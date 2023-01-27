Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Big Second Half Propels 'Roos Past Tigers
SHERMAN, Texas - The Austin College men's basketball team held a slim lead at halftime, but a second half offensive explosion sent the 'Roos to a 79-63 victory against Colorado College on Sunday afternoon in Hughey Gym. Austin College took a 31-27 lead into halftime before erupting for 48 second...
KTEN.com
1960 Madill Class B state basketball champions honored
MADILL, Okla. (KTEN) - The entire crowd stood to their feet during halftime of the Madill girls basketball game to honor four men who contributed history to Madill athletics. The school honored the 1960 Madill Class B state championship team that included Lowell Cox, Bob Walker, Logan Bear and David Ragland.
KTEN.com
Gunter boys win "Battle of Tigers"
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - It took every minute of every quarter but Gunter came away with a narrow 50-46 win over Leonard in 3A boys hoops on Friday night. With the win, Gunter improves to 6-2 in district and will play at Howe on Tuesday.
KTEN.com
Gunter girls dominate Leonard
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - The Gunter Tiger girls basketball team wasted no time opening up a huge lead in a 64-14 win over Leonard. Gunter now improves to 8-1 in district. Leonard is 3-7.
KTEN.com
Madill boys top Atoka in double overtime
MADILL, Okla. (KTEN) - Madill and Atoka fought four quarters plus two more on the Wildcats home court Saturday. Madill takes home the double overtime victory 60-55. Junior Ethan Wilkerson was 19 points away from 1500 career points coming into the game. Wilkerson had no problem capturing the accolade ending...
KTEN.com
Madill ladies down Atoka 44-29
MADILL, Okla. (KTEN) - Madill takes home the sweep Saturday afternoon against Atoka. The ladies started off play defeating the Wampus Cats 44-29.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Durant, Oklahoma
Places to visit in Durant, OK. There are many things to do in Durant, Oklahoma. There are historical sights, a fun restaurant, and a beautiful art gallery. All of these attractions are great for the entire family. If you want to learn more about the history of Durant, check out the Three Valley Museum. It’s a fantastic museum that will educate you about the rich history of Bryan County.
KTEN.com
Open house Saturday for Denison tenants facing utility cutoff
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Tenants of the East Coast and Circle apartments in Denison will soon have no water because the owner of those properties has failed to pay outstanding utility bills. Those residents are invited to an open house on Saturday at the Heritage Park and Lakeview Park...
KXII.com
One year after Pottsboro boy sings with Blake Shelton, his family directs spotlight on CHD awareness & organ donors
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - One year ago, Wyatt McKee became a Lake Texoma country star. “It says, uh, your smallest biggest fan from Lake Texoma, six years old,” said Blake Shelton, reading a poster Wyatt handed him. “It was amazing to feel all that love and support for Wyatt,”...
KTEN.com
Three honored as Texoma Heroes
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Friday marked a milestone for the Texoma Hero Program. Not only did they honor the program's 100th veteran, but they're also recognizing two individuals as the January 2023 Texoma Heroes. Barbara Parra-Milks is the 100th nominee to be in the Texoma Veterans Hall of Fame.
KTEN.com
OSBI investigating former Byng Public Schools employee
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a former Byng Public Schools employee. In a statement from OSBI, officials say the unnamed employee is being investigated regarding an alleged violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. Byng Public Schools declined to comment on...
KXII.com
Two businesses team up to open indoor farmers market in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - An ice cream shop and the Denison Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on a brand new idea. Sugar Booger’s partnered with the Downtown Denison Farmers Market to bring the vendors indoors. Different vendors will be featured each week inside the ice cream store. The...
KTEN.com
Record arrests of Texas Most Wanted fugitives
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety said 2022 was one for the record books when it comes to the success of its 10 Most Wanted program, and Grayson County had a hand in it. There were five Grayson County cases on the list that were...
KXII.com
Police say no foul play suspected after body found in Sherman
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police are investigating after a body was found in Sherman Sunday morning. The body was found around 10:45 a.m. on Frisco Road at E. Highway 82. Police said they don’t suspect foul play was involved.
KTEN.com
WWII vet celebrates 100th birthday
RAVIA, Okla. (KTEN) — Birthdays only come around once a year, but how about celebrating 100 of them?. Johnston County resident and World War II veteran, Tim Moore, turned 100 years young Wednesday, and has spent the week celebrating with members of the community. "Nothing went on like this...
KXII.com
1 dies in Love County rollover crash
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One man died Sunday afternoon after a car rolled over in Love County. The sheriff’s office said it happened near Jimtown and Batson road. When deputies arrived, a truck was laying upside down, and the man was pinned inside. According to a Facebook post,...
KXII.com
Sulphur woman crashes, rolls vehicle after losing consciousness
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur woman crashed and rolled her car after she lost consciousness while driving in McClain County Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Robin Faulkenberry was driving on Interstate-35 southbound just north of mile marker 95 in Purcell when she lost consciousness. The car then left the road, struck a fence, and rolled 1/2 time before coming to rest on its top in a creek bed.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Whightright Texas man killed in 3-vehicle accident in Fannin County
A Whightright, Tx., man was killed and 2 others were injured in a 3-vehicle wreck on State Highway 121 at County Road 4642 in Fannin, County, Texas early Thursday evening. Texas State Police said 57-year-old Jonathan David Davenport was rear ended and killed on southbound 121 while attempting a left turn.
