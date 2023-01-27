ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

arlnow.com

BREAKING: Police presence at Wakefield High School after possible overdose

(Updated at 4:35 p.m.) There was a significant police presence at Wakefield High School today after a possible drug overdose. One student was transported via ambulance from the school in critical condition after being found unresponsive. Four other students were treated on the scene for unspecified issues, according to the Arlington County Police Department.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Frederick County Authorities address misconduct at school

Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholand confirmed by phone that Deputies and Frederick County School officials are investigating a report of misconduct at school. Reportedly a substitute teacher had inappropriate sexual contact with a student. Sheriff Millholland confirmed the investigation was completed Jan. 25 and has been handed over to the...
WDBJ7.com

Missing Front Royal teen found safe

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDBJ) EARLIER STORY: - Jaylin Michelle Pinckney, 14, has been reported missing out of Front Royal after the last reported sighting of her, walking from her home in the 300 block of Frazier Place Saturday, January 28. According to the Front Royal Police Department, Pinckney is Black...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WHSV

SCSO asking for help looking for suspect

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is asking for help finding a wanted suspect. According to the SCSO, Jessie Lee Herald, of New Market is wanted for alleged possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, alleged distribution of methamphetamine, and alleged distribution of methamphetamine while allegedly in possession of a firearm.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Armed robbery in Stafford

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery of a business in South Stafford Sunday night. About 8:30pm deputies responded to the White Oak Mart and Deli at 1175 White Oak Road for a robbery. The investigation revealed the suspect brandished a handgun and took cash from the business. The clerk was shoved during the incident, but not injured.
STAFFORD, VA
wsvaonline.com

Arrest made in connection with high speed chase

A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Madison County that sent another person to the hospital. According to state police, 35-year-old Joseph N. Jenkins was arrested Friday after a pursuit was initiated by a Waynesboro police officer. The high-speed pursuit continued in Rockingham County, where his vehicle was disabled by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s office. Jenkins is facing felony charges including eluding of law enforcement and possession of stolen property.
MADISON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

$488M needed to upgrade Prince William County judicial center

Prince William County’s judicial center needs a $488 million expansion to more than double its size to meet ongoing and future needs, according to a consultant. Tony Bell of Moseley Architects presented a master plan for the complex in Manassas to the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday. The judicial center is home to the shared court system of the county, Manassas and Manassas Park and offices of the commonwealth’s attorney and sheriff. It’s also attached to the county jail.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
TheDailyBeast

D.C. Gov’t Worker Charged With Killing 13-Year-Old Boy

A Washington, D.C., government worker surrendered to authorities on Tuesday morning after being accused of fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy, his attorney said. Jason Lewis, who works for the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation, has been charged with second-degree murder while armed over the Jan. 7 shooting of Karon Blake. Authorities previously said the alleged gunman suspected Blake of breaking into cars in D.C. in the early hours. They would not say how many shots were fired or how many struck Blake. The alleged shooter called 911 after Blake was wounded and was administering CPR when police arrived, authorities said. “The public will see, no crime was committed here,” Lewis’ attorney, Lee Smith, told The Washington Post.Read it at TheWashington Post
WASHINGTON, DC
fredericksburg.today

Man arrested, stolen car recovered in Stafford

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a Stafford man’s true identity was revealed after his arrest for possession of stolen property ton Sunday. Just after noon, . Deputy S.M. Eastman responded to a disabled vehicle in the 300 block of Shelton Shop Road. He arrived to find an unoccupied Hyundai Elantra partially blocking a lane of travel. As Deputy Eastman prepared to tow the vehicle, a man approached on foot carrying a gas can. The man explained he was the owner of the vehicle and had run out of gas.
STAFFORD, VA

