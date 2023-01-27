ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Shailene Woodley Suffers Unfortunate Career Setback

Shailene Woodley's chances at more television glory hit a speed bump. Her next project, Showtime's Three Women, was canceled on Monday before a single episode aired. The show was a casualty of Paramount Global's major changes to the premium cable network as it merges with streamer Paramount+. The first season...
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
215K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy