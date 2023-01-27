Read full article on original website
wnmufm.org
UP lawmakers search for information on Ontonagon County water source
GREENLAND TOWNSHIP, MI— State Senator Ed McBroom and Representative Greg Markkanen are asking residents for any information they may have about the source of a public water site in Ontonagon County. After a recent investigation by the Western UP Health Department failed to identify the source of the Greenland...
Man dies in Gogebic County snowmobile accident
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI— A Wisconsin man has been killed in a Wakefield Township snowmobile accident. Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post say it happened Sunday around 1:30 a.m. on Trail #2. Investigation reveals a group of snowmobilers was westbound on the trail near Ramsay when the crash occurred.
Police identify suspects in Houghton, Keweenaw county theft cases
CALUMET, MI— Law enforcement is investigating a series of breaking-and-enterings in Houghton and Keweenaw counties. Michigan State Police from the Calumet Post, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, and members of UPSET West have identified several suspects in connection with receiving and concealing stolen property. Troopers say the incidents happened at seasonal homes, camps, and other places of opportunity.
