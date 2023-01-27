California Officials Announce State Water Project to Increase Expected 2023 Deliveries – Projected to Increase from 5% to 30%

Read full article on original website
UC Merced: What Will it Take to End the Drought in California?
Though recent rains helped California's drought situation, more precipitation is needed. Janaury 31, 2023 - By Patty Guerra, UC Merced - In the wake of record-breaking rain and snow this winter, experts have cautioned that despite the deluge, California remains in a drought. The United States Drought Monitor shows much...
U.S. DOT Providing $29.4 Million in ‘Quick Release’ Emergency Relief Funding to for California Flood Damage Repair, Rural County Representatives of California Reports
January 30, 2023 - The Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC) reports last week the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced the immediate availability of $29.4 million in “quick release” Emergency Relief funds for use by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and four U.S. Federal land management agencies.
Covered California Signs Up Thousands of New People as It Nears the Final Day of Open Enrollment – Deadline is Midnight Tonight
January 31, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With time running out, Covered California announced new enrollment data and encouraged consumers to sign up for coverage. before this year’s open-enrollment period ends. As of Jan. 29, more than 240,000 consumers had newly signed up for health insurance through Covered...
During California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week, Broad Coalition Urges California Leaders to Boost Poverty-Fighting & Equity-Building Power of CalEITC and Young Child Tax Credits
California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week is Jan 30 - Feb 3. January 31, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, CA — The California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC) Coalition, which includes policy advocates, low-income service providers, labor. representatives, and community and faith-based organizations, is urging state leaders to double down...
Weather Service Reports Cold Minimum Temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday Morning for the Central Valley, Foothills and Sierra Nevada – Yosemite Valley Could See Temps Down to 24 Degrees
Projected Minimum Temperature for Mariposa: 29 degrees on Tuesday, 34 degrees on Wednesday. Projected Minimum Temperature for Oakhurst: 28 degrees on Tuesday, 32 degrees on Wednesday. Projected Minimum Temperature for Yosemite Valley: 24 degrees on Tuesday, 32 degrees on Wednesday. January 30, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office...
SBA Disaster Assistance Available to California Private Nonprofit Organizations
January 31, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Low-interest federal disaster loans are now available to certain private nonprofit organizations in California following President. Biden’s federal disaster declaration for Public Assistance as a result of severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that began Dec. 27, 2022, announced Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman of the U.S. Small Business Administration. Private nonprofits that provide essential services of a governmental nature are eligible for assistance.
California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to Hold Hearing on Natural Gas and Electricity Prices
January 31, 2023 - SAN FRANCISCO - The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) will hold an En Banc to discuss recent high natural gas prices this winter, examine possible drivers and impacts on electric markets, and explore potential measures to mitigate the impact of natural gas and electric market volatility.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Announces Effort to Recruit Teachers from Pool of 10,000 California Corps Members
January 29, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has announced a new partnership at a press event last. week between the California Department of Education (CDE) and California Volunteers, Office of the Governor, to promote new pathways for California Volunteers service corps members—a group that includes 10,000 per year across all corps, including the California Climate Action Corps, AmeriCorps, #CaliforniansForAll Youth Jobs, and #CaliforniansForAll College Corps—to become teachers in California classrooms.
Weather Service Updates Projected Rainfall Totals for Sunday Through Monday Weather System for the Central Valley, Foothills and Sierra Nevada – Yosemite Valley Could See Up to 3” of Snow
Projected Precipitation for Mariposa 0.10"- 0.25" Projected Precipitation for Oakhurst 0.10"- 0.25" Yosemite Valley today: Snow likely, mainly after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 37. Wind chill values as low as 17. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
California Attorney General Says Property Owners Should Not Be Forced to Allow Guns on Their Properties
Defends NY rule that would require property owners’ consent for guns in homes, businesses, and private property. January 31, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a multistate coalition, joined an amicus brief in support of a New York law that would criminalize possession of a weapon on a person’s private property without the owner’s express consent. The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Christian v. Nigrelli urges reversal of a district court decision that would halt immediate enforcement of the law. The coalition of 16 attorneys general argue in the brief that New York’s restriction is one in a long line of government regulations designed to make gun possession and use safer for the public, and is a lawful exercise of states’ regulatory and police powers to enact such a law.
San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Announce Big Bear Deputies Shoot and Kill Armed Female Suspect After Responding to a Domestic Disturbance
January 31, 2023 – San Bernardino County Sheriff Department officials report on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 1:37 a.m., deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station responded to a domestic. disturbance in the 800 block of South Spruce Lane, in Sugarloaf. When deputies arrived, they learned the female...
Two Florida Doctors Convicted in Over $31 Million Medicare Fraud Scheme for Unneeded Expensive Durable Medical Equipment
January 31, 2023 - A federal jury convicted two Florida doctors yesterday for their roles in a scheme to defraud Medicare by submitting over $31. million in claims for expensive durable medical equipment (DME) that Medicare beneficiaries did not need and that were procured through the payment of kickbacks. According...
