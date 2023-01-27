ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sadler, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Colorado College Tops 'Roo Women's Hoops

SHERMAN, Texas - The Austin College women's basketball team committed 20 first half turnovers and Colorado College was lights out from beyond the arc as they built a 51-18 lead at the break, and the 'Roos couldn't make up the ground in the second half in an 81-37 defeat on Sunday afternoon.
SHERMAN, TX
1960 Madill Class B state basketball champions honored

MADILL, Okla. (KTEN) - The entire crowd stood to their feet during halftime of the Madill girls basketball game to honor four men who contributed history to Madill athletics. The school honored the 1960 Madill Class B state championship team that included Lowell Cox, Bob Walker, Logan Bear and David Ragland.
MADILL, OK
Gunter boys win "Battle of Tigers"

GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - It took every minute of every quarter but Gunter came away with a narrow 50-46 win over Leonard in 3A boys hoops on Friday night. With the win, Gunter improves to 6-2 in district and will play at Howe on Tuesday.
GUNTER, TX
Gunter girls dominate Leonard

GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - The Gunter Tiger girls basketball team wasted no time opening up a huge lead in a 64-14 win over Leonard. Gunter now improves to 8-1 in district. Leonard is 3-7.
GUNTER, TX
Madill boys top Atoka in double overtime

MADILL, Okla. (KTEN) - Madill and Atoka fought four quarters plus two more on the Wildcats home court Saturday. Madill takes home the double overtime victory 60-55. Junior Ethan Wilkerson was 19 points away from 1500 career points coming into the game. Wilkerson had no problem capturing the accolade ending...
MADILL, OK
Three honored as Texoma Heroes

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Friday marked a milestone for the Texoma Hero Program. Not only did they honor the program's 100th veteran, but they're also recognizing two individuals as the January 2023 Texoma Heroes. Barbara Parra-Milks is the 100th nominee to be in the Texoma Veterans Hall of Fame.
SHERMAN, TX
Open house Saturday for Denison tenants facing utility cutoff

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Tenants of the East Coast and Circle apartments in Denison will soon have no water because the owner of those properties has failed to pay outstanding utility bills. Those residents are invited to an open house on Saturday at the Heritage Park and Lakeview Park...
DENISON, TX
Record arrests of Texas Most Wanted fugitives

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety said 2022 was one for the record books when it comes to the success of its 10 Most Wanted program, and Grayson County had a hand in it. There were five Grayson County cases on the list that were...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
Durant homeless shelter set to move and looks ahead at their future

DURANT, Okla (KTEN) -- Since November of 2020, a ministries group called, Light of Hope Shelter has been serving the homeless of Bryan County. With the help of volunteers from numerous of churches, they offer a hot meal along with clothing items every Saturday from 11:30 until 2 PM. Latisha...
DURANT, OK
WWII vet celebrates 100th birthday

RAVIA, Okla. (KTEN) — Birthdays only come around once a year, but how about celebrating 100 of them?. Johnston County resident and World War II veteran, Tim Moore, turned 100 years young Wednesday, and has spent the week celebrating with members of the community. "Nothing went on like this...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
Whitewright man killed in three-vehicle crash

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — A Whitewright man died Thursday evening in a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 121 in Fannin County. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper K. Sanmann said 57-year-old Jonathan Davenport was behind the wheel of a sport utility vehicle south of Randolph when he slowed down on Highway 121 to make a left-hand turn on County Road 4642.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
Child found in Ardmore dumpster

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Ardmore police say they are investigating after a child was recovered from a trash dumpster on Saturday. Officials said the child was in stable condition after being recovered from the trash bin on Harris Street. Several agencies responded to the incident, including the Carter County...
ARDMORE, OK
Wilson police seize meth lab at traffic stop

WILSON, Okla. (KTEN) — The Wilson Police Department made a methamphetamine bust at a routine traffic stop Friday night. The department reported that an officer made a traffic stop after 11 p.m. and discovered the suspect had a mobile meth lab in the vehicle. Wilson PD contacted the Oklahoma...
WILSON, OK

