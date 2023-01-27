Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
Google Chrome vs. Safari: Which Is the Most Secure macOS Browser?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Safari and Google Chrome are two of the most popular browsers today. But if you're using macOS, does one browser outweigh the other in terms of safety? Which of these two world-renowned browsers is more secure for macOS?
makeuseof.com
How to Set a Custom Inactivity Lock Time on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. PC security is not just about having antivirus software on your computer. You should also restrict access to your documents on your PC while you're away from your machine.
makeuseof.com
The Best LED Strip Lights for Your Gaming Setup
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. LED light strips are a fun way to add light to your gaming setup. Whether you're installing them inside or outside of your PC, around your gaming center, or anywhere else, there's no doubt that these (mostly) affordable strips will offer a more immersive feeling.
makeuseof.com
Is OBS Studio Unable to Record Audio on Windows 11? Try These Fixes
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. OBS Studio is a free-to-use app that allows you to record gameplay and stream online. However, like any other application, it has its own share of flaws. Many users have reported that OBS Studio fails to record audio on their Windows 11 PC.
makeuseof.com
How to Update Your AMD Radeon Graphics Drivers on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. AMD is one of the leading chipset and graphic card manufacturers; AMD Radeon graphics are popular due to their incredible performance and reliability. A feat made possible with the help of robust software drivers that seamlessly integrate the AMD hardware with different gaming and other applications on your PC.
makeuseof.com
The Best Keyboard Keycaps
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Keyboard keycaps have a tendency to wear over time. In some cases, it's even possible to lose keycaps if you have removed them from your keyboard to clean them.
makeuseof.com
Is Your Touchpad Driver Not Working on Windows? Try These Fixes!
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Drivers allow your operating system to talk with and understand your peripherals and other hardware components. If a device driver fails to function properly, you will experience issues with the affected hardware, such as your mouse, keyboard, or touchpad.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix "You Are Not Connected to Any Networks" on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When Windows fails to establish a network connection, it will likely display that you aren't connected to any network. You may encounter this error in the network adapter status dialog or on the Network tab in the Settings app.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Microsoft Store When It Displays a Black or White Screen
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you’re looking for a new app to install on your Windows computer, chances are you’re using Microsoft Store. Microsoft Store has the advantage...
makeuseof.com
What Is Input Validation and Why Is It Important?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Websites and apps often require user input in order to fulfill their full purpose. If a website allows users to subscribe, the users need to be able to provide their email address. And online shopping obviously requires the input of payment details.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the OneDrive "Cloud Operation Was Unsuccessful" Error in Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. OneDrive is Microsoft’s cloud storage app included with Windows, and many users save their files to the cloud with it. However, some users have had issues accessing shared OneDrive files because of error 0x80070185. When users try to copy or download shared OneDrive files, they see this message: “Error 0x80070185: The cloud operation was unsuccessful.”
makeuseof.com
Learn How to Identify and Track Hands With OpenCV and Python
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Hand tracking is the process of using computer vision to detect and follow the movements of a person's hand in real time. The most dominant application of hand tracking is in virtual reality headsets. The headsets allow you to use your hands as input in place of touch controllers. This in turn makes the experience more immersive.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Adapter Design Pattern and How Can You Use It?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With the rise of service-oriented architecture (SOA), more and more organizations are using third-party services for their enterprise systems. These companies need to keep up with a rapidly changing business environment, which can mean abandoning the services of one service provider for another.
makeuseof.com
Save Hundreds on the Meta Quest Pro VR Headset With First Discount Ever
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Meta Quest Pro hasn't been on the market for very long so we're particularly thrilled to see it go on sale for the first time. And it's not a minor sale, either, since the price is going down by $400! That's quite impressive and at $1,100 this VR headset is definitely a lot more attractive.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up Privacy and Online Safety Settings on Your Xbox Series X|S
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Guaranteeing your privacy on Xbox Series X|S can ensure an enjoyable experience on your console. But managing your privacy online can be daunting, with myriad preferences for how games and apps can use your collected data and preferences for what can collect or send you data.
makeuseof.com
3 Pros and Cons of Using an Arduino Clone in Your Projects
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Arduino is an open-source hardware and software development platform that provides you with the tools needed to make your electronics projects. This includes a line of microcontroller boards designed to control other electronic components in these projects.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Regular Expressions in JavaScript
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Regular expressions, popularly known as "regex" or "regexp," are strings that describe a search pattern. You can use regular expressions to check if a string contains a specific pattern, extract information from a string, and replace parts of a string with new text.
makeuseof.com
The Quick Guide to Using Polygon Bridge
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With the rapid growth of blockchain projects, ensuring network compatibility has become a top priority for developers. One solution to this problem is cross-chain bridging. The...
makeuseof.com
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Price Slims Down to $850
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The stunning Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 is now cheaper than it's ever been as the S23 line release date is drawing closer. This is a massive discount by any measure, but especially for a flagship phone, even if was released in 2021.
makeuseof.com
How to Share Your Wi-Fi Password on an Android Phone: 2 Easy Ways
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Often you may want to share your home Wi-Fi password with a guest, and it happens that you don't always remember the password. While you may get it right after multiple attempts, there are easier ways to share your lengthy Wi-Fi password on an Android phone.
Comments / 0