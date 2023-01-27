Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
The Story of the Boy in the Walls Who Liked to Kill: Daniel LaPlanteNikTownsend, MA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
The doctor who tried to prove the existence of souls by experimenting on dying peopleRickyHaverhill, MA
Growing store chain opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersSalem, NH
Related
manchesterinklink.com
Should NH state reps be paid in silver coins?
CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Administration met on Monday. Here’s a recap of what they discussed. Michael Moffett (R-Loudon) returned to bring back what is becoming a perennial topic: allowing the state legislature to allow local and state governments to proceed with recall elections.
manchesterinklink.com
‘Our moms are in crisis, here in this state and across the country…the ER cannot be the only option for moms in crisis’
MANCHESTER, NH – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) on Jan. 30 morning hosted a round table discussion with medical providers and advocates at Dartmouth Health to discuss the Senator’s recent work to expand access to maternal mental health care. They also discussed what additional action Congress can take to support mothers’ physical and mental well-being, as well as what advocates are working for on the state level.
WMUR.com
Manchester homelessness director discusses plans for 24-hour emergency shelters
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's been nearly two weeks since thehomeless encampment in downtown Manchester was cleared out, and now the city is working to open two 24-hour emergency shelters to get people off the streets and out of the cold. But the city's director of homelessness initiatives, Adrienne Beloin,...
Logan Clegg, Vermont man accused of murdering NH couple, set to be arraigned
A Vermont accused of fatally shooting a New Hampshire couple on a hiking trail in April 2022 is set to be arraigned on several charges in connection with the couple’s alleged killing. On Monday at 10 a.m., Logan Lever Clegg, a 26-year-old Vermont man, is set to be arraigned...
iheart.com
New Study: New Hampshire Is Most Cost-Effective State To Live In
(WBZ NewsRadio) — A new study names one New England state as the cheapest state to call home in the country. The study, conducted by North American Van Lines, named New Hampshire as the most cost-effective state to live in. The study said that Granite State residents are able to stretch their budget further than other states and can offer a higher quality of life for a lower overall price.
POLITICO
What N.H. losing FITN means for Mass.
AT FIRST SLIGHT — The 2024 Republican presidential primary is ramping up in New Hampshire just as Democrats are preparing to strip away the state's plum perch in their lineup. Former President Donald Trump kicked things off on the Republican side when he returned to the Granite State on...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire player wins $25,000 per year or huge lump sum payment through 'Lucky For Life' game
MANCHESTER, N.H. — For the second time since the start of the year, a New Hampshire player won big with the "Lucky For Life" lottery game. One lucky Granite Stater won the second-tier prize – either $25,000 per year for a minimum of 20 years or a one-time payment of $390,000. All prize amounts are figures before taxes are taken out.
Vermont’s largest health care union will almost double in size
Support staff at UVM Medical Center voted overwhelmingly to unionize this week. The new bargaining unit will bring 2,200 more employees under representation by the Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s largest health care union will almost double in size.
VTDigger
Heat map? Why not just put the criminals in jail?
As usual, the legislators here in Vermont along with the Vermont Public Safety Department continue to mystify me regarding crime in my state. As someone who used to work in Rutland and frequently travels there for services, I can pretty much see what is going on in Rutland with my God-given eyes; I don't need a "public safety dashboard." But hey, dashboards are the newest fad in displaying information and Vermont, being the leading state (in my opinion) in introducing "the latest and the greatest" of everything related to crime (no cash bail, restorative justice, community policing, to name a few) and has hopped on the bandwagon with this heat map.
VTDigger
Baruth’s priorities are not Vermont’s
We are barely a couple weeks into the new legislative session and certainly there are plenty of challenges Vermont faces. Housing, child care, homelessness, one of the highest per-capita taxed states, and on. So does our new Senate leader rise to the challenge? No. He introduces multiple bills to slay...
Dr. Paul Manganiello: NRA’s tactics are to spread disinformation, outright lies
Because the NRA fought any attempt to develop any databases on gun violence, even defensive use of guns, it is not known the extent of successful implementation or the effectiveness of defensive use of guns in preventing firearm death or injury. Read the story on VTDigger here: Dr. Paul Manganiello: NRA’s tactics are to spread disinformation, outright lies.
manchesterinklink.com
Energy costs are high – here’s how to apply for assistance in New Hampshire
The cost of heating a home and keeping the lights on is extremely high this winter. But there’s still time to apply for assistance with energy bills, and expanded assistance options are available for Granite Staters this year. Here are three main things to know if you’re applying:
NH, Maine Earn Opposite Grades in Smoking Control Report
🚬 New Hampshire earned an average grade of an F while Maine averages an A. 🚬 The Granite State's low tobacco tax helped drag down its grade. 🚬 Maine and New Hampshire both earned a grade of F in the same category. New Hampshire and Maine come...
WBUR
A warm start to winter adds to challenges for Vermont’s logging industry
Recent snowfall has made it feel more like winter in Vermont. But warm temperatures through December into early January have already taken their toll on one industry: logging. Loggers rely on frozen ground to access certain forested areas, but that’s been difficult so far this year. And the warming climate is just one of the challenges the industry is facing.
Ex-prison superintendent wins suit against Department of Corrections for retaliatory firing
The jury awarded Mark Potanas $605,000 for a claim under the whistleblower protection act. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ex-prison superintendent wins suit against Department of Corrections for retaliatory firing.
Only One New England State Ranked in National Study: Best State to Retire
This is likely a question you probably have asked yourself at least once. It is critical to plan retirement to make sure you can achieve whatever it is that retirement has in store for you. Some will golf, shop, and live in the same area they have been living. Why?...
manchesterinklink.com
Ward 6 Alderman Sharonov resigns, cites stress over war in Ukraine
MANCHESTER, NH – On Monday, Ward 6 Alderman Sebastian Sharonov announced his resignation from the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen. In the letter (see below), Sharonov cited the war in Ukraine and his personal connection to that conflict as a cause of stress that impacted his aldermanic duties.
Sununu Approves Mount Washington State Park 10-Year Master Plan
FRANCONIA – Gov. Chris Sununu approved the 10-year master plan for the Mount Washington state park this week and is expecting an estimate for a comprehensive environmental assessment of summit needs as part of his budget, Mount Washington Commission members were told Friday. In a Jan. 26 letter to...
This New Hampshire Town is One of the ‘Most Charming Small Towns in America’ According to HGTV
Here in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
NHPR
Advocates want to change a NH law that criminalizes drug checking equipment
New Hampshire lawmakers are considering a pair of bills that would remove drug-checking equipment from the definition of illegal drug paraphernalia. Advocates say the change could increase access to fentanyl test strips and other tools that allow people who use drugs to test for unwanted and potentially dangerous substances. “It's...
Comments / 0