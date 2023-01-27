ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton lands head coach job

The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
AL.com

DeMeco Ryans going back to Houston as head coach

DeMeco Ryans started his NFL career with the Houston Texans. Now he’ll make his debut as an NFL head coach with the franchise. If his first coaching season in Houston goes as well as his first playing season with the Texans, then the team is headed for a turnaround.
HOUSTON, TX
AL.com

Crazy about Jalen Hurts? Told you so, Eagles fans

Today’s cartoon was first published in response to wailing Eagles fans shortly after the 2020 NFL draft. In 2020, Eagles fans thought their team was crazy for ‘wasting’ a second round draft pick on Jalen Hurts. I told ‘em they’d soon be crazy about him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AL.com

HBCUs recruit white Florida QB caught rapping the N-word

Two HBCUs have offered scholarships to a white four-star quarterback recruit caught on video singing N-word, which later went viral. Last fall, Marcus Stokes, a highly ranked high school quarterback from Florida, post a video of himself rapping along to a song whose lyrics contained the N-word. After the video...
GAINESVILLE, FL
AL.com

Former Auburn defensive back joins USFL’s Generals

While the NFL has one game remaining in its 2022 season – Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 – the XFL, USFL and CFL are preparing for their 2023 campaigns. The XFL kicks off its season on Feb. 18, the USFL starts on April 15 and the CFL begins its preseason slate on May 22.
FLORENCE, AL
AL.com

49ers All-Pro linebacker is going to miss DeMeco Ryans

When Fred Warner entered the NFL from BYU as a third-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2018, NFL.com rated his football future as “good backup with potential to develop into a starter,” perhaps contributing in a hybrid linebacker/safety role. In two of the past three...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AL.com

NFL playoffs: Chiefs Super Bowl-bound after late break

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes limped through the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, but the Chiefs are going to Super Bowl LVII because of a play that Mahomes made with his legs. Kansas City defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on a 45-yard field goal by Harrison Butker with three seconds...
KANSAS CITY, MO
AL.com

Former Alabama high school QB now in Bengals’ secondary

In his final season at Park Crossing High School in Montgomery, Cam Taylor-Britt passed for 1,466 yards and 16 touchdowns and ran for 1,030 yards and 14 touchdowns to earn All-State recognition as the Thunderbirds quarterback. In his first season for the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL, Taylor-Britt has started...
CINCINNATI, OH
AL.com

AL.com

