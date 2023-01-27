ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Comments / 7

Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Thieves break into four Muskegon marijuana shops

MUSKEGON, MI – Police are investigating a series of break-ins at four different marijuana shops in the city of Muskegon. Police did not release how many suspects were allegedly involved in the crimes or when the thefts occurred. Police also did not say what marijuana shops were targeted or what – if anything – was stolen.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Sheriff’s deputy treated over concern he breathed airborne substance during suspect’s arrest

KENT COUNTY, MI – A sheriff’s deputy was treated Tuesday, Jan. 31, for exposure to a substance that turned out to be cocaine, police said. The Kent County sheriff’s deputy was taking inventory of a drunken-driving suspect’s belongings at the jail when he found an unknown substance in a pouch. The deputy suspected he had been exposed to an airborne substance and told jail staff.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Kent City man in custody after fleeing Sparta police at high speed

SPARTA, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after fleeing from Sparta police at high speed Saturday afternoon. The Sparta Police Department (SPD) says they spotted a car that was missing a license plate on Division Street at around 2:30 p.m. We’re told they tried to conduct a traffic...
SPARTA, MI
MLive

Man arrested in Kent County after leading police on car, foot chase

KENT COUNTY, MI – Charges are pending against a 37-year-old Kent City man who was arrested in connection to a series of pursuits, Sparta police said. The suspect is currently lodged in the Kent County Jail for fourth-degree fleeing and eluding a police officer as well as three outstanding warrants. Police did not say what the warrants were for.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Police investigate 3 overnight break-ins at Kentwood businesses

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating a series of break-ins throughout Kentwood Friday morning. The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says three break-ins took place between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. We’re told thieves broke in to a gas station on 52nd Street, a business on 29th...
KENTWOOD, MI
WLNS

Drug dealer arrested during traffic stop in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A convicted felon is yet again behind bars after a routine traffic stop. During that stop, Lansing Police Department discovered a gun, cash, and drugs inside the vehicle. According to police, the suspect was a convicted felon and known drug dealer. Legally, felons are not...
LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

Kzoo Parks pick up huge load of trash dumped at Spring Valley Park

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for the individuals who left dozens of trash bags and belongings at Spring Valley Park. Jogger Andy Boris stumbled upon mattresses, water jugs, clothes, ironing boards and several trash bags Sunday, Jan. 29, during his daily run, he said. Junk dumped: Runner finds...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Part of I-196 closed due to Ottawa County crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-196 is shut down following a crash in Ottawa County Tuesday morning. The closure affects both lanes between 101st Street and 104th Avenue, according to dispatchers. Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube.
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy