Police looking for missing Cumberland County girl
Police are looking for a girl who has been missing from her Cumberland County home since the beginning of the month, according to police. Alayjah Sha’dae Cicile Williams ran away from home on Jan. 6, West Shore Regional Police said Monday. Williams, whose age and home city were not...
Teen girls reported missing from central Pa. homes: police
Two York County girls were reported missing Monday and could be together, according to police. 14-year-old Adrianna Flora was last seen after school around 3 p.m., York County Regional Police said Monday. Her grandmother told police she left her home Monday morning with two backpacks, saying she wanted to return some items to a friend.
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There were long delays on Route 222 Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. A crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in Manheim Township, just after the Route 272/Oregon Pike exit. PennDOT cameras near the scene showed a lot of traffic backing up. Crews...
Mother of 5 killed in Tredyffrin Township, Pa. head-on crash
A Pennsville, New Jersey mother of five was killed in a head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police release name of woman killed in fire in Berks County
ALSACE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have released the name of a woman killed in a fire last week in Berks County. The fire happened around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 124 Magnolia Lane in Alsace Township. "There was heavy fire upon arrival of the first...
WGAL
Police: Man pointed gun at employees at former workplace in Lancaster County
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man wanted for pulling a gun at a restaurant in Lancaster County where he used to work has been taken into custody. The Northwest Regional Police Department said Julian Knight, 20, was arrested. Police said Knight went into the Wendy's on South Market...
Police: Lancaster County woman stole $4,600 worth of lottery tickets
DENVER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman is facing theft charges after police say she stole more than $4,600 worth of lottery tickets from her former place of employment. Barbara Jean Fisher, 58, of East Earl, is charged with theft by unlawful taking in connection to the alleged incident, according to East Cocalico Township Police.
A skull found in Pa. nearly 40 years ago finally gets ID’d
Using DNA data from a genealogy website, a Texas laboratory has helped Bucks County prosecutors identify a skull as belonging to a Trenton man who had been missing for decades, authorities said Monday. Richard Thomas Alt, 31, was reported missing in early 1985 and had last been seen by his...
Couple found dead in box truck parked on Pa. street: report
The bodies of a woman and man were found in the back of a box truck in Philadelphia on Monday, according to a story from 6ABC. The truck, which belonged to the woman, was parked along the 5300 block of Chew Avenue in the city’s Germantown section. The couple was found dead, lying under a blanket on a couch inside the truck, the news outlet reported.
abc27.com
Cat injured after shooting outside Dauphin County apartment
UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a cat was injured after an individual shot in the direction of an occupied apartment building. On January 28 State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object. The cat was treated by...
Family dog fatally shot while on a walk, family speaks out
FLEETWOOD, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission said a case of mistaken identity caused a Berks County family to lose their dog after it was shot while out for a walk with its owner. Hunter, an 8-year-old malamute mix, was a beloved pet of the Heller family. He was...
Teen shot in Pa. neighborhood puts nearby high school on temporary lockdown: reports
A Philadelphia high school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning for approximately an hour after a teenager was shot in the Overbrook neighborhood, according to 6ABC and Fox29. Per 6ABC, the 15-year-old male was shot at 61st and Jefferson streets around 8:30 a.m., prompting a lockdown at nearby Overbook High...
Man killed in fatal shooting in parking lot of Pa. store: report
A man who was shot to death outside a store in Philadelphia over the weekend has been identified, according to a report from NBC10. The shooting happened on Saturday morning when police responded to the 5600 block of Rising Sun Avenue for a report of a person with a gun.
Cat shot in neck outside Dauphin County apartment: police
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lykens are investigating the shooting of a feral cat in the neck outside an apartment complex in Upper Paxton Township. According to a report from state police, the shooting took place around 12:17 p.m. Saturday on the 500 block of State Street. When troopers arrived...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Woman accused of assaulting 7-year-old at bus stop in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Dauphin County – A 44-year-old woman is accused of assaulting a 7-year-old boy at the bus stop in this Upper Dauphin community Monday morning. State Police at Lykens said they were called to the bus stop at East Market and Tunnel Streets in the borough around 8am. Troopers...
Vehicle crashes into juvenile riding bicycle on Cumberland County road: police
A juvenile bicyclist was injured in a Monday morning crash in Lower Allen Township, police said. Police said the juvenile — whose age and gender were not immediately available — was hit by a car between 7–7:30 a.m. while riding a bike in the area of Carlisle Road and the Interstate 83 south on-ramp.
abc27.com
Missing man from Lancaster County found safe
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster were searching for a missing man, however, he has been found safe. He is a 60-year-old white male described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 lbs., gray hair, blue eyes, wearing a white winter coat, a hat, snow boots, and unknown color pants.
Harrisburg used car dealership shut down, charges filed against owners
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The owners of a Harrisburg used car dealership are facing multiple charges following a police investigation. Ilham Driouich, 25, and Anas Soubai, 29, the owners of Power Auto Sales LLC, located at 7841 Paxton St., obtained nearly $75,000 by allegedly selling unroadworthy cars and falsifying inspections.
abc27.com
Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County
BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
Lebanon County Man Dies Days After Being Hit Outside Harrisburg Walmart
A 39-year-old Palmyra man has died three days after he was struck by a car outside of a Walmart in Harrisburg, authorities say. Pritesh Patel died as a result of the injuries sustained in the accident on Monday, Jan. 30, the Swatara police announced that afternoon.Patel was struck on Route 322…
