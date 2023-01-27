Read full article on original website
Madill boys top Atoka in double overtime
MADILL, Okla. (KTEN) - Madill and Atoka fought four quarters plus two more on the Wildcats home court Saturday. Madill takes home the double overtime victory 60-55. Junior Ethan Wilkerson was 19 points away from 1500 career points coming into the game. Wilkerson had no problem capturing the accolade ending...
Madill ladies down Atoka 44-29
MADILL, Okla. (KTEN) - Madill takes home the sweep Saturday afternoon against Atoka. The ladies started off play defeating the Wampus Cats 44-29.
Collinsville girls defeat Tioga 75-43
TIOGA, Texas (KTEN) - Collinsville athletics swept Tioga for Battle of the Bridge on the court Friday night. The Lady Pirates won 75-53.
Gunter girls dominate Leonard
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - The Gunter Tiger girls basketball team wasted no time opening up a huge lead in a 64-14 win over Leonard. Gunter now improves to 8-1 in district. Leonard is 3-7.
1960 Madill Class B state basketball champions honored
MADILL, Okla. (KTEN) - The entire crowd stood to their feet during halftime of the Madill girls basketball game to honor four men who contributed history to Madill athletics. The school honored the 1960 Madill Class B state championship team that included Lowell Cox, Bob Walker, Logan Bear and David Ragland.
Winter Storm Watch in Effect for North Texas
FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for North Texas. Freezing rain and a wintry mix could lead to and dangerous conditions beginning Monday. The Winter Storm Watch includes Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Eastland, Erath, Hood and Somervell County until 9:00am Wednesday.
Three honored as Texoma Heroes
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Friday marked a milestone for the Texoma Hero Program. Not only did they honor the program's 100th veteran, but they're also recognizing two individuals as the January 2023 Texoma Heroes. Barbara Parra-Milks is the 100th nominee to be in the Texoma Veterans Hall of Fame.
Sulphur woman crashes, rolls vehicle after losing consciousness
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur woman crashed and rolled her car after she lost consciousness while driving in McClain County Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Robin Faulkenberry was driving on Interstate-35 southbound just north of mile marker 95 in Purcell when she lost consciousness. The car then left the road, struck a fence, and rolled 1/2 time before coming to rest on its top in a creek bed.
Child found in Ardmore dumpster
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Ardmore police say they are investigating after a child was recovered from a trash dumpster on Saturday. Officials said the child was in stable condition after being recovered from the trash bin on Harris Street. Several agencies responded to the incident, including the Carter County...
Open house Saturday for Denison tenants facing utility cutoff
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Tenants of the East Coast and Circle apartments in Denison will soon have no water because the owner of those properties has failed to pay outstanding utility bills. Those residents are invited to an open house on Saturday at the Heritage Park and Lakeview Park...
Record arrests of Texas Most Wanted fugitives
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety said 2022 was one for the record books when it comes to the success of its 10 Most Wanted program, and Grayson County had a hand in it. There were five Grayson County cases on the list that were...
1 dies in Love County rollover crash
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One man died Sunday afternoon after a car rolled over in Love County. The sheriff’s office said it happened near Jimtown and Batson road. When deputies arrived, a truck was laying upside down, and the man was pinned inside. According to a Facebook post,...
OSBI investigating former Byng Public Schools employee
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a former Byng Public Schools employee. In a statement from OSBI, officials say the unnamed employee is being investigated regarding an alleged violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. Byng Public Schools declined to comment on...
New details in fatal shooting of woman in Choctaw County
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - News 12 has learned new details about what led up to the fatal shooting of a woman in Choctaw County on Tuesday. Court documents said Chase Rocha, 21, was intoxicated when he got into an argument with his step-father, Dakota Amix, early Tuesday morning at a home on Unger Rd. near Boswell.
Jury rules in favor of Oklahoma school in punishment lawsuit
A Pittsburg County jury has ruled in favor an Oklahoma school district after the families of two students filed a lawsuit, alleging abuse.
One dead, two taken to hospital after crash in Fannin Co.
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a crash on State Highway 121 on Thursday night. According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Abbas Zeerak, 38, was driving south on SH 121 behind Jonathan Davenport, 57, when Davenport slowed down to make a left-hand turn onto County Rd. 4642 and Zeerak rear-ended him.
WWII vet celebrates 100th birthday
RAVIA, Okla. (KTEN) — Birthdays only come around once a year, but how about celebrating 100 of them?. Johnston County resident and World War II veteran, Tim Moore, turned 100 years young Wednesday, and has spent the week celebrating with members of the community. "Nothing went on like this...
Durant homeless shelter set to move and looks ahead at their future
DURANT, Okla (KTEN) -- Since November of 2020, a ministries group called, Light of Hope Shelter has been serving the homeless of Bryan County. With the help of volunteers from numerous of churches, they offer a hot meal along with clothing items every Saturday from 11:30 until 2 PM. Latisha...
