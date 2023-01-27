Read full article on original website
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
DeMeco Ryans going back to Houston as head coach
DeMeco Ryans started his NFL career with the Houston Texans. Now he’ll make his debut as an NFL head coach with the franchise. If his first coaching season in Houston goes as well as his first playing season with the Texans, then the team is headed for a turnaround.
Former Satsuma head coach Ramon Nelson ready to ‘rebrand’ Blount football
Blount High School principal Jerome Woods has his man. Woods told AL.com on Monday afternoon he is recommending former Satsuma head coach Ramon Nelson to lead the Leopards’ football program. “There are a lot of things to like about coach Nelson,” Woods said. “It certainly starts with the word...
Alabama’s Henry To’oTo’o withdraws from Reese’s Senior Bowl due to injury
Former Alabama linebacker Henry To’oTo’o has withdrawn from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl due to an undisclosed injury, game officials confirmed Monday. To’oTo’o was no longer listed on the official Senior Bowl game roster posted online Monday. Trey Wallace of Outkick.com first reported the news on To’oTo’o.
Crazy about Jalen Hurts? Told you so, Eagles fans
Today’s cartoon was first published in response to wailing Eagles fans shortly after the 2020 NFL draft. In 2020, Eagles fans thought their team was crazy for ‘wasting’ a second round draft pick on Jalen Hurts. I told ‘em they’d soon be crazy about him.
Sean Payton returning to NFL as Broncos’ head coach, reports say
Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton is returning to the NFL. Payton has been hired as head coach of the Denver Broncos, according to multiple reports. He spent the 2022 season as an NFL studio analyst for Fox Sports. The 59-year-old Payton stepped down after 16 years as Saints...
HBCUs recruit white Florida QB caught rapping the N-word
Two HBCUs have offered scholarships to a white four-star quarterback recruit caught on video singing N-word, which later went viral. Last fall, Marcus Stokes, a highly ranked high school quarterback from Florida, post a video of himself rapping along to a song whose lyrics contained the N-word. After the video...
What TV channel is 49ers-Eagles on today? Live stream, how to watch NFC Championship online, time
The San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy face the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts for the NFC Championship on Sunday, Jan. 29. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). The late-game meltdowns stick in San Francisco. Take the Super Bowl against Kansas City following the 2019 season....
Tua Tagovailoa: ‘Let me set y’all straight’ (about his name)
It turned out to be a commercial for an automobile, but Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s Tuesday morning tweet had an intriguing caption to set up his video: “Let me set y’all straight.”. After the former Alabama All-American’s 2022 NFL season, which included two known concussions, two...
Former Auburn defensive back joins USFL’s Generals
While the NFL has one game remaining in its 2022 season – Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 – the XFL, USFL and CFL are preparing for their 2023 campaigns. The XFL kicks off its season on Feb. 18, the USFL starts on April 15 and the CFL begins its preseason slate on May 22.
49ers All-Pro linebacker is going to miss DeMeco Ryans
When Fred Warner entered the NFL from BYU as a third-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2018, NFL.com rated his football future as “good backup with potential to develop into a starter,” perhaps contributing in a hybrid linebacker/safety role. In two of the past three...
NFL playoffs: Chiefs Super Bowl-bound after late break
Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes limped through the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, but the Chiefs are going to Super Bowl LVII because of a play that Mahomes made with his legs. Kansas City defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on a 45-yard field goal by Harrison Butker with three seconds...
Philadelphia Eagles, Jalen Hurts headed to Super Bowl LLVII, Get gear the players wear
Jalen Hurts had one of Philadelphia’s four rushing touchdowns, and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco’s quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game. Fanatics has just dropped NFC Championship Eagles and Super Bowl merchandise.
Former Alabama high school QB now in Bengals’ secondary
In his final season at Park Crossing High School in Montgomery, Cam Taylor-Britt passed for 1,466 yards and 16 touchdowns and ran for 1,030 yards and 14 touchdowns to earn All-State recognition as the Thunderbirds quarterback. In his first season for the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL, Taylor-Britt has started...
Jalen Hurts player props: Five of the best bets to make for the Eagles vs. 49ers NFC Championship
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the San Francisco 49ers prepare to lock horns with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game Sunday afternoon, we have picked...
New York Giants’ Evan Neal glad to drop anchor in 2023
When the New York Giants begin the 2023 NFL season, Evan Neal knows he’ll be doing the same thing he did in the 2022 season – playing right offensive tackle. And Neal is looking forward to the continuity. · ALABAMA ALUMNI LEADERS IN NFL STYLE, TOO. ·...
NBA Ohio DraftKings promo code: Get up to $1,250 in bonus bets on TNT Tuesday
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. DraftKings is offering a three-part welcome bonus worth up to $1,250 in bonuses, including $200 in bonus bets, win or lose, for all...
New Fultondale football coach Keon Handley aims for team to be accountable
Fultondale reached across the county for its new head football coach, hiring Pleasant Grove co-offensive coordinator Keon Handley to take the reins for the Wildcats. Handley’s first official day is March 1, he said, but there’s work to be done before then. “Actually, I’m on the way over...
