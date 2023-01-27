ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manchesterinklink.com

Should NH state reps be paid in silver coins?

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Administration met on Monday. Here’s a recap of what they discussed. Michael Moffett (R-Loudon) returned to bring back what is becoming a perennial topic: allowing the state legislature to allow local and state governments to proceed with recall elections.
CALIFORNIA STATE
manchesterinklink.com

‘Our moms are in crisis, here in this state and across the country…the ER cannot be the only option for moms in crisis’

MANCHESTER, NH – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) on Jan. 30 morning hosted a round table discussion with medical providers and advocates at Dartmouth Health to discuss the Senator’s recent work to expand access to maternal mental health care. They also discussed what additional action Congress can take to support mothers’ physical and mental well-being, as well as what advocates are working for on the state level.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
iheart.com

New Study: New Hampshire Is Most Cost-Effective State To Live In

(WBZ NewsRadio) — A new study names one New England state as the cheapest state to call home in the country. The study, conducted by North American Van Lines, named New Hampshire as the most cost-effective state to live in. The study said that Granite State residents are able to stretch their budget further than other states and can offer a higher quality of life for a lower overall price.
TENNESSEE STATE
POLITICO

What N.H. losing FITN means for Mass.

AT FIRST SLIGHT — The 2024 Republican presidential primary is ramping up in New Hampshire just as Democrats are preparing to strip away the state's plum perch in their lineup. Former President Donald Trump kicked things off on the Republican side when he returned to the Granite State on...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
VTDigger

Heat map? Why not just put the criminals in jail?

As usual, the legislators here in Vermont along with the Vermont Public Safety Department continue to mystify me regarding crime in my state. As someone who used to work in Rutland and frequently travels there for services, I can pretty much see what is going on in Rutland with my God-given eyes; I don't need a "public safety dashboard." But hey, dashboards are the newest fad in displaying information and Vermont, being the leading state (in my opinion) in introducing "the latest and the greatest" of everything related to crime (no cash bail, restorative justice, community policing, to name a few) and has hopped on the bandwagon with this heat map.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Baruth’s priorities are not Vermont’s

We are barely a couple weeks into the new legislative session and certainly there are plenty of challenges Vermont faces. Housing, child care, homelessness, one of the highest per-capita taxed states, and on. So does our new Senate leader rise to the challenge? No. He introduces multiple bills to slay...
VERMONT STATE
WBUR

A warm start to winter adds to challenges for Vermont’s logging industry

Recent snowfall has made it feel more like winter in Vermont. But warm temperatures through December into early January have already taken their toll on one industry: logging. Loggers rely on frozen ground to access certain forested areas, but that’s been difficult so far this year. And the warming climate is just one of the challenges the industry is facing.
VERMONT STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Ward 6 Alderman Sharonov resigns, cites stress over war in Ukraine

MANCHESTER, NH – On Monday, Ward 6 Alderman Sebastian Sharonov announced his resignation from the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen. In the letter (see below), Sharonov cited the war in Ukraine and his personal connection to that conflict as a cause of stress that impacted his aldermanic duties.
MANCHESTER, NH
Q97.9

This New Hampshire Town is One of the ‘Most Charming Small Towns in America’ According to HGTV

Here in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
LITTLETON, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy