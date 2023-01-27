The bodies of a woman and man were found in the back of a box truck in Philadelphia on Monday, according to a story from 6ABC. The truck, which belonged to the woman, was parked along the 5300 block of Chew Avenue in the city’s Germantown section. The couple was found dead, lying under a blanket on a couch inside the truck, the news outlet reported.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO