New Study: New Hampshire Is Most Cost-Effective State To Live In
(WBZ NewsRadio) — A new study names one New England state as the cheapest state to call home in the country. The study, conducted by North American Van Lines, named New Hampshire as the most cost-effective state to live in. The study said that Granite State residents are able to stretch their budget further than other states and can offer a higher quality of life for a lower overall price.
New Hampshire Ranks #1 In National ‘Cheapest Places To Live’ Survey
Whoever coined the phrase “Live Free Or Die” with respect to New Hampshire may have been on to something. To wit: In its latest annual survey, North American Moving Services ranks the Granite State number one for being America’s “Cheapest Place to Live.” The survey reportedly looked at average household income, median home price, average grocery and utility costs, and state income taxes to determine rankings. In the survey’s notes, New Hampshire is described as a state that offers “a high quality of life at a lower price point.”
Former President Donald Trump kicks off presidential campaign in New Hampshire
Former President Donald Trump kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign in the Granite State, speaking at the annual meeting of the New Hampshire Republican Party. Trump was the keynote speaker at the meeting, which was held at Salem High School on Saturday. His last public appearance in New Hampshire was at a campaign rally in late October 2020.
Comet passing closest to Earth this week, visible over Mass., New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A recently discovered comet will make its closest path to Earth this week. Sky gazers can see the comet, named ZTF (C/2022 E3), with the aid of good binoculars or a telescope. Comet ZTF will be located between the Big and Little Dippers, in the northern...
Vermont Border Patrol apprehensions in first 3 months of fiscal 2023 surpassed past two years combined
(The Center Square) – Border Patrol agents in the Swanton Sector, which includes all of Vermont, in the first three months of fiscal 2023 apprehended more foreign nationals entering the country illegally than they did in the past two fiscal years combined, its sector chief, Robert Garcia said this week.
N.H. Republican Party elects new chairman
SALEM, N.H. (A.P.) - Chris Ager has been elected chairman of the New Hampshire Republican Party. Ager, a Republican National Committee member, defeated another longtime GOP activist, Lou Gargiulo on Saturday. He said he already has a six-year plan focused on fighting what he called “radical and extremist” Democrats....
Avangrid moves to pull out of Massachusetts power agreements
Rebuffed by Massachusetts utility regulators, offshore wind developer Avangrid is appealing to the state courts for release from power purchase agreements for its Commonwealth Wind project. In a notice recently filed with the state Supreme Judicial Court of Suffolk County, Avangrid says that 1,200-megawatt Commonwealth Wind construction off Martha’s Vineyard...
Chris Ager elected chair of New Hampshire Republican Party
SALEM, N.H. — Chris Ager was elected chairman of the New Hampshire Republican Party on Saturday after promising to take a bolder approach in defining the party.Ager, a Republican National Committee member, defeated another longtime GOP activist, Lou Gargiulo. He said he already has a six-year plan focused on fighting what he called "radical and extremist" Democrats."We're like the cavalry," he said. "We've got to stop these people from destroying our country."Republicans should stop trying to appeal to "people in the middle," he argued."We are not going to be Democrat-lite. That is no way to win," he said.Ager replaces Stephen Stepanek, who stepped aside after four years. Required to stay neutral as chair, he immediately signed on as a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump's attempted comeback campaign.Trump, who appeared at the convention, made the announcement in person.
Snow returns late today; heaviest in southern Vermont
After a slick morning commute, snow showers return late today to provide a slippery evening drive home. Southern Vermont will likely experience the heaviest snow by days end.
Natural Resources secretary presents a 'really rough' estimate of the clean heat standard’s cost
In the long run, the clean heat standard is expected to save Vermonters $6.4 billion and reduce climate emissions 34% by 2030. But this week, Secretary Julie Moore sat before lawmakers to highlight the upfront expenses. Read the story on VTDigger here: Natural Resources secretary presents a 'really rough' estimate of the clean heat standard’s cost.
Bill would allow some New Hampshire inmates to apply for parole after serving half sentence
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire inmates would be able to apply for parole after completing half of their minimum sentence under a bill introduced Friday in Concord. Supporters of the bill said it would undo years of policies that have contributed to mass incarceration and racial disparities in the criminal justice system. Opponents said it would harm New Hampshire's deliberate, lengthy process of imposing sentences that fit the crime.
Triple A: Pain At The Pump Keeps Getting Worse For New Hampshire Drivers
The pain at the pump keeps getting worse for New Hampshire drivers following another increase in gas prices. According to Triple A, the average cost for a gallon of regular fuel is now three-37. That is up eight cents in the past week and is 14 cents more than this time one month ago. Currently, the national average is sitting at three-50 a gallon.
