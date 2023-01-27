ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestavia Hills, AL

gadsdenmessenger.com

Etowah wins state bowling championship

Photo: The Etowah boys bowling team gathers for a photo after winning the AHSAA Class 1A-5A state tournament on January 27 at The Alley at the Gadsden Mall. Pictured, kneeling, from left: Brayden McClain, Brandon Underwood, Garrett Gibbs, Jaxon Bush, Kaed Bradley. Standing, from left: head coach Shawanna Roper, Chris Beitel, Ben Beitel, E.J. Teal, assistant coach Kevin Hunt. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger)
GADSDEN, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts to be first Alabama Super Bowl QB since 1977

Happy Monday, everyone. It was an ugly weekend for the Tide. Gymnastics lost in Lexington, the men’s basketball team played their worst game of the season by far to get blown out in Norman, and the women’s team provided the only relative bright spot by keeping it within 13 against a South Carolina team that generally destroys everyone.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide Offers 2025 Alabama State Champion Quarterback

It's that time of year again that Nick Saban is out pounding the recruiting trail hard and passing out scholarship offers. One of those offers was bequeathed unto 2025 Saraland High School quarterback Karle" KJ" Lacey, who led the Spartans to a 6A state championship with 40 touchdown passes. Lacey...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama not panicking after 24-point loss, Oats likes mindset since

Relax, Nate Oats essentially said Monday. There’s no reason to overreact to the 24-point mauling his Alabama basketball team took Saturday at Oklahoma. “There’s no reason to panic,” he said a day before the Crimson Tide return to the floor against Vanderbilt. “I mean, it’s basketball. There are 31 games.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
elisportsnetwork.com

Alabama's offensive and defensive coordinator vacancies | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt discussed the coordinator position vacancies for the Alabama Crimson Tide. He explained why these positions are so coveted in the college football world and what type of characteristics will be needed to fill this position under Nick Saban. Joel threw out some names that he would like to see in either of these coordinator positions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

No. 4 Alabama-Vanderbilt live stream (1/31): How to watch online, TV, time

No. 4 Alabama hosts Vanderbilt on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). The Commodores are coming off a 72-66 loss to Texas A&M in which they scored 15 of the game’s 16 straight points to take a one-point lead with 2:59 to go, but the Commodores went scoreless the rest of the way. Myles Stute scored a career-high 22 points Vanderbilt.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Guest Opinion: Birmingham-Southern alumnus provides answers about public bailout

Recently, a 1982 Southern graduate had published a guest opinion with the title, “Birmingham-Southern College alum asking hard questions about public bailout.” The piece was a study in the art of omission advocating for Birmingham-Southern’s closure or merger with a public college. Invoking the names of two Birmingham-Southern professors, the author wrote that the College stresses independent thinking. It also emphasizes preparation and homework. How the College reached this point is the subject of overly belabored analysis and has been answered in myriad documents available to alumni and the public.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Where UAB football stands before National Signing Day

National Signing Day is less than 24 hours away and the UAB football program is set for a historic haul under new head coach Trent Dilfer. The Blazers lost 21 seniors from last year’s unit, the final team of the Bill Clark era, and almost half of that number have entered the transfer portal since the conclusion of the 2022 season, but early signing day saw UAB sign a large group of prep players and have since had a bevy of commitments from the transfer portal.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More

One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
