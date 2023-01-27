Read full article on original website
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Boys Basketball Power 10: Huntsville, Baker, Vestavia Hills move up in poll
Undefeated Pinson Valley remains at the top of the AL.com Power 10 boys basketball rankings entering the final week of the regular season. Area tournament play begins next week. Darrell Barber’s Indians are 23-0 heading into tonight’s game with Woodlawn. Class 7A teams Huntsville and Baker both moved up after...
Birmingham, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Hayden High School basketball team will have a game with Ramsay High School on January 30, 2023, 15:00:00. The Hayden High School basketball team will have a game with Ramsay High School on January 30, 2023, 14:00:00.
New Fultondale football coach Keon Handley aims for team to be accountable
Fultondale reached across the county for its new head football coach, hiring Pleasant Grove co-offensive coordinator Keon Handley to take the reins for the Wildcats. Handley’s first official day is March 1, he said, but there’s work to be done before then. “Actually, I’m on the way over...
gadsdenmessenger.com
Etowah wins state bowling championship
Photo: The Etowah boys bowling team gathers for a photo after winning the AHSAA Class 1A-5A state tournament on January 27 at The Alley at the Gadsden Mall. Pictured, kneeling, from left: Brayden McClain, Brandon Underwood, Garrett Gibbs, Jaxon Bush, Kaed Bradley. Standing, from left: head coach Shawanna Roper, Chris Beitel, Ben Beitel, E.J. Teal, assistant coach Kevin Hunt. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger)
Gadsden, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Gadsden. The Ashville High School basketball team will have a game with Gaston High School on January 30, 2023, 14:30:00. The Ashville High School basketball team will have a game with Gaston High School on January 30, 2023, 15:30:00.
Alabama Football Makes Offer to Top-Ranked In-State Recruit
Spain Park sophomore edge rusher Jared Smith is considered a top 5 prospect in the country
Roll 'Bama Roll
Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts to be first Alabama Super Bowl QB since 1977
Happy Monday, everyone. It was an ugly weekend for the Tide. Gymnastics lost in Lexington, the men’s basketball team played their worst game of the season by far to get blown out in Norman, and the women’s team provided the only relative bright spot by keeping it within 13 against a South Carolina team that generally destroys everyone.
Tide Offers 2025 Alabama State Champion Quarterback
It's that time of year again that Nick Saban is out pounding the recruiting trail hard and passing out scholarship offers. One of those offers was bequeathed unto 2025 Saraland High School quarterback Karle" KJ" Lacey, who led the Spartans to a 6A state championship with 40 touchdown passes. Lacey...
Tuskegee men edge out rival Miles College
Tuskegee and Miles played tightly throughout the game, but eventually the Golden Tigers prevailed in this SIAC matchup. The post Tuskegee men edge out rival Miles College appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
National Signing Day: Alabama Looks to be Satisfied, Players to Watch
The Crimson Tide isn't expected to add anyone else on Tuesday's official deadline after bringing in the top class in the country during the early period. That doesn't mean other programs aren't trying to finish strong.
Alabama not panicking after 24-point loss, Oats likes mindset since
Relax, Nate Oats essentially said Monday. There’s no reason to overreact to the 24-point mauling his Alabama basketball team took Saturday at Oklahoma. “There’s no reason to panic,” he said a day before the Crimson Tide return to the floor against Vanderbilt. “I mean, it’s basketball. There are 31 games.”
elisportsnetwork.com
Alabama's offensive and defensive coordinator vacancies | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed the coordinator position vacancies for the Alabama Crimson Tide. He explained why these positions are so coveted in the college football world and what type of characteristics will be needed to fill this position under Nick Saban. Joel threw out some names that he would like to see in either of these coordinator positions.
No. 4 Alabama-Vanderbilt live stream (1/31): How to watch online, TV, time
No. 4 Alabama hosts Vanderbilt on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). The Commodores are coming off a 72-66 loss to Texas A&M in which they scored 15 of the game’s 16 straight points to take a one-point lead with 2:59 to go, but the Commodores went scoreless the rest of the way. Myles Stute scored a career-high 22 points Vanderbilt.
Guest Opinion: Birmingham-Southern alumnus provides answers about public bailout
Recently, a 1982 Southern graduate had published a guest opinion with the title, “Birmingham-Southern College alum asking hard questions about public bailout.” The piece was a study in the art of omission advocating for Birmingham-Southern’s closure or merger with a public college. Invoking the names of two Birmingham-Southern professors, the author wrote that the College stresses independent thinking. It also emphasizes preparation and homework. How the College reached this point is the subject of overly belabored analysis and has been answered in myriad documents available to alumni and the public.
Where UAB football stands before National Signing Day
National Signing Day is less than 24 hours away and the UAB football program is set for a historic haul under new head coach Trent Dilfer. The Blazers lost 21 seniors from last year’s unit, the final team of the Bill Clark era, and almost half of that number have entered the transfer portal since the conclusion of the 2022 season, but early signing day saw UAB sign a large group of prep players and have since had a bevy of commitments from the transfer portal.
Alabama Basketball "Back to Ground Zero" After Embarrassing Loss to Oklahoma
The Crimson Tide lost its first game since Dec. 17 — by 24 points. Where does it go now?
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cole Cubelic analyzes the top candidate to be Alabama's offensive coordinator
Cole Cubelic took a deep dive into the possible candidates for Alabama’s next offensive coordinator, and the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host pegged Jeff Lebby of Oklahoma as the favorite. “I think that’s probably the top of the list,” Cubelic said, and added that former Baltimore Ravens OC...
Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More
One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
Paul Finebaum Has Brutally Honest Admission On Alabama Search
The Alabama Crimson Tide have an important offseason ahead of them as they try to find a new offensive coordinator to replace the now-departed Bill O'Brien. But Paul Finebaum expects it will take a while - for a good reason though. Appearing on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning today, Finebaum ...
Upscale bowling, billiards and food franchise coming to Hoover: First of 8 for Alabama
An upscale entertainment franchise featuring bowling lanes, billiard tables and fine food is eyeing Alabama for expansion, with at least eight locations planned in coming years. The first 810 Billards & Bowling location in Alabama could open in Hoover later this year, according to the company’s CEO. The entertainment...
