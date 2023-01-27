Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Big Second Half Propels 'Roos Past Tigers
SHERMAN, Texas - The Austin College men's basketball team held a slim lead at halftime, but a second half offensive explosion sent the 'Roos to a 79-63 victory against Colorado College on Sunday afternoon in Hughey Gym. Austin College took a 31-27 lead into halftime before erupting for 48 second...
KTEN.com
Madill boys top Atoka in double overtime
MADILL, Okla. (KTEN) - Madill and Atoka fought four quarters plus two more on the Wildcats home court Saturday. Madill takes home the double overtime victory 60-55. Junior Ethan Wilkerson was 19 points away from 1500 career points coming into the game. Wilkerson had no problem capturing the accolade ending...
KTEN.com
1960 Madill Class B state basketball champions honored
MADILL, Okla. (KTEN) - The entire crowd stood to their feet during halftime of the Madill girls basketball game to honor four men who contributed history to Madill athletics. The school honored the 1960 Madill Class B state championship team that included Lowell Cox, Bob Walker, Logan Bear and David Ragland.
KTEN.com
Collinsville sweeps Tioga, boys win 73-52
TIOGA, Texas (KTEN) - Battle of the Bridge took place Friday night as Tioga hosted Collinsville. The Pirates took care of business on the field and on the court defeating the Bulldogs 73-52.
KTEN.com
Gunter boys win "Battle of Tigers"
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - It took every minute of every quarter but Gunter came away with a narrow 50-46 win over Leonard in 3A boys hoops on Friday night. With the win, Gunter improves to 6-2 in district and will play at Howe on Tuesday.
KTEN.com
Collinsville girls defeat Tioga 75-43
TIOGA, Texas (KTEN) - Collinsville athletics swept Tioga for Battle of the Bridge on the court Friday night. The Lady Pirates won 75-53.
KXII.com
Police say no foul play suspected after body found in Sherman
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police are investigating after a body was found in Sherman Sunday morning. The body was found around 10:45 a.m. on Frisco Road at E. Highway 82. Police said they don’t suspect foul play was involved.
KXII.com
Sulphur woman crashes, rolls vehicle after losing consciousness
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur woman crashed and rolled her car after she lost consciousness while driving in McClain County Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Robin Faulkenberry was driving on Interstate-35 southbound just north of mile marker 95 in Purcell when she lost consciousness. The car then left the road, struck a fence, and rolled 1/2 time before coming to rest on its top in a creek bed.
wbap.com
Winter Storm Watch in Effect for North Texas
FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for North Texas. Freezing rain and a wintry mix could lead to and dangerous conditions beginning Monday. The Winter Storm Watch includes Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Eastland, Erath, Hood and Somervell County until 9:00am Wednesday.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Atoka, Oklahoma
Places to visit in Atoka, OK. Atoka, Oklahoma, is a small town located in Southeast Oklahoma. It has a population of 3,188. The city is on Highway 69, just 70 miles east of Interstate 35. Atoka has some exciting things to see and do. In addition to outdoor activities, there are also museums and entertainment options.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Durant, Oklahoma
Places to visit in Durant, OK. There are many things to do in Durant, Oklahoma. There are historical sights, a fun restaurant, and a beautiful art gallery. All of these attractions are great for the entire family. If you want to learn more about the history of Durant, check out the Three Valley Museum. It’s a fantastic museum that will educate you about the rich history of Bryan County.
KXII.com
1 dies in Love County rollover crash
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One man died Sunday afternoon after a car rolled over in Love County. The sheriff’s office said it happened near Jimtown and Batson road. When deputies arrived, a truck was laying upside down, and the man was pinned inside. According to a Facebook post,...
KXII.com
New details in fatal shooting of woman in Choctaw County
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - News 12 has learned new details about what led up to the fatal shooting of a woman in Choctaw County on Tuesday. Court documents said Chase Rocha, 21, was intoxicated when he got into an argument with his step-father, Dakota Amix, early Tuesday morning at a home on Unger Rd. near Boswell.
KTEN.com
Grayson College relaunches truck driver course
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Grayson College is rebooting its truck driving program to help meet the needs of Texoma employers. "Commercial truck drivers were the third most wanted occupations in this area, just over and over again," said Marlene Phillips, with the school's Center for Workplace Learning. In 2021,...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Whightright Texas man killed in 3-vehicle accident in Fannin County
A Whightright, Tx., man was killed and 2 others were injured in a 3-vehicle wreck on State Highway 121 at County Road 4642 in Fannin, County, Texas early Thursday evening. Texas State Police said 57-year-old Jonathan David Davenport was rear ended and killed on southbound 121 while attempting a left turn.
KTEN.com
OSBI investigating former Byng Public Schools employee
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a former Byng Public Schools employee. In a statement from OSBI, officials say the unnamed employee is being investigated regarding an alleged violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. Byng Public Schools declined to comment on...
KXII.com
One dead, two taken to hospital after crash in Fannin Co.
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a crash on State Highway 121 on Thursday night. According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Abbas Zeerak, 38, was driving south on SH 121 behind Jonathan Davenport, 57, when Davenport slowed down to make a left-hand turn onto County Rd. 4642 and Zeerak rear-ended him.
KXII.com
Paris man arrested after firing pistol during altercation with wife, police say
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested after he allegedly fired his pistol during an altercation with his wife early Friday morning. Paris Police said 45-year-old Calvin Wade Anderson went to a residence in the 900 block of NE 20th St at 12:40 a.m. demanding to speak to his wife. During the altercation he pointed at the front door of the residence, then fired a round off into the ground before leaving.
Southbound I-35 Reopened In Murray Co. After Crash
Update: Southbound I-35 has been reopened just south of Davis in Murray County after a Friday morning crash. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said drivers can detour at Exit 51 onto US-77, then back on to I-35 at mile marker 47. ODOT said drivers should avoid the area or expect...
KTEN.com
Open house Saturday for Denison tenants facing utility cutoff
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Tenants of the East Coast and Circle apartments in Denison will soon have no water because the owner of those properties has failed to pay outstanding utility bills. Those residents are invited to an open house on Saturday at the Heritage Park and Lakeview Park...
