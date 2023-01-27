ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Harrison Ford and Jason Segel's 'Shrinking': Is TV portraying therapy irresponsibly?

No, the stars may not be more prone to a therapist's couch than the rest of us. But producers are fond of incorporating it into TV shows. Ever since CBS sitcom "The Bob Newhart Show" in 1972, the field of psychology has provided stories aplenty. Therapy can be central to the plot of the show, or just a part of the characters' lives. Think back to HBO's "The Sopranos" or "In Treatment," CW's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" or Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso": Some of the biggest moments happened under the eyes of a mental health professional.

