadelphia high school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning for approximately an hour after a teenager was shot in the Overbrook neighborhood, according to 6ABC and Fox29. Per 6ABC, the 15-year-old male was shot at 61st and Jefferson streets around 8:30 a.m., prompting a lockdown at nearby Overbook High...
Man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Monroe County crash
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for a deadly crash where police say he was driving drunk and tried covering up what happened by moving the victim’s body. The trial for 36-year-old Thomas Patti of Shawnee, wrapped up Friday and he was found guilty […]
Police: Man attacks mother, spat on officer
PLYMOUTH — A Plymouth man with a criminal history of spitting on police officers did so once again when he was arrested on allegations he assaulted his mother Friday. Frank William Shoppel, 43, of Willow Street, spat numerous times striking an officer in the face and shoulder, according to court records.
Man accused of assaulting, spitting on troopers
LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man they say assaulted and spit on two troopers while trying to avoid arrest. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 11:30 p.m., troopers were called to the West Bar & Grill in Lackawaxen Township for a report of a man causing a […]
Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed Pa. bicyclist: report
Following a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood on Friday, authorities have arrested a 42-year-old man accused of the crime, according to a report from The Philadelphia Inquirer. The suspect, 42-year-old Byron Itzep, of the 5200 block of Rorer Street, has been charged with...
Property search gives missing girl’s family renewed hope
SWEET VALLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a Luzerne County woman who went missing nearly 20 years ago is hoping an ongoing criminal investigation may help solve her mysterious disappearance. 22-year-old Phylicia Thomas from the Sweet Valley area vanished without a trace in 2004. Now her family says State Police activity at a […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem teen arrested after photo with gun during Freedom basketball game, police say
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Bethlehem high school student is facing charges after a social media photo showed him with a weapon on school property, police say. The teen, who was not named because he is a juvenile, was arrested last week after the incident Friday, Jan. 20, said Bethlehem Township police.
Massive Search Launched For Allentown Dad Missing Since Christmas
An Allentown dad of two hasn't been seen since just after Christmas, and loved ones are asking the community to aid in their search.Adam Zimpfer, 40, was last seen on Dec. 27, his friends and family say. He's described as being between about 6 feet tall, and weighing about 180 pounds with brown eye…
Popular YouTube star in critical condition after fatal Lehigh County crash
A popular YouTube star remains in critical condition Tuesday following a double fatal crash over the weekend that claimed his brother and friend. Family and friends say James Phyrillas was driving the sedan Sunday that crashed with a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Hamilton Boulevard/Route 222 and Folk Road in Upper Macungie Township.
Man killed in fatal shooting in parking lot of Pa. store: report
A man who was shot to death outside a store in Philadelphia over the weekend has been identified, according to a report from NBC10. The shooting happened on Saturday morning when police responded to the 5600 block of Rising Sun Avenue for a report of a person with a gun.
7 charged with theft at a Luzerne County Walmart
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging seven people who allegedly committed separate thefts at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called for reports of thefts happening at Walmart in Hazle Township on five separate occasions. Police say on January 17 around 9:00 p.m. two women […]
One hospitalized after fire in Monroe County
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — One person is in the hospital after a house fire in Monroe County. Crews were called to the home on Lee Avenue in Stroudsburg around 8 p.m. on Monday. One person was home at the time and was taken to the hospital with burns. Several pets...
A skull found in Pa. nearly 40 years ago finally gets ID’d
Using DNA data from a genealogy website, a Texas laboratory has helped Bucks County prosecutors identify a skull as belonging to a Trenton man who had been missing for decades, authorities said Monday. Richard Thomas Alt, 31, was reported missing in early 1985 and had last been seen by his...
erienewsnow.com
Woman Allegedly Spits On, Screams “All Men Are Scum” To Tops Employee
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 57-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly spitting on and screaming at a grocery store worker in Jamestown over the weekend. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the Tops Market Foote Avenue location around noon on Saturday. Following an investigation, Jennifer...
Teenager was DUI when he crashed into vehicle carrying four elderly people: Police
A Reading teenager driving under the influence sent four elderly people into the hospital when he crashed his car into theirs’ Jan. 22, according to state police in Lancaster County. The 18-year-old was driving north on Brenneman Road in Strasburg Township when his car drifted into the southbound lane,...
Victims ID'd In Fatal Upper Macungie Crash: Coroner
Officials have identified the two men killed in an accident on a rural Lehigh County road Sunday evening. Christoper C. Schaffer, 25, and Patrick A. Phyrillas, 22, both of Reading, were passengers in a vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer on Jan. 29, said county Coroner Daniel A. Buglio in a release.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem man charged after gun found in carry-on at Newark airport
NEWARK, N.J. - A Lehigh Valley man is facing charges after a handgun was found in his carry-on bag at Newark airport, authorities say. The Bethlehem man was stopped Sunday at a checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport after an officer spotted the .357 caliber gun on the x-ray machine, said the Transportation Security Administration.
Shots fired from a vehicle in Schuylkill County
NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say they are searching for a male who fired shots at another vehicle in Schuylkill County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, two people got in a confrontation on Route 61 near The Freeze and South Greenview Road, in North Manheim Township, around 6:00 p.m. on Friday. Investigators said […]
erienewsnow.com
Parents Arrested In Cattaraugus County Following Fatal Overdose Of Baby Boy
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Parents of a two-year-old who died last year from a fentanyl overdose in Pennsylvania were arrested in Cattaraugus County this week. Two fugitives from justice, 45-year-old Nicole Ann Stauffer of Bethlehem Pa. and 25-year-old Christian Brewster of Friendship, NY, were wanted on involuntary manslaughter charges by Bethlehem Pennsylvania Police, a suburb of Allentown, Pa.
