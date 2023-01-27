ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt is a former college volleyball player

When Brock Purdy was selected with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he probably never figured that he would end up starting half the season for the San Francisco 49ers, and have the team in the conference championship game. But that’s what happened. And the cool part has been seeing his friends and... The post Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt is a former college volleyball player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Distractify

Travis and Jason Kelce's Parents on Sons Playing in Super Bowl LVII: "Neither One of Them Lose Very Well"

The Super Bowl matchup of every parent's (worst?) nightmare. NFL future Hall of Famers Jason and Travis Kelce will face off against one another in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12. The brothers — who play for opposing teams — the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, respectively, will each try to help lead their team to victory and take home the Vince Lombardi trophy for their city.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman Announcement

The Swami is back. Sunday night, longtime ESPN host Chris Berman will be back with a special edition of NFL Primetime. It should be a fun one. "After Sunday’s two NFL Championship Games and Super Bowl LVII, ESPN will put the classic “NFL Primetime” back on its flagship TV network. Chris Berman and ...
MISSOURI STATE
The Spun

Breaking: Vic Fangio Lands Major NFL Assistant Coaching Job

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has been hired for a new NFL job.  According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Miami Dolphins are hiring Fangio to be their new defensive coordinator. In doing so, they will reportedly make him the highest-paid coordinator in the league. "It’s a ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Gus Johnson Announcement

Gus Johnson became the subject of a really cool story during the 2022 season. Last April, the iconic Fox Sports broadcaster announced that he would not be calling NFL games for the network in 2022 to make time for Harvard's Advanced Leadership Initiative program. Johnson still called college ...
Distractify

Distractify

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

