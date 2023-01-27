Read full article on original website
Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt is a former college volleyball player
When Brock Purdy was selected with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he probably never figured that he would end up starting half the season for the San Francisco 49ers, and have the team in the conference championship game. But that’s what happened. And the cool part has been seeing his friends and... The post Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt is a former college volleyball player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jay Bilas names 11 college basketball teams as championship contenders
ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas named 11 teams he sees as legitimate national championship contenders. Texas was mentioned among Bilas’ list of national title hopefuls. The Longhorns currently sit ranked at No. 10 in the nation at 17-3, tied on top of the Big 12 Conference standings. There...
Former NBA star Robert Horry thrown out of son's basketball game after heckling referee
Robert Horry was ejected from his son's high school basketball game on Friday night, receiving a police escort out of the bleachers at St. Francis High School in Los Angeles after repeatedly heckling a referee. According to a report by NBC Los Angeles, Horry's son Christian is a player at Harvard Westlake, who had been visiting St. Francis.
Candace Parker Announces She Will Sign With Aces
The WNBA legend joins the defending league champions and two-time MVP A'ja Wilson.
Legendary Major League Baseball Fan Has Reportedly Died At 71
One of Cleveland's most passionate and beloved fans reportedly passed away on Monday. Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Cleveland drummer and die-hard Guardians fan John Adams passed away at the age of 71. In a statement from Guardians senior vice president of public affairs Bob DiBiasio, the ...
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game
Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Lakers: A Blockbuster Celtics Trade That Might Benefit Both LA And Boston
There's almost no chance this will happen, though.
Former Grambling Star, Saints Assistant D.J. Williams Has the Pedigree to Become an NFL Coordinator or Head Coach
D.J. Williams could have followed his father's footsteps in the NFL, but evolving into a NFL coordinator of head coach may be his calling.
Former Sparks star Candace Parker signing with the Las Vegas Aces
WNBA star and former Sparks standout Candace Parker says she is signing with the Las Vegas Aces in an effort "to play for a championship close to home."
Travis and Jason Kelce's Parents on Sons Playing in Super Bowl LVII: "Neither One of Them Lose Very Well"
The Super Bowl matchup of every parent's (worst?) nightmare. NFL future Hall of Famers Jason and Travis Kelce will face off against one another in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12. The brothers — who play for opposing teams — the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, respectively, will each try to help lead their team to victory and take home the Vince Lombardi trophy for their city.
Fab Five Legend Turns 50
Time sure does fly as the eldest member of the Fab Five has hit the half-century mark.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman Announcement
The Swami is back. Sunday night, longtime ESPN host Chris Berman will be back with a special edition of NFL Primetime. It should be a fun one. "After Sunday’s two NFL Championship Games and Super Bowl LVII, ESPN will put the classic “NFL Primetime” back on its flagship TV network. Chris Berman and ...
4x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent
Kemba Walker is in attendance at Sunday's game between the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets (earlier this season, he played for the Dallas Mavericks).
Breaking: Vic Fangio Lands Major NFL Assistant Coaching Job
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has been hired for a new NFL job. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Miami Dolphins are hiring Fangio to be their new defensive coordinator. In doing so, they will reportedly make him the highest-paid coordinator in the league. "It’s a ...
Fans, media react to Jalen Hurts' pregame outfit for NFC Championship Game
Jalen Hurts is without the ‘Fresh Prince’ of Philly, and as the quarterback sits one win from a Super Bowl appearance, he channeled his inner PRINCE for Sunday afternoon. The All-Pro quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field in style, rocking a purple ensemble outfit that had some believing a victory is imminent.
Sports Media World Reacts To Gus Johnson Announcement
Gus Johnson became the subject of a really cool story during the 2022 season. Last April, the iconic Fox Sports broadcaster announced that he would not be calling NFL games for the network in 2022 to make time for Harvard's Advanced Leadership Initiative program. Johnson still called college ...
