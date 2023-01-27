Recently, a 1982 Southern graduate had published a guest opinion with the title, “Birmingham-Southern College alum asking hard questions about public bailout.” The piece was a study in the art of omission advocating for Birmingham-Southern’s closure or merger with a public college. Invoking the names of two Birmingham-Southern professors, the author wrote that the College stresses independent thinking. It also emphasizes preparation and homework. How the College reached this point is the subject of overly belabored analysis and has been answered in myriad documents available to alumni and the public.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO