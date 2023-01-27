Read full article on original website
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Police presence at Wakefield High School after possible overdose
(Updated at 4:35 p.m.) There was a significant police presence at Wakefield High School today after a possible drug overdose. One student was transported via ambulance from the school in critical condition after being found unresponsive. Four other students were treated on the scene for unspecified issues, according to the Arlington County Police Department.
fox5dc.com
Intoxicated Alexandria woman threatened to bomb Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - An Alexandria woman was arrested early Sunday morning after police say she threatened to bomb a local hospital. Prince William County police officers responded to a call regarding a bomb threat just after midnight at the Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge. When officers arrived at...
WTOP
Life in prison for Fauquier teen for Valentine’s Day murders of mother and brother
Levi Norwood has been sentenced to life in prison plus 40 years for the 2020 Valentine’s Day murders of his mother and 6-year-old brother in Fauquier County, Virginia. In August, Norwood pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Jennifer, and a reduced charge of second-degree murder in the death of his brother, Wyatt.
WTOP
Investigation finds no threat after alleged assault at Fairfax Co. middle school
There is no safety threat to students at a Fairfax County, Virginia, middle school where a girl alleged she was assaulted earlier this month, the school’s principal said in a message to parents Monday. Fairfax County police, which investigated after being notified of the reported sexual assault on Jan....
Inside Nova
Dumfries man sentenced to 30 years in multiple fentanyl overdoses, one fatal
A Dumfries man was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injury, and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl in connection with six overdoses, one of them fatal. According to court documents, on Sept. 21, Michael Vaughn, 28, distributed...
theriver953.com
Frederick County Authorities address misconduct at school
Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholand confirmed by phone that Deputies and Frederick County School officials are investigating a report of misconduct at school. Reportedly a substitute teacher had inappropriate sexual contact with a student. Sheriff Millholland confirmed the investigation was completed Jan. 25 and has been handed over to the...
WDBJ7.com
Missing Front Royal teen found safe
FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDBJ) EARLIER STORY: - Jaylin Michelle Pinckney, 14, has been reported missing out of Front Royal after the last reported sighting of her, walking from her home in the 300 block of Frazier Place Saturday, January 28. According to the Front Royal Police Department, Pinckney is Black...
Justified? Police In Fairfax County Release Teen Who Fatally Stabbed Mother's BF During Assault
Police have released a teen from custody after he fatally stabbed his mother’s boyfriend to stop him from an alleged assault of the woman in Fairfax County while multiple children were inside the apartment.Washington, DC resident Marcus Roberson, 32, was killed by a teenager after being stabbed sho…
WHSV
SCSO asking for help looking for suspect
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is asking for help finding a wanted suspect. According to the SCSO, Jessie Lee Herald, of New Market is wanted for alleged possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, alleged distribution of methamphetamine, and alleged distribution of methamphetamine while allegedly in possession of a firearm.
fredericksburg.today
Armed robbery in Stafford
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery of a business in South Stafford Sunday night. About 8:30pm deputies responded to the White Oak Mart and Deli at 1175 White Oak Road for a robbery. The investigation revealed the suspect brandished a handgun and took cash from the business. The clerk was shoved during the incident, but not injured.
NBC Washington
‘Agonizing': Grandmother Speaks After Mass Shooting Shatters Family in Dumfries
A family is trying to put the pieces of their lives back together after police say a man shot his teenage girlfriend and four of her relatives in Dumfries, Virginia, on Jan. 4. One of the victims, 3-year-old Journee Carroll Ward, was killed. Before noon on that day, Prince William...
Teen On Teen Violence: One Dead, One Arrested For Fatal Shooting In Alexandria: Police
One teenager is dead and a second is facing a weapon charge in Alexandria following a fatal late-night shooting on Friday night.Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, officers from the Arlington Police Department were called to the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue to investigate reports of shots…
wsvaonline.com
Arrest made in connection with high speed chase
A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Madison County that sent another person to the hospital. According to state police, 35-year-old Joseph N. Jenkins was arrested Friday after a pursuit was initiated by a Waynesboro police officer. The high-speed pursuit continued in Rockingham County, where his vehicle was disabled by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s office. Jenkins is facing felony charges including eluding of law enforcement and possession of stolen property.
Inside Nova
$488M needed to upgrade Prince William County judicial center
Prince William County’s judicial center needs a $488 million expansion to more than double its size to meet ongoing and future needs, according to a consultant. Tony Bell of Moseley Architects presented a master plan for the complex in Manassas to the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday. The judicial center is home to the shared court system of the county, Manassas and Manassas Park and offices of the commonwealth’s attorney and sheriff. It’s also attached to the county jail.
D.C. Gov’t Worker Charged With Killing 13-Year-Old Boy
A Washington, D.C., government worker surrendered to authorities on Tuesday morning after being accused of fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy, his attorney said. Jason Lewis, who works for the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation, has been charged with second-degree murder while armed over the Jan. 7 shooting of Karon Blake. Authorities previously said the alleged gunman suspected Blake of breaking into cars in D.C. in the early hours. They would not say how many shots were fired or how many struck Blake. The alleged shooter called 911 after Blake was wounded and was administering CPR when police arrived, authorities said. “The public will see, no crime was committed here,” Lewis’ attorney, Lee Smith, told The Washington Post.Read it at TheWashington Post
Police: 2 armed women arrested for stealing Kia in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Editor's Note: The video is from October 2022 about a separate crime involving a KIA that was carjacked while using a USB cord. Two women with similar names are facing multiple charges after being found inside a vehicle that was reported stolen on New Year’s Day, authorities said.
WJLA
Driver carjacked at gunpoint after Fairfax Co. crash; police warn residents
VIENNA, Va. (7News) — The Vienna Police Department is cautioning residents to be vigilant after a two-vehicle crash led to a carjacking in Fairfax County late Saturday evening, according to police. Around 10 p.m., a driver was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger on Park Street near Moore Avenue...
WTOP
Stafford Co. deputies arrest man for DUI, allegedly staggering around Target while drunk
A man is facing several charges after allegedly driving drunk and staggering around a Target store while intoxicated, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. In a news release, deputies said they responded to the Target on Stafford Market Place in Virginia on Jan. 26 after getting a call about an intoxicated man at the store.
NBC Washington
Body of Silver Spring Woman Missing For Nearly a Month Found Along ICC
Authorities are investigating the murder of a woman who went missing from Silver Spring nearly a month ago after her body was found along the ICC in Montgomery County on Saturday. Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, 20, was last seen by family and friends on Dec. 30 in her apartment in the...
fredericksburg.today
Man arrested, stolen car recovered in Stafford
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a Stafford man’s true identity was revealed after his arrest for possession of stolen property ton Sunday. Just after noon, . Deputy S.M. Eastman responded to a disabled vehicle in the 300 block of Shelton Shop Road. He arrived to find an unoccupied Hyundai Elantra partially blocking a lane of travel. As Deputy Eastman prepared to tow the vehicle, a man approached on foot carrying a gas can. The man explained he was the owner of the vehicle and had run out of gas.
