P!nk Dances, Floats Over the Ocean and Promises She’s Got You in Dramatic ‘Trustfall’ Video

P!nk dropped the dramatic video for “Trustfall” on Friday morning (Jan. 27), the pulsing title track to her upcoming ninth album. The clip opens with the solitary image of a person crouching on a cliff overlooking the ocean as the singer solemnly intones, “Are you gonna fall? Is someone supposed to catch you? Or do you catch yourself? There will be something worth falling for,” as the action shifts to a chill house party.

The Georgia Hudson-directed visual then follows our young protagonist as she burns out into the night on a scooter in what appears to be an emotional state. The scene jumps to P!nk standing on the rooftop of the “Illusion Hotel,” where she sings, “Picture a place where it all doesn’t hurt/ Where everything’s safe and it doesn’t get worse/ Oh my, we see through bloodshot eyes.” As with most P!nk videos, there is some impressive dancing, with choreographer Ryan Heffington adding a layer of emotion to the tune’s message with midnight choreo in the middle of a darkened street that brings to life the mix of hope and fear in the lyrics.

The song, co-produced by Fred and Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid — who co-wrote it with the singer — features a driving EDM beat and emotionally fraught lyrics about pushing beyond your fears and putting faith in things you may not be able to see. “Close your eyes and leave it all behind/ Go where love is on our side, it’s a trustfall baby,” P!nk sings on the song’s chorus.

The journey ends with P!nk hugging the clip’s female co-star and offering the sage advice, “You’re s–t scared and your whole body is shaking… go in there and just f–ing do it. Just do it, whatever it is, and then boom, it’s gone. The fear is gone.”

P!nk’s upcoming studio album, also called “Trustfall,” is due out on Feb. 17 via RCA Records. So far the singer has released the undeniable bop “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” and announced the dates for her massive 21-city “Summer Carnival 2023” stadium tour featuring Brandi Carlile and new Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Pat Benatar & Neil Girlado on select dates and Grouplove and KidCutUp on all the shows.

Watch the “Trustfall” video below.