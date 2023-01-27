ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AL.com

Rep. Terri Sewell appointed to House Armed Services Committee

Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery perhaps scored a win Tuesday with the appointment of U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell to the House Armed Services Committee. Sewell, the state’s lone elected Democrat in Washington, noted that the Air Force base is in her district and her position on Armed Services will give the base a stronger voice. The base has more than 12,500 active duty, reserve, civilian and contractor personnel.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
215K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy