Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Marconews.com
Morgan Wallen to release third album, 'One Thing At A Time,' with 36 songs in March
Morgan Wallen's follow-up to the most celebrated or notorious – depending on perspective – album release cycle in a generation arrives on March 3 as the country music singer returns with his third album, "One Thing At A Time." If you are wondering how Wallen plans on topping...
Marconews.com
Harrison Ford and Jason Segel's 'Shrinking': Is TV portraying therapy irresponsibly?
No, the stars may not be more prone to a therapist's couch than the rest of us. But producers are fond of incorporating it into TV shows. Ever since CBS sitcom "The Bob Newhart Show" in 1972, the field of psychology has provided stories aplenty. Therapy can be central to the plot of the show, or just a part of the characters' lives. Think back to HBO's "The Sopranos" or "In Treatment," CW's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" or Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso": Some of the biggest moments happened under the eyes of a mental health professional.
Marconews.com
'Avatar: The Way of Water' flies past 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' in all-time box office
“Avatar: The Way of Water” claimed the No. 1 spot on the domestic box-office charts for a seventh weekend in a row with an additional $15.7 million, according to studio estimates on Sunday. It was a quiet weekend overall, notable mostly for the Hindi language blockbuster “Pathaan” that broke...
Bride's parents demand daughter have a $45,000 wedding and know she cannot afford it but want to brag to friends
The expectations of parents have risen. As children, it is not enough to move out, get a job, and have a traditional career. The older generations hope you live the lavish lifestyle they see on social media.
Comments / 0