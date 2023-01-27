Read full article on original website
Thieves break into four Muskegon marijuana shops
MUSKEGON, MI – Police are investigating a series of break-ins at four different marijuana shops in the city of Muskegon. Police did not release how many suspects were allegedly involved in the crimes or when the thefts occurred. Police also did not say what marijuana shops were targeted or what – if anything – was stolen.
Kent County deputy suffers cocaine exposure while lodging DUI suspect at jail
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Jail staff used several doses of Narcan on a Kent County Sheriff's Deputy after he was exposed to an unknown drug and started to feel symptoms Tuesday morning. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the deputy, hired this past summer, was taking a drunk driving...
Sheriff’s deputy treated over concern he breathed airborne substance during suspect’s arrest
KENT COUNTY, MI – A sheriff’s deputy was treated Tuesday, Jan. 31, for exposure to a substance that turned out to be cocaine, police said. The Kent County sheriff’s deputy was taking inventory of a drunken-driving suspect’s belongings at the jail when he found an unknown substance in a pouch. The deputy suspected he had been exposed to an airborne substance and told jail staff.
Fox17
Kent City man in custody after fleeing Sparta police at high speed
SPARTA, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after fleeing from Sparta police at high speed Saturday afternoon. The Sparta Police Department (SPD) says they spotted a car that was missing a license plate on Division Street at around 2:30 p.m. We’re told they tried to conduct a traffic...
Man arrested in Kent County after leading police on car, foot chase
KENT COUNTY, MI – Charges are pending against a 37-year-old Kent City man who was arrested in connection to a series of pursuits, Sparta police said. The suspect is currently lodged in the Kent County Jail for fourth-degree fleeing and eluding a police officer as well as three outstanding warrants. Police did not say what the warrants were for.
Man sentenced for grabbing child near Grand Haven
A man has been sentenced for grabbing an 8-year-old girl at a Walmart near Grand Haven in 2021.
Murder suspect in Julius Muhammad death scheduled for court Tuesday
The man accused of shooting and killing Muskegon Heights board of education member-elect, Julius Muhammad is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Tuesday.
WWMT
Man and woman found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Van Buren County
Van Buren County, Mich. — A man and a woman were found dead inside a home near Decatur on January 27, an apparent murder-suicide, according to Michigan State Police. Detectives from the Paw Paw post report the man and woman both suffered gunshot wounds. They were discovered Friday night...
Neighboring business owner responds after deadly fire
A fire on Plainfield took the life of a 71-year-old man and displaced a mother and her three children.
Can you Help Identify This Person? Suspect Robbed Grand Rapids Area Smoke Shop at Gunpoint
The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect. The robbery occurred December 22nd, 2022, just before 9p.m. at Rise Smoke Shop on Alpine Ave. NW, just north of 4 Mile. According to police, the individual pictured held a pistol in his right hand and...
Grand Rapids police dog stabbed repeatedly now back to work after ‘amazing’ recovery
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A Grand Rapids police dog repeatedly stabbed by a man barricaded in a home is back on the job after what police describe as an ‘amazing” recovery. Police on Monday, Jan. 30 said that K9 Eli was back on the job with his handler, Officer Justin Kribs.
Old hotel called ‘harbor for vagrants’ ordered to improve security by Muskegon judge
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A vacant, decaying hotel on a busy commercial strip near Muskegon has been plagued with intruders, prompting a judge to reopen the court case that shut it down. The Victory Inn & Suites on Henry Street in Roosevelt Park was shut by court order in...
Victim identified in Grand Rapids-area fire
KENT COUNTY, MI – Investigators identified Steven Dood, 71, as the victim of a fatal fire late Sunday, Jan. 29, in an apartment over a business in Plainfield Township. The Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that he died of smoke inhalation. A mother and two children who...
Fox17
Police investigate 3 overnight break-ins at Kentwood businesses
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating a series of break-ins throughout Kentwood Friday morning. The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says three break-ins took place between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. We’re told thieves broke in to a gas station on 52nd Street, a business on 29th...
Mom, 3 kids escape fire that killed man near Grand Rapids
A 71-year-old man was killed in a fire at an apartment north of Grand Rapids Sunday night.
Lansing police officer arrested for domestic violence
Lopez was with the Lansing Police Department for one year, but has since resigned.
WLNS
Drug dealer arrested during traffic stop in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A convicted felon is yet again behind bars after a routine traffic stop. During that stop, Lansing Police Department discovered a gun, cash, and drugs inside the vehicle. According to police, the suspect was a convicted felon and known drug dealer. Legally, felons are not...
3 injured in Ottawa County crash after driver loses control on slushy road
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – Three people were injured Friday, Jan. 27 after police say a driver lost control of his vehicle on a snowy road and crashed into another car. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:21 p.m. to the crash on Baldwin Street near Lamplight Drive, according to a news release.
WWMTCw
Kzoo Parks pick up huge load of trash dumped at Spring Valley Park
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for the individuals who left dozens of trash bags and belongings at Spring Valley Park. Jogger Andy Boris stumbled upon mattresses, water jugs, clothes, ironing boards and several trash bags Sunday, Jan. 29, during his daily run, he said. Junk dumped: Runner finds...
Fox17
Part of I-196 closed due to Ottawa County crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-196 is shut down following a crash in Ottawa County Tuesday morning. The closure affects both lanes between 101st Street and 104th Avenue, according to dispatchers. Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube.
